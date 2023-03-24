Shacknews Spring Jam 2023 submission dates and FAQ Here's how you can submit a game to the Shacknews Spring Jam 2023.

The Shacknews Spring Jam 2023 is your opportunity to show off an exciting game with a dope community, and potentially take home a cash prize. Organized by community member RomSteady, the Shacknews Spring Jam 2023 has a retro theme $1,200 prize pool. We’ll show you how and when you can submit your game for this game jam.

Shacknews Spring Jam 2023 submission dates



Source: Shacknews

The Shacknews Spring Jam 2023 begins on March 24, 2023, at 12 p.m. PT/3 p.m. ET. To maintain the integrity of Shacknews Game Jams, participants have been instructed to not begin development on their game until that date and time. Games can officially be submitted starting on March 25, 2023, at 12 a.m. PT/3 a.m. ET.

The deadline to submit a game for the Shacknews Spring Jam 2023 is April 3rd, 2023, at 12 a.m. PT/3:00 AM ET. You will not be able to submit a game once this date and time comes.

Shacknews Spring Jam 2023 FAQ

The theme for the Shacknews Spring Jam 2023 is “Retro.” All games submitted to the game jam should fit that theme in one way or another, those that don’t may not be eligible for a cash prize. The $1,200 USD prize pool will be distributed amongst the top three finishers in the Developer’s Choice and Shacknews Editor’s Choice categories. The top three places in both categories will take home $300, $200, and $100, respectively.

Shacknews Spring Jam 2023 organizer Romsteady has provided a helpful list of FAQ responses on the itch.io page for the game jam. This section covers eligibility, tools, music, and other common queries.

Now that you know exactly how and when to submit a game to the Shacknews Spring Jam 2023, we encourage you to go out there and do it for Shacknews! We can’t wait to play your games!