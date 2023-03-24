Weekend Console Download Deals for Mar. 24: Mario Day (Part 2)

Readers who check their calendars may notice that MAR10 Day has been over for about two weeks. However, this is where everybody should remember that there's a Super Mario Bros. Movie about to hit theaters, so the Mario celebration has been extended. Nintendo's MAR10 Day sale has rotated to some new titles and they're some exceedingly rare ones. It's not often that the digital version of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe goes on sale, so take a look at that, as well as sales on Super Mario Odyssey, Super Mario Maker 2, Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury, and New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe. Sleep on these deals at your own risk, because it may be years before they go on sale again.
Elsewhere, Square Enix titles are still on sale across PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo. Find Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion on Switch and Xbox, while Forspoken is still on sale over on PlayStation.
Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:
Xbox
The following games are a part of Xbox Games with Gold/Deals with Gold. An Xbox Live Gold Subscription is required to receive these discounts.
- Truberbrook - FREE!
- Lamentum - FREE!
- Sudden Strike 4 Complete Collection - FREE!
- PGA TOUR 2K23 Deluxe Edition [Xbox Series X] - $39.99 (60% off)
- Aliens: Fireteam Elite Ultimate Edition [Xbox Series X] - $35.99 (40% off)
- Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire Ultimate Edition - $14.99 (75% off)
- There are more Xbox games on sale in this week's Deals with Gold.
The following deals are available to all Xbox users. Xbox Live Gold members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Publisher Spotlight Series
- Grand Theft Auto 5 [Xbox Series X] - $19.79 (67% off)
- Sonic Frontiers Digital Deluxe Edition [Xbox Series X] - $46.89 (33% off)
- Gotham Knights [Xbox Series X] - $27.99 (60% off)
- Persona 5 Royal [Xbox Series X] - $41.99 (30% off)
- Persona 3 Portable & Persona 4 Golden Bundle - $29.61 (25% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Deluxe Edition [Xbox Series X] - $27.99 (60% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Extraction Deluxe Edition [Xbox Series X] - $14.99 (75% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition [Xbox Series X] - $9.99 (75% off)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla Ragnarok Edition [Xbox Series X] - $34.99 (65% off)
- Far Cry 6 Deluxe Edition [Xbox Series X] - $23.99 (70% off)
- Back 4 Blood [Xbox Series X] - $14.99 (75% off)
- Just Dance 2023 Edition - $29.99 (50% off)
- Batman: Return to Arkham - $4.99 (75% off)
- More from the Xbox Publisher Spotlight Series.
- EA Publisher Sale
- Dead Space Digital Deluxe Edition [Xbox Series X] - $63.99 (20% off)
- Need For Speed Unbound [Xbox Series X] - $34.99 (50% off)
- EA Sports FIFA 23 [Xbox Series X] - $34.99 (50% off)
- Battlefield 2042 [Xbox Series X] - $24.49 (65% off)
- It Takes Two [Xbox Series X] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition - $17.99 (70% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order [Xbox Series X] - $3.99 (90% off)
- More from the Xbox EA Publisher Sale.
- Ubisoft Open World Sale
- Far Cry 6 [Xbox Series X] - $17.99 (70% off)
- Far Cry 5 Gold Edition - $13.49 (85% off)
- Watch Dogs: Legion [Xbox Series X] - $11.99 (80% off)
- Tom Clancy's The Division 2: Warlords of New York Edition - $17.99 (70% off)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising [Xbox Series X] - $11.99 (80% off)
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint - $11.99 (80% off)
- Assassin's Creed 4: Black Flag - $8.99 (70% off)
- More from the Xbox Ubisoft Open World Sale
- Critically Acclaimed Sale
- Forza Horizon 5 Premium Edition [Xbox Series X] - $59.99 (40% off)
- Deathloop [Xbox Series X] - $19.79 (67% off)
- NBA 2K23 Digital Deluxe Edition [Xbox Series X] - $23.99 (70% off)
- It Takes Two [Xbox Series X] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Prodeus [Xbox Series X] - $18.74 (25% off)
- The Dark Pictures Anthology: Season One [Xbox Series X] - $69.99 (30% off)
- Gears Triple Bundle [Xbox Series X] - $23.99 (70% off)
- Back 4 Blood [Xbox Series X] - $14.99 (75% off)
- Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time [Xbox Series X] - $19.79 (67% off)
- Tekken 7 Definitive Edition - $17.99 (85% off)
- More from the Xbox Critically Acclaimed Sale.
PlayStation
The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Essential Picks
- Forspoken [PS5] - $46.89 (33% off)
- One Piece Odyssey [PS5/PS4] - $41.99 (30% off)
- Sonic Frontiers [PS5/PS4] - $40.19 (33% off)
- PowerWash Simulator [PS5/PS4] - $19.99 (20% off)
- Marvel's Midnight Suns Digital+ Edition [PS5] - $39.99 (50% off)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge [PS5] - $19.99 (20% off)
- Persona 5 Royal [PS5] - $41.99 (30% off)
- Persona 4 Golden - $15.99 (20% off)
- Persona 3 Portable - $15.99 (20% off)
- It Takes Two [PS5/PS4] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla [PS5/PS4] - $19.79 (67% off)
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice GOTY Edition - $29.99 (50% off)
- Marvel's Spider-Man GOTY Edition - $19.99 (50% off)
- Season: A Letter to the Future [PS5/PS4] - $23.99 (20% off)
- Star Ocean: The Divine Force [PS5/PS4] - $35.99 (40% off)
- Deathloop [PS5] - $19.79 (67% off)
- Valkyrie Elysium [PS5/PS4] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Just Dance 2023 Edition - $29.99 (50% off)
- Life is Strange Remastered Collection - $19.99 (50% off)
- Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory - $29.99 (50% off)
- Kingdom Hearts All-In-One Package - $49.99 (50% off)
- The King of Fighters 15 [PS5/PS4] - $23.99 (60% off)
- Tales of Arise Deluxe Edition [PS5/PS4] - $29.74 (65% off)
- Control Ultimate Edition [PS5/PS4] - $11.99 (70% off)
- Dreams - $7.99 (60% off)
- Two Point Campus [PS5/PS4] - $27.99 (30% off)
- Windjammers 2 - $12.99 (35% off)
- Slay the Spire - $9.99 (60% off)
- Trials of Mana - $24.99 (50% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe Edition [PS5/PS4] - $4.99 (90% off)
- Tekken 7 Definitive Edition - $19.19 (84% off)
- Salt and Sacrifice [PS5/PS4] - $9.99 (50% off)
- More from the PlayStation Essential Picks Sale.
- Games Under $20 Sale
- Pac-Man World Re-PAC [PS5/PS4] - $17.99 (40% off)
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition - $11.99 (70% off)
- Concrete Genie - $14.99 (50% off)
- Predator: Hunting Grounds - $14.99 (50% off)
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint Gold Edition - $19.99 (80% off)
- Terminator: Resistance Enhanced [PS5] - $19.99 (60% off)
- Mortal Shell Enhanced Edition [PS5/PS4] - $8.99 (70% off)
- Trek to Yomi [PS5/PS4] - $11.99 (40% off)
- Life is Strange 2 - $12.77 (60% off)
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl [PS5/PS4] - $9.99 (80% off)
- Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid - $9.99 (50% off)
- Frostpunk Complete Collection - $12.59 (72% off)
- Bugsnax [PS5/PS4] - $9.99 (60% off)
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided - $4.49 (85% off)
- Rage 2 - $9.99 (75% off)
- Soma - $2.99 (90% off)
- Persona 4 Arena Ultimax - $14.99 (50% off)
- Celeste - $7.99 (60% off)
- Just Shapes & Beats - $13.99 (30% off)
- More from the PlayStation Games Under $20 Sale.
The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.
- Battlefield 2042 [PS5/PS4] - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Minecraft Dungeons - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- CODE VEIN - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Here's a full list of all of the free add-ons available exclusively for PlayStation Plus members.
Nintendo Switch
- EA Sports FIFA 23 Nintendo Switch Legacy Edition - $19.99 (50% off) (FREE WEEK for NSO members until 3/29)
- MAR10 Day Sale (Wave 2)
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe - $39.99 (33% off)
- Super Mario Odyssey - $39.99 (33% off)
- New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe - $39.99 (33% off)
- Super Mario Maker 2 - $39.99 (33% off)
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury - $39.99 (33% off)
- Warner Bros. Games Sale
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - $17.99 (70% off)
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate - $11.99 (80% off)
- LEGO City Undercover - $5.99 (80% off)
- LEGO DC Super-Villains Deluxe Edition - $11.24 (85% off)
- LEGO Harry Potter Collection - $9.99 (80% off)
- LEGO Jurassic World - $7.99 (80% off)
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes - $19.99 (50% off)
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 Deluxe Edition - $8.99 (80% off)
- The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame - $5.99 (85% off)
- Scribblenauts Mega Pack - $5.99 (85% off)
- Capcom Publisher Sale
- Ace Attorney Turnabout Collection - $29.99 (50% off)
- Capcom Beat 'Em Up Bundle - $9.99 (50% off)
- Capcom Fighting Collection - $19.99 (50% off)
- Devil May Cry 3 Special Edition - $9.99 (50% off)
- Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection - $14.99 (50% off)
- Mega Man 11 - $9.99 (66% off)
- Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate - $11.99 (70% off)
- Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak - $39.99 (33% off)
- Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin - $19.99 (50% off)
- Onimusha: Warlords - $7.99 (60% off)
- Resident Evil 4 - $9.99 (50% off)
- Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection - $11.99 (60% off)
- Jackbox Games Spring Sale
- Drawful 2 - $3.99 (60% off)
- Quiplash 2: InterLASHional: The Say Anything Party Game - $3.99 (60% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 3 - $14.99 (40% off)
- Square Enix Winter Sale
- Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition - $13.99 (30% off)
- PowerWash Simulator - $19.99 (20% off)
- Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion - $39.99 (20% off)
- Final Fantasy 7 - $7.99 (50% off)
- Life is Strange Arcadia Bay Collection - $29.99 (25% off)
- Tactics Ogre: Reborn - $34.99 (30% off)
- Harvestella - $41.99 (30% off)
- Dragon Quest Treasures - $35.99 (40% off)
- Collection of SaGa Final Fantasy Legend - $11.99 (40% off)
- SaGa Frontier Remastered - $14.99 (40% off)
- The DioField Chronicle Digital Deluxe Edition - $37.49 (50% off)
- Various Daylife - $19.13 (34% off)
- Life is Strange: True Colors - $29.99 (50% off)
- Fear Effect Sedna - $1.99 (90% off)
- The Centennial Case: A Shijima Story - $24.99 (50% off)
- Final Fantasy 9 - $10.49 (50% off)
- Final Fantasy 8 Remastered - $9.99 (50% off)
- Chocobo GP - $24.99 (50% off)
- Legend of Mana - $14.99 (50% off)
- Dragon Quest 3: The Seeds of Salvation - $8.11 (35% off)
- Dragon Quest - $3.24 (35% off)
- Dragon Quest 2: Luminaries of the Legendary Line - $4.21 (35% off)
- NEO: The World Ends With You - $29.99 (50% off)
- Dungeon Encounters - $14.99 (50% off)
- Collection of Mana - $19.99 (50% off)
- Final Fantasy 12: The Zodiac Age - $24.99 (50% off)
- Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory - $29.99 (50% off)
- Final Fantasy X/X-2 Remaster - $24.99 (50% off)
- Trials of Mana - $24.99 (50% off)
- Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition - $11.99 (60% off)
- Balan Wonderworld - $11.99 (70% off)
- Romancing SaGa 3 - $8.69 (70% off)
- Octahedron: Transfixed Edition - $3.24 (75% off)
- Oh My Godheads: Party Edition - $2.99 (80% off)
- SaGa Scarlet Grace: Ambitions - $8.99 (70% off)
- Lost Sphear - $14.99 (70% off)
- Romancing SaGa 2 - $7.49 (70% off)
- Spelunker Party - $8.99 (70% off)
- Final Fantasy 15 Pocket Edition HD - $11.99 (60% off)
- I am Setsuna - $15.99 (60% off)
- Chocobo's Mystery Dungeon EVERY BUDDY! - $15.99 (60% off)
- Star Ocean First Departure R - $8.39 (60% off)
- Oninaki - $19.99 (60% off)
- Kingdom Hearts Integrum Masterpiece for Cloud - $53.99 (40% off)
- Warner Bros. Games Spring Sale
- Cars 3: Driven to Win - $5.99 (85% off)
- LEGO DC Super-Villains Edition - $8.99 (85% off)
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 Edition - $5.99 (80% off)
- LEGO NINJAGO Movie Video Game - $7.49 (85% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Galactic Edition - $31.99 (60% off)
- LEGO The Incredibles - $8.99 (85% off)
- LEGO Worlds - $5.99 (80% off)
- Scribblenauts Showdown - $3.99 (90% off)
- Mortal Kombat 11 - $9.99 (80% off)
- Bandai Namco Spring Sale
- JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R - $32.49 (35% off)
- SD GUNDAM BATTLE ALLIANCE - $35.99 (40% off)
- Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot + A New Power Awakens Set Deluxe Edition - $29.99 (60% off)
- Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival Deluxe Edition - $39.59 (28% off)
- Digimon Survive - $41.99 (30% off)
- Little Nightmares 1+2 Bundle - $14.99 (70% off)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ Ultimate Edition - $38.49 (65% off)
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 - $7.49 (85% off)
- Ace Angler: Fishing Spirits - $27.99 (30% off)
- Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch - $9.99 (80% off)
- God Eater 3 - $8.99 (85% off)
- Katamari Damacy REROLL - $7.49 (75% off)
- NARUTO: Ultimate Ninja Storm - $4.99 (75% off)
- DORAEMON STORY OF SEASONS - $14.99 (70% off)
- .hack//G.U. Last Recode - $24.99 (50% off)
- Mr. DRILLER DrillLand - $5.99 (80% off)
- ONE PIECE: PIRATE WARRIORS 4 - $8.99 (85% off)
- Tales of Vesperia Definitive Edition - $7.99 (84% off)
- My Hero One's Justice - $5.99 (90% off)
- Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions - $14.99 (75% off)
- Disney Magical World 2 Enchanted Edition - $19.99 (60% off)
- ACTIVE LIFE Outdoor Challenge - $14.99 (70% off)
- PAC-MAN 99 Deluxe Pack - $14.99 (50% off)
- RAD - $4.99 (75% off)
- Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet Complete Edition - $8.99 (85% off)
- NAMCO MUSEUM ARCHIVES Vol 2 - $4.99 (75% off)
- Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythmic Adventure 2 - $14.99 (50% off)
- Squad 51 vs. the Flying Saucers - $13.99 (30% off)
- The House of the Dead Remake - $12.49 (50% off)
- Chex Quest HD - $1.99 (60% off)
If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Weekend Console Download Deals for Mar. 24: Mario Day (Part 2)