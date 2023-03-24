Evening Reading - March 24, 2023

Greetings, friends at Shacknews! We're about to jump into the weekend with a fresh round of news, memes, and entertainment. It's time to get into the Friday edition of Evening Reading.

The March Developer Update is here!



🕸 Bloodweb Improvements (plural!)

💓 Visual Terror Radius

🚗 Map Updates

🩹 Healing Rebalance

🔹 7 Perks

🔪 Killer Updates

🔦 Flashlight Cleanup

📙 The Deep Rift



Learn more 👉 https://t.co/jCCfeTco39 pic.twitter.com/IHhe8UVmJq — Dead by Daylight (@DeadbyDaylight) March 24, 2023

Check out the latest changes coming to Dead by Daylight.

Here's a behind-the-scenes look at Telltale's next jam, The Expanse.

Check out After Us, coming May 23 from Piccolo Studio and Private Division.

ICYMI yesterday, Park Beyond has a release date and some new pre-order incentives. We looked at this one a while back, so head on over and check out our Park Beyond preview.

Finally, Jack has received some major upgrades for Tekken 8.

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Scenes from PAX East

If you’re at #PAXEast we’re doing a high score contest today and tomorrow for Rift of the NecroDancer! Top 3 scores in Rhythm Rift hard mode get



1st place: signed Rift shadow box by @Artovision3D

2nd place: full 5 set of figurines

3rd place: Cadence plushie



Good luck! pic.twitter.com/NL1BUhjfJK — CRYPT / RIFT OF THE NECRODANCER (@NecroDancerGame) March 24, 2023

Hey PAX East… Meet Stream Deck XXXXL.



The largest functional Stream Deck ever created. 😱



Use it for yourself at booth #18031! https://t.co/sNefdgKgp7 pic.twitter.com/SllnsIkSxY — Elgato (@elgato) March 23, 2023

NintendoVS is on the floor at #PAXEast!



Stop by the NintendoVS Arcade for some competitive or casual play, or register for the #MarioKart 8 Deluxe North American Qualifier 2023 via Warp Pipe Pass!



📰 https://t.co/fJIHnS2G8Q pic.twitter.com/njgiX9n0dg — Nintendo Versus (@NintendoVS) March 24, 2023

oh hey, didn't see you there 😉



It's @bryonato with Day 2 of GDQ @ #PAXEast!! pic.twitter.com/mHzqOP2kSp — Games Done Quick @ PAX East (@GamesDoneQuick) March 24, 2023

Greetings Boston-buddies! It's the first day of #PAXEast!



Visit us at booth #18084! We are showcasing Mina the Hollower, Shovel Knight Dig, and Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon! We're also selling some VERY SPECIAL Mina & Shovel Knight merch! 👀



Info➡️ https://t.co/Nkw8q3ROO6 pic.twitter.com/xLZINhxPBD — Yacht Club Games -Shovel Knight Dig DLC is OUT NOW (@YachtClubGames) March 23, 2023

We’re going live at PAX East 2023 at the Intel booth for more Street Fighter 6 action! We’ve got NuckleDu, JB, 801Strider, and Nephew on deck today for Group B, so tune in for some early high level SF6! I’ll be doing my best to educate once again!https://t.co/HPefV4u3E4 pic.twitter.com/P2WsaGlRik — James Chen (@jchensor) March 24, 2023

Visit our PAX East booth to get an up-close look at our official Hades merch, including these talking Dusa and Skelly plushes. But don't be surprised if you can't get a word in edgewise pic.twitter.com/fTLLR1n5Xq — Fangamer (@Fangamer) March 24, 2023

Are you brace enough to dance in front of a crowd? #PaxEast pic.twitter.com/SC5jmWlFGS — David Leavitt (@David_Leavitt) March 24, 2023

Let's wrap this up by checking in with our own Morgan Shaver.

Couldn't resist 😌🧡 pic.twitter.com/iEGP5R7jYQ — 🇺🇦 Morgan Shaver @ PAX East (@Author_MShaver) March 24, 2023

Look for cool stuff from PAX East in the days ahead here at Shacknews.

That's not the only big event happening this weekend!

Scenes from WonderCon

Welcome Back to WonderCon! We are excited to be back in Anaheim! The exhibit floor is now open and panels start at 2pm. Meet up at the Knights of the Zodiac panel at 3pm!

Tickets are available on-site to purchase!

Plan your #WC2023 weekend here: https://t.co/TjghlZ5FR1 pic.twitter.com/l0YwO09dNu — WonderCon (@WonderCon) March 24, 2023

Wonder Woman #1 FIRST LOOK!

Pages shown today at the #DawnOfDC panel at WonderCon!

Script by @TomKingTK art by me and colors by @tomeu_morey. pic.twitter.com/mzIc2VuBC5 — Daniel Sampere (@Sampere_art) March 24, 2023

Check out this BRAND NEW art from issue 2 of UNSTOPPABLE DOOM PATROL we revealed at the Wondercon #dawnofdc panel!



Surprise! PEACEMAKER is a major antagonist in this book! Check out the giant robots he sends after our team called the PEACEHAMMERS! pic.twitter.com/adVElsp8qq — Dennis Culver: Wondercon F-08 (@dennisculver) March 25, 2023

Wondercon!! We are open and ready to see you! Come by B33 and say hi. (And maybe grab a copy of our Miyagi’s Little Trees exclusive print!) https://t.co/yf6cJ6R5DX pic.twitter.com/eFPESsehYX — Monkeyminion @ Wondercon b33 (@monkeyminion) March 24, 2023

Arrived at Wondercon! And I apparently have a gorgeous new @BilquisEvely banner! Located at F06. Hope to see you! pic.twitter.com/NLXeN3JlBD — Tom King (@TomKingTK) March 24, 2023

It’s a beautiful day for a con! #WonderCon 2023 begins today! pic.twitter.com/TxHthFpCQR — Parks And Cons (@ParksAndCons) March 24, 2023

And finally...

Still holding out hope for my Freakazoid revival.

Happy Birthday, David!

Wishing our friend, David Craddock (@davidlcraddock) , a very happy birthday!



If you haven't checked out his amazing book, Long Live Mortal Kombat, you're missing out! It contains SO much information on the history of the franchise, a must-read for MK fans! pic.twitter.com/5IylHstzBq — The Realm Kast: Mortal Kombat Online (@RealmKast) March 24, 2023

Some well wishes to our own David L. Craddock.

Don't call it a comeback

The latest from the Squid Sisters is coming soon!

Nothing but the Hotfix

It's a matchup of what's faster... and also what's cuter? We put up a run of Kirby Star Allies up against a run of Ori and the Blind Forest Definitive Edition.

GDQ's Hotfix shows air every week and you can catch them all at the Games Done Quick Twitch account.

Under the learning tree with Masahiro Sakurai

Masahiro Sakurai started a YouTube channel! Let's learn from his decades of experience together by looking at one of his latest videos. This week, Sakurai talks about the principle of 10 people doing the work of 10 people and how that might actually be flawed thinking.

This week in Shaqnews

to all the people who are worried and concerned. first off , let me say thank you. And lastly no need to worry, just had to get some BBL WORK AKA #hipreplacement. Thanks and love you all. but no need to worry and yes i’m fine. pic.twitter.com/cnmLn58YDy — SHAQ (@SHAQ) March 21, 2023

In a rare case of actual Shaq news, Shaquille O'Neal discloses that he recently underwent hip replacement surgery. We hope to see the big fella back on his feet soon.

IT'S STILL REAL TO ME, DAMMIT!

Dude! This match!

Tonight in video game music

Let's return to PAX East and revisit this Thursday night set from Bit Brigade!

That's it for the fourth Friday Evening Reading for the month of March!