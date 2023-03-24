Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Evening Reading - March 24, 2023

We check in on PAX East, WonderCon, and everything else happening this weekend!
Ozzie Mejia
1

Greetings, friends at Shacknews! We're about to jump into the weekend with a fresh round of news, memes, and entertainment. It's time to get into the Friday edition of Evening Reading.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And, because it's the weekend, go find yourself something to play!

Around the gaming horn

Check out the latest changes coming to Dead by Daylight.

Here's a behind-the-scenes look at Telltale's next jam, The Expanse.

Check out After Us, coming May 23 from Piccolo Studio and Private Division.

ICYMI yesterday, Park Beyond has a release date and some new pre-order incentives. We looked at this one a while back, so head on over and check out our Park Beyond preview.

Finally, Jack has received some major upgrades for Tekken 8.

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Scenes from PAX East

Let's wrap this up by checking in with our own Morgan Shaver.

Look for cool stuff from PAX East in the days ahead here at Shacknews.

That's not the only big event happening this weekend!

Scenes from WonderCon

And finally...

Still holding out hope for my Freakazoid revival.

Happy Birthday, David!

Some well wishes to our own David L. Craddock.

Don't call it a comeback

The latest from the Squid Sisters is coming soon!

Nothing but the Hotfix

It's a matchup of what's faster... and also what's cuter? We put up a run of Kirby Star Allies up against a run of Ori and the Blind Forest Definitive Edition.

GDQ's Hotfix shows air every week and you can catch them all at the Games Done Quick Twitch account.

Under the learning tree with Masahiro Sakurai

Masahiro Sakurai started a YouTube channel! Let's learn from his decades of experience together by looking at one of his latest videos. This week, Sakurai talks about the principle of 10 people doing the work of 10 people and how that might actually be flawed thinking.

This week in Shaqnews

In a rare case of actual Shaq news, Shaquille O'Neal discloses that he recently underwent hip replacement surgery. We hope to see the big fella back on his feet soon.

IT'S STILL REAL TO ME, DAMMIT!

Dude! This match!

Tonight in video game music

Let's return to PAX East and revisit this Thursday night set from Bit Brigade!

That's it for the fourth Friday Evening Reading for the month of March! Be sure to keep the spirit of the classic Evening Reading alive by jumping into the comments about whatever you see here or whatever randomness you'd like to discuss. Join the conversation and dive into the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below. I'll see you all next week!

