Evening Reading - March 24, 2023

Greetings, friends at Shacknews! We're about to jump into the weekend with a fresh round of news, memes, and entertainment. It's time to get into the Friday edition of Evening Reading.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Shacknews Spring Jam 2023 submission dates and FAQ
- PC is the best way to play Resident Evil 4
- Gunbrella is feeling like a good way to spend a rainy or sunny day
- Resident Evil 4 The Mercenaries free DLC coming early April
- Microsoft's Activision Blizzard deal will not greatly lessen competition, says CMA
- The Axis Unseen shows off cryptid hunting gameplay & gets 2024 release window
- TMNT game based on The Last Ronin graphic novel confirmed to be in the works
- Terraform Labs founder arrested in Montenegro in relation to Luna crypto crash
- Tee K.O. 2 is the first game in The Jackbox Party Pack 10
- The Lord of the Rings: Gollum creeps out of the shadows with a May release date
- Shack Chat: Who's your favorite video game Satan?
And, because it's the weekend, go find yourself something to play!
- Weekend Console Download Deals for Mar. 24: Mario Day (Part 2)
- Weekend PC Download Deals for Mar. 24: Steam Spring Sale leftovers
Around the gaming horn
The March Developer Update is here!— Dead by Daylight (@DeadbyDaylight) March 24, 2023
🕸 Bloodweb Improvements (plural!)
💓 Visual Terror Radius
🚗 Map Updates
🩹 Healing Rebalance
🔹 7 Perks
🔪 Killer Updates
🔦 Flashlight Cleanup
📙 The Deep Rift
Learn more 👉 https://t.co/jCCfeTco39 pic.twitter.com/IHhe8UVmJq
Check out the latest changes coming to Dead by Daylight.
Here's a behind-the-scenes look at Telltale's next jam, The Expanse.
Check out After Us, coming May 23 from Piccolo Studio and Private Division.
ICYMI yesterday, Park Beyond has a release date and some new pre-order incentives. We looked at this one a while back, so head on over and check out our Park Beyond preview.
Finally, Jack has received some major upgrades for Tekken 8.
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Scenes from PAX East
If you’re at #PAXEast we’re doing a high score contest today and tomorrow for Rift of the NecroDancer! Top 3 scores in Rhythm Rift hard mode get— CRYPT / RIFT OF THE NECRODANCER (@NecroDancerGame) March 24, 2023
1st place: signed Rift shadow box by @Artovision3D
2nd place: full 5 set of figurines
3rd place: Cadence plushie
Good luck! pic.twitter.com/NL1BUhjfJK
More details from the Link statue at #paxeast2023. #TearsOfTheKingdom #PAXEast pic.twitter.com/UEX4lTDdnm— David Lasby (@davidlasby) March 23, 2023
Hey PAX East… Meet Stream Deck XXXXL.— Elgato (@elgato) March 23, 2023
The largest functional Stream Deck ever created. 😱
Use it for yourself at booth #18031! https://t.co/sNefdgKgp7 pic.twitter.com/SllnsIkSxY
NintendoVS is on the floor at #PAXEast!— Nintendo Versus (@NintendoVS) March 24, 2023
Stop by the NintendoVS Arcade for some competitive or casual play, or register for the #MarioKart 8 Deluxe North American Qualifier 2023 via Warp Pipe Pass!
📰 https://t.co/fJIHnS2G8Q pic.twitter.com/njgiX9n0dg
oh hey, didn't see you there 😉— Games Done Quick @ PAX East (@GamesDoneQuick) March 24, 2023
It's @bryonato with Day 2 of GDQ @ #PAXEast!! pic.twitter.com/mHzqOP2kSp
Greetings Boston-buddies! It's the first day of #PAXEast!— Yacht Club Games -Shovel Knight Dig DLC is OUT NOW (@YachtClubGames) March 23, 2023
Visit us at booth #18084! We are showcasing Mina the Hollower, Shovel Knight Dig, and Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon! We're also selling some VERY SPECIAL Mina & Shovel Knight merch! 👀
Info➡️ https://t.co/Nkw8q3ROO6 pic.twitter.com/xLZINhxPBD
We’re going live at PAX East 2023 at the Intel booth for more Street Fighter 6 action! We’ve got NuckleDu, JB, 801Strider, and Nephew on deck today for Group B, so tune in for some early high level SF6! I’ll be doing my best to educate once again!https://t.co/HPefV4u3E4 pic.twitter.com/P2WsaGlRik— James Chen (@jchensor) March 24, 2023
Visit our PAX East booth to get an up-close look at our official Hades merch, including these talking Dusa and Skelly plushes. But don't be surprised if you can't get a word in edgewise pic.twitter.com/fTLLR1n5Xq— Fangamer (@Fangamer) March 24, 2023
Are you brace enough to dance in front of a crowd? #PaxEast pic.twitter.com/SC5jmWlFGS— David Leavitt (@David_Leavitt) March 24, 2023
Congrats to Team @KhleoThomas for winning the PAC-MAN 99 Challenge Championship! GGs to everyone! #PAXArena #PAXEast pic.twitter.com/xQk8y90eM6— PAX Arena (@PAXArena) March 24, 2023
Let's wrap this up by checking in with our own Morgan Shaver.
Couldn't resist 😌🧡 pic.twitter.com/iEGP5R7jYQ— 🇺🇦 Morgan Shaver @ PAX East (@Author_MShaver) March 24, 2023
Look for cool stuff from PAX East in the days ahead here at Shacknews.
That's not the only big event happening this weekend!
Scenes from WonderCon
Welcome Back to WonderCon! We are excited to be back in Anaheim! The exhibit floor is now open and panels start at 2pm. Meet up at the Knights of the Zodiac panel at 3pm!— WonderCon (@WonderCon) March 24, 2023
Tickets are available on-site to purchase!
Plan your #WC2023 weekend here: https://t.co/TjghlZ5FR1 pic.twitter.com/l0YwO09dNu
Wonder Woman #1 FIRST LOOK!— Daniel Sampere (@Sampere_art) March 24, 2023
Pages shown today at the #DawnOfDC panel at WonderCon!
Script by @TomKingTK art by me and colors by @tomeu_morey. pic.twitter.com/mzIc2VuBC5
Check out this BRAND NEW art from issue 2 of UNSTOPPABLE DOOM PATROL we revealed at the Wondercon #dawnofdc panel!— Dennis Culver: Wondercon F-08 (@dennisculver) March 25, 2023
Surprise! PEACEMAKER is a major antagonist in this book! Check out the giant robots he sends after our team called the PEACEHAMMERS! pic.twitter.com/adVElsp8qq
Wondercon!! We are open and ready to see you! Come by B33 and say hi. (And maybe grab a copy of our Miyagi’s Little Trees exclusive print!) https://t.co/yf6cJ6R5DX pic.twitter.com/eFPESsehYX— Monkeyminion @ Wondercon b33 (@monkeyminion) March 24, 2023
Arrived at Wondercon! And I apparently have a gorgeous new @BilquisEvely banner! Located at F06. Hope to see you! pic.twitter.com/NLXeN3JlBD— Tom King (@TomKingTK) March 24, 2023
It’s a beautiful day for a con! #WonderCon 2023 begins today! pic.twitter.com/TxHthFpCQR— Parks And Cons (@ParksAndCons) March 24, 2023
And finally...
Ready. Wondercon. Bring me donuts. pic.twitter.com/GCKxlxdPHp— Paul Rugg (@pkrugg) March 24, 2023
Still holding out hope for my Freakazoid revival.
Happy Birthday, David!
Wishing our friend, David Craddock (@davidlcraddock) , a very happy birthday!— The Realm Kast: Mortal Kombat Online (@RealmKast) March 24, 2023
If you haven't checked out his amazing book, Long Live Mortal Kombat, you're missing out! It contains SO much information on the history of the franchise, a must-read for MK fans! pic.twitter.com/5IylHstzBq
Some well wishes to our own David L. Craddock.
Don't call it a comeback
The latest from the Squid Sisters is coming soon!
Nothing but the Hotfix
It's a matchup of what's faster... and also what's cuter? We put up a run of Kirby Star Allies up against a run of Ori and the Blind Forest Definitive Edition.
GDQ's Hotfix shows air every week and you can catch them all at the Games Done Quick Twitch account.
Under the learning tree with Masahiro Sakurai
Masahiro Sakurai started a YouTube channel! Let's learn from his decades of experience together by looking at one of his latest videos. This week, Sakurai talks about the principle of 10 people doing the work of 10 people and how that might actually be flawed thinking.
This week in Shaqnews
to all the people who are worried and concerned. first off , let me say thank you. And lastly no need to worry, just had to get some BBL WORK AKA #hipreplacement. Thanks and love you all. but no need to worry and yes i’m fine. pic.twitter.com/cnmLn58YDy— SHAQ (@SHAQ) March 21, 2023
In a rare case of actual Shaq news, Shaquille O'Neal discloses that he recently underwent hip replacement surgery. We hope to see the big fella back on his feet soon.
IT'S STILL REAL TO ME, DAMMIT!
Dude! This match!
Tonight in video game music
Let's return to PAX East and revisit this Thursday night set from Bit Brigade!
That's it for the fourth Friday Evening Reading for the month of March! Be sure to keep the spirit of the classic Evening Reading alive by jumping into the comments about whatever you see here or whatever randomness you'd like to discuss. Join the conversation and dive into the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below. I'll see you all next week!
-
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Evening Reading - March 24, 2023