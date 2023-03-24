Weekend PC Download Deals for Mar. 24: Steam Spring Sale leftovers

The Steam Spring Sale has come to an end. However, that doesn't mean the end of savings from Valve's storefront. There are quite a few leftovers from the latest blowout promotion, including the very best of Square Enix, the top games from PlayStation Studios, and many more. If you want games like Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion, the Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, or PowerWash Simulator, don't miss this second chance to pick them up.
Steam isn't the only one with a sale for the season. GOG.com has kicked off its Spring Sale and is offering the best DRM-free titles on the market, past and present. Plus, they may be modest discounts, but if you want to pay less for new releases, head over to Gamebillet for Resident Evil 4 and visit GamesPlanet for a first discount on Tchia.
Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:
Blizzard
- StarCraft 2 Carbot Complete Bundle - $9.99 (19% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Welcome to the Nexus Bundle - $15.99 (70% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Heroic Reinforcement Bundle - $39.99 (70% off)
Epic Games Store
- Chess Ultra - FREE until 3/30
- Forspoken - $46.89 (33% off)
- Saints Row - $26.99 (55% off)
- Chorus - $14.79 (63% off)
- Far Cry 5 - $8.99 (85% off)
- Metro Exodus - $7.49 (75% off)
- Doom 3 - $3.99 (60% off)
Fanatical
Build Your Own Platinum Bundle! For the month of March, select from the following games: There is No Light, Jack Move, Love Esquire, Impostor Factory, SuchArt: Genius Artist Simulator, Gal*Gun 2 Fanatical Edition, Tunguska: The Visitation, Atone: Heart of the Elder Tree, I See Red, Bound By Blades, Trigon: Space Story, Cathedral, Freebird Adventures Triple Pack, Lake, Perfect Gold, Gamedec Definitive Edition, Chicken Police: Paints it RED, and The Letter. Select 3 for $9.99, 5 for $14.99, or 7 for $19.99. DRMs vary.
- Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection [Steam] - $29.99 (40% off)
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales [Steam] - $29.99 (40% off)
- Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered [Steam] - $35.99 (40% off)
- God of War [Steam] - $25.49 (49% off)
- Marvel's Midnight Suns [Steam] - $31.79 (47% off)
- River City Girls 2 [Steam] - $31.88 (20% off)
- Death Stranding Director's Cut [Steam] - $31.19 (22% off)
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human [Steam] - $25.79 (57% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $19.19 (68% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 Premium Edition - $13.49 (55% off)
- The Quarry [Steam] - $26.39 (56% off)
- Rollerdrome [Steam] - $17.39 (42% off)
- Chorus [Steam] - $14.39 (64% off)
- Payday 2 Legacy Collection [Steam] - $12.53 (84% off)
Gamebillet
- Resident Evil 4 (2023) [Steam] - $49.39 (18% off)
- Returnal [Steam] - $48.95 (18% off)
- Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection [Steam] - $27.79 (44% off)
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales [Steam] - $25.89 (48% off)
- Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered [Steam] - $33.24 (45% off)
- God of War [Steam] - $23.99 (52% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Darktide [Steam] - $28.77 (28% off)
- Neon White [Steam] - $16.26 (35% off)
- Solar Ash [Steam] - $23.79 (41% off)
- Far Cry 6 [Ubisoft] - $15.47 (74% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $17.07 (72% off)
- Riders Republic [Ubisoft] - $15.47 (74% off)
- Chivalry 2 [Steam] - $22.99 (43% off)
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human [Steam] - $25.99 (57% off)
- Crusader Kings 3 [Steam] - $19.98 (60% off)
- MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries [Steam] - $15.00 (50% off)
Gamersgate
- Blood Bowl 3 [Steam] - $23.08 (23% off)
- Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection [Steam] - $34.99 (30% off)
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales [Steam] - $33.49 (33% off)
- Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered [Steam] - $40.19 (33% off)
- God of War [Steam] - $29.99 (40% off)
- Neon White [Steam] - $17.59 (30% off)
- Chorus [Steam] - $22.79 (43% off)
- The Artful Escape [Steam] - $11.43 (43% off)
- Twelve Minutes [Steam] - $14.29 (43% off)
- Outer Wilds [Steam] - $13.19 (47% off)
- Metro Exodus [Steam] - $8.99 (70% off)
- Journey [Steam] - $6.59 (56% off)
GamesPlanet
- Tchia [Epic] - $24.99 (17% off)
- Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection [Steam] - $31.00 (38% off)
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales [Steam] - $29.99 (40% off)
- Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered [Steam] - $35.99 (40% off)
- God of War [Steam] - $26.99 (46% off)
- Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak [Steam] - $35.99 (40% off)
- Resident Evil Village Gold Edition [Steam] - $26.99 (46% off)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla Ragnarok Edition [Ubisoft] - $31.99 (68% off)
- Far Cry 6 GOTY Edition [Ubisoft] - $35.99 (70% off)
- Riders Republic [Ubisoft] - $16.99 (72% off)
- The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles [Steam] - $14.99 (63% off)
- Street Fighter 5 Champion Edition [Steam] - $7.50 (75% off)
- The Disney Afternoon Collection [Steam] - $3.99 (80% off)
- Find the full list of weekly deals on GamesPlanet.
GOG.com
- Cyberpunk 2077 - $29.99 (50% off)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition - $14.99 (70% off)
- Psychonauts 2 - $20.39 (66% off)
- Return to Monkey Island - $19.99 (20% off)
- Cult of the Lamb - $19.99 (20% off)
- A Plague Tale: Requiem - $32.49 (35% off)
- Disco Elysium - $9.99 (75% off)
- The Outer Worlds: Spacer's Choice Edition - $47.99 (20% off)
- RimWorld - $27.99 (20% off)
- Dorfromantik - $9.79 (30% off)
- Card Shark - $14.99 (25% off)
- Trek to Yomi - $13.99 (30% off)
- Prodeus - $19.99 (20% off)
- Tinykin - $16.24 (35% off)
- Weird West - $19.99 (50% off)
- Immortality - $14.99 (25% off)
- Destroy All Humans 2 Reprobed - $19.99 (50% off)
- Nobody Saves the World Complete - $16.79 (40% off)
- Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous Enhanced Edition - $14.99 (70% off)
- Chorus - $14.79 (63% off)
- Inscryption - $13.99 (30% off)
- Death's Door - $11.99 (40% off)
- Diablo + Hellfire - $7.99 (20% off)
- Warcraft 1+2 Bundle - $11.99 (20% off)
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition - $16.49 (67% off)
- Unpacking - $13.99 (30% off)
- The Forgotten City - $13.74 (45% off)
- Loop Hero - $7.49 (50% off)
- Ghostrunner Complete Edition - $29.99 (25% off)
- Control Ultimate Edition - $11.99 (70% off)
- Two Point Hospital - $7.49 (75% off)
- Alien Isolation: The Collection - $9.99 (80% off)
- The Medium - $27.99 (44% off)
- Biomutant - $19.99 (50% off)
- Wreckfest - $11.99 (60% off)
- Saints Row: The Third Remastered - $9.99 (75% off)
- Saints Row 4 Re-Elected - $4.99 (75% off)
- Sleeping Dogs Definitive Edition - $2.99 (85% off)
- Spiritfarer - $7.49 (75% off)
- Cuphead - $13.99 (30% off)
- Necromunda: Hired Gun - $15.99 (60% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Space Marine - $9.99 (75% off)
- Shadow Warrior 3: Definitive Edition - $19.99 (50% off)
- Serious Sam: Siberian Mayhem - $13.99 (30% off)
- Serious Sam 4 - $15.99 (60% off)
- Metro Exodus Gold Edition - $9.99 (75% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Anniversary Edition - $19.99 (60% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion GOTY Edition Deluxe - $4.99 (75% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 3: Morrowind GOTY Edition - $5.99 (60% off)
- Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus - $7.99 (80% off)
- Wolfenstein: The Two Pack - $8.99 (70% off)
- Dishonored Complete Collection - $23.99 (70% off)
- The Evil Within Bundle - $7.99 (80% off)
- Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate Edition - $6.59 (67% off)
- Fallout 3 GOTY Edition - $6.59 (67% off)
- Wasteland 3: Colorado Collection - $14.49 (71% off)
- Divinity: Original Sin 2 Definitive Edition - $17.99 (60% off)
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance Royal Edition - $9.99 (75% off)
- Telltale Batman Shadows Edition - $14.99 (50% off)
- Batman: Arkham Knight Premium Edition - $7.99 (80% off)
- Batman: Arkham City GOTY Edition - $4.99 (75% off)
- Batman: Arkham Asylum GOTY Edition - $4.99 (75% off)
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War Definitive Edition - $8.99 (85% off)
- Journey to the Savage Planet - $8.99 (70% off)
- Frostpunk GOTY Edition - $13.71 (72% off)
- Carrion - $9.99 (50% off)
- Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice - $7.49 (75% off)
- Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen - $4.79 (84% off)
- Ion Fury - $9.99 (60% off)
- Hollow Knight - $7.49 (50% off)
- Guacamelee 2 Complete - $5.94 (75% off)
- This War of Mine Complete Edition - $4.89 (82% off)
- Deliver Us The Moon - $8.74 (65% off)
- Stellaris - $8.79 (78% off)
- Space Hulk: Deathwing Enhanced Edition - $5.99 (80% off)
- Tropico 6 El Prez Edition - $17.99 (60% off)
- Europa Universalis 4 - $9.99 (75% off)
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided Digital Deluxe Edition - $6.74 (85% off)
- Deus EX GOTY Edition - $0.97 (86% off)
- Blade Runner Enhanced Edition - $7.49 (25% off)
- System Shock 2 - $2.49 (75% off)
- System Shock Enhanced Edition - $1.49 (85% off)
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night - $13.99 (65% off)
- Pillars of Eternity 2: Deadfire Obsidian Edition - $14.99 (75% off)
- Baldur's Gate Enhanced Edition - $4.99 (75% off)
- Baldur's Gate 2 Enhanced Edition - $4.99 (75% off)
- Neverwinter Nights Enhanced Edition - $4.99 (75% off)
- Planescape: Torment Enhanced Edition - $4.99 (75% off)
- Icewind Dale Enhanced Edition - $4.99 (75% off)
- The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series - $19.99 (60% off)
- Day of the Tentacle Remastered - $3.74 (75% off)
- Thimbleweed Park - $4.99 (75% off)
- Tomb Raider GOTY Edition - $4.99 (75% off)
- Tomb Raider: Legend - $0.97 (86% off)
- Tomb Raider: Underworld - $0.98 (89% off)
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time - $1.99 (80% off)
- Prince of Persia (2008) - $1.99 (80% off)
- Beyond Good & Evil - $2.99 (70% off)
- Metal Gear Solid - $7.49 (25% off)
- Mortal Kombat Trilogy - $6.49 (35% off)
- Street Fighter Alpha 2 - $1.97 (67% off)
- Return to Castle Wolfenstein - $1.99 (60% off)
- Doom 64 - $1.64 (67% off)
- Quake - $3.99 (60% off)
- There are over 4,500 deals to be found during the GOG.com Spring Sale, including a handful of rotating flash deals. Find everything up for grabs over at GOG.com.
Green Man Gaming
Use the coupon code MAR16 to get 16% off a regular retail priced purchase.
- Marvel's Midnight Suns [Steam/Epic] - $26.10 (56% off)
- Blood Bowl 3 [Steam] - $23.39 (22% off)
- Forspoken [Steam] - $46.89 (33% off)
- Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion [Steam] - $39.99 (20% off)
- Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection [Steam] - $29.74 (41% off)
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales [Steam] - $28.47 (43% off)
- Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered [Steam] - $34.16 (43% off)
- God of War [Steam] - $24.99 (50% off)
- Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak [Steam] - $41.27 (41% off)
- Deliver Us Mars [Steam] - $19.91 (34% off)
- Tiny Tina's Wonderlands [Steam/Epic] - $26.10 (56% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 [Epic] - $17.22 (71% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 Premium Edition - $13.04 (57% off)
- Far Cry 6 GOTY Edition [Ubisoft] - $34.05 (72% off)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla Ragnarok Edition [Ubisoft] - $30.10 (70% off)
- Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition [Steam] - $26.10 (74% off)
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition [Steam] - $14.02 (72% off)
- Risk of Rain 2 [Steam] - $10.62 (58% off)
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition [Steam] - $12.00 (70% off)
Humble Bundle
Subscribe to Humble Choice for $11.99 each month. For the month of March, you'll receive Biomutant, Jurassic World Evolution 2, Demon Turf, Hero's Hour, Edge of Eternity, Rogue Lords, Monster Crown, and Golden Light. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store.
Pay $15 for Control Ultimate Edition, Syberia: The World Before, Prey for the Gods, Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice, Batora: Lost Haven, Sable, Dreamscaper, and Call of the Sea. These activate on Steam.
Pay $10 for Monster League, All-Star Fruit Racing, Beach Buggy Racing 2: Island Adventure, Nickelodeon Kart Racers 2: Grand Prix, Super Indie Karts, Garfield Kart: Furious Racing, and Zeepkist. Pay $20 or more to also receive Nickelodeon Kart Racers 3: Slime Speedway. These activate on Steam.
- Story Rich Sale
- Return to Monkey Island [Steam] - $19.99 (20% off)
- Persona 5 Royal [Steam] - $41.99 (30% off)
- Persona 4 Golden [Steam] - $15.99 (20% off)
- Neon White [Steam] - $19.99 (20% off)
- Card Shark [Steam] - $12.99 (35% off)
- Inscryption [Steam] - $11.99 (40% off)
- The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles [Steam] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Loop Hero [Steam] - $4.94 (67% off)
- Outer Wilds [Steam] - $14.99 (40% off)
- Unpacking [Steam] - $13.99 (30% off)
- Celeste [Steam] - $4.99 (75% off)
- More from the Humble Store's Story Rich Sale.
- PlayStation Studios Publisher Sale
- Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection [Steam] - $34.99 (30% off)
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales [Steam] - $33.49 (33% off)
- Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered [Steam] - $40.19 (33% off)
- God of War [Steam] - $29.99 (40% off)
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure [Steam] - $35.99 (40% off)
- More from the Humble Store's PlayStation Studios Publisher Sale.
- Square Enix Publisher Sale
- Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion [Steam] - $39.99 (20% off)
- Forspoken [Steam] - $46.89 (33% off)
- PowerWash Simulator [Steam] - $19.99 (20% off)
- Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition [Steam] - $13.99 (30% off)
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade [Steam] - $39.89 (43% off)
- Star Ocean: The Divine Force [Steam] - $35.99 (40% off)
- Tactics Ogre: Reborn [Steam] - $34.99 (30% off)
- Triangle Strategy [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- The DioField Chronicle [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- NEO: The World Ends With You [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Outriders Worldslayer [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- NieR Replicant [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- NieR: Automata Game of the YoRHa Edition [Steam] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Life is Strange: True Colors [Steam] - $23.99 (60% off)
- Life is Strange Remastered [Steam] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Bravely Default 2 [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- More from the Humble Store's Square Enix Publisher Sale.
- Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Far Cry 6 GOTY Edition [Ubisoft] - $39.59 (67% off)
- Anno 1800 Complete Edition Year 4 [Ubisoft] - $59.99 (50% off)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla Complete Edition [Ubisoft] - $48.99 (65% off)
- Riders Republic [Ubisoft] - $17.99 (70% off)
- Watch Dogs: Legion Ultimate Edition [Ubisoft] - $23.99 (80% off)
- South Park: The Fractured But Whole [Ubisoft] - $12.49 (75% off)
- More from the Humble Store's Ubisoft Publisher Sale.
Ubisoft Store
Get $10 USD in Ubisoft Wallet Rewards when you spend $19.99 USD with your Ubisoft Wallet during the Ubisoft Spring Sale.
- Ubisoft Spring Sale
- The Settlers: New Allies - $44.99 (25% off)
- Anno 1800 - $15.00 (75% off)
- Far Cry 6 - $18.00 (70% off)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla - $19.80 (67% off)
- Riders Republic - $18.00 (70% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Extraction Deluxe Edition - $15.00 (70% off)
- Watch Dogs Legion - $12.00 (80% off)
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint - $12.00 (80% off)
- For Honor - $7.50 (75% off)
- More from the Ubisoft Store's Spring Sale.
Steam
- Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection - $34.99 (30% off)
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales - $33.49 (33% off)
- Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered - $40.19 (33% off)
- God of War - $29.99 (40% off)
- Square Enix Publisher Sale
- Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion - $39.99 (20% off)
- Forspoken - $46.89 (33% off)
- PowerWash Simulator - $19.99 (20% off)
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade - $39.89 (43% off)
- Final Fantasy 14: Endwalker - $19.99 (50% off)
- Tactics Ogre: Reborn - $34.99 (30% off)
- Triangle Strategy - $29.99 (50% off)
- The DioField Chronicle - $29.99 (50% off)
- NEO: The World Ends With You - $29.99 (50% off)
- NieR Replicant - $29.99 (50% off)
- NieR: Automata Game of the YoRHa Edition - $19.99 (50% off)
- Life is Strange: True Colors - $23.99 (60% off)
- Life is Strange Remastered - $19.99 (50% off)
- Bravely Default 2 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Various Daylife - $19.13 (34% off)
- More from the Steam Square Enix Publisher Sale.
- Blood & Dice Digital Tabletop Fest
- Disco Elysium - $9.99 (75% off)
- Card Shark - $11.99 (40% off)
- Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous Enhanced Edition - $14.99 (70% off)
- Citizen Sleeper - $13.99 (30% off)
- Slay the Spire - $8.49 (66% off)
- Dicey Dungeons - $3.74 (75% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Battlesector - $23.99 (40% off)
- More from the Steam Blood & Dice Digital Tabletop Fest.
- Forza Horizon 5 - $35.99 (40% off)
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice GOTY Edition - $29.99 (50% off)
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure - $35.99 (40% off)
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition - $16.49 (67% off)
- Days Gone - $16.49 (67% off)
- Chivalry 2 - $19.99 (50% off)
- A Little to the Left - $11.24 (25% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order - $3.99 (90% off)
- Human Fall Flat - $5.99 (70% off)
- Celeste - $4.99 (75% off)
If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.
-
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Weekend PC Download Deals for Mar. 24: Steam Spring Sale leftovers