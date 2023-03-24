Weekend Console Download Deals for Mar. 24: Mario Day (Part 2)

Readers who check their calendars may notice that MAR10 Day has been over for about two weeks. However, this is where everybody should remember that there's a Super Mario Bros. Movie about to hit theaters, so the Mario celebration has been extended. Nintendo's MAR10 Day sale has rotated to some new titles and they're some exceedingly rare ones. It's not often that the digital version of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe goes on sale, so take a look at that, as well as sales on Super Mario Odyssey, Super Mario Maker 2, Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury, and New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe. Sleep on these deals at your own risk, because it may be years before they go on sale again.

Elsewhere, Square Enix titles are still on sale across PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo. Find Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion on Switch and Xbox, while Forspoken is still on sale over on PlayStation.

Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:

Xbox

The following games are a part of Xbox Games with Gold/Deals with Gold. An Xbox Live Gold Subscription is required to receive these discounts.

The following deals are available to all Xbox users. Xbox Live Gold members may be eligible for additional discounts.

PlayStation

The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts.

The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.

Nintendo Switch

If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.