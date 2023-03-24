Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Tee K.O. 2 is the first game in The Jackbox Party Pack 10

Announced at PAX East, the shirt-making hit from The Jackbox Party Pack 3 will get a sequel.
Ozzie Mejia
Jackbox Games
1

This is a milestone year for Jackbox Games. This is the year that the studio releases its tenth Jackbox Party Pack. As one might expect, the first game in The Jackbox Party Pack 10 is a sequel to a previous classic, but few may have expected this one. On Friday, the team announced that the first title will be Tee K.O. 2, the first time the shirt-making game has been seen since The Jackbox Party Pack 3.

Announced on the Jackbox Games website and during the Jackbox Party PAX Panel at PAX East, Tee K.O. 2 takes players back to Tee Shirt Island, where they'll draw shirt designs, come up with witty slogans, and vote on the best ones. While several elements of Tee K.O. 2 look to be taken from the Jackbox Party Pack 3 original, this sequel looks to introduce new characters, new mechanics (such as hoodies), and a new Final Round.

Jackbox Games first announced The Jackbox Party Pack 10 back in February, noting that it would celebrate one of its prior releases each month leading up to the tenth pack's release. It should be noted that Tee K.O. 2's announcement has lined up with Jackbox's recollection of The Jackbox Party Pack 3, so if there are any other sequels lined up for this compilation, it may coincide with future Party Pack celebrations.

Jackbox Games celebrates 10 years

There's no release date for The Jackbox Party Pack 10 just yet, but expect it to come sometime this fall, as has been the case with previous collections. We'll be on the lookout for what will be joining Tee K.O. 2 in this year's compilation, so keep it on Shacknews for any updates.

