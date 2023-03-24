The Lord of the Rings: Gollum creeps out of the shadows with a May release date We'll be fighting our sinister instincts this May 2023 when The Lord of the Rings: Gollum hits consoles and PC.

Daedalic Entertainment’s The Lord of the Rings: Gollum finally has a fresh release date. This sneak-heavy adventure based on Tolkien’s most nefarious and pitiable little creeper has been delayed a few times as the team worked around the pandemic and various logistical difficulties of the development process, but it seems Daedalic has landed on a final date. The Lord of the Rings: Gollum will be releasing on May 25, 2023.

This new release date was put out in the latest story trailer for The Lord of the Rings: Gollum on March 24, 2023. On May 25, Gollum will land on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam, GeForce Now, and the Epic Games Store. The trailer takes us through a glimpse of the journey Gollum takes, including familiar characters like Gandalf the Gray and even Shelob, the Spider Queen. It also introduces new characters such as the Dark Lord Sauron’s emissary, who seems like he will be the big bad villain of the game.

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum was first introduced to us in 2020, and was slated for a 2021 release back then. However, the game has seen multiple delays since then, first getting pushed back to 2022, then falling back even further to 2023. With the final release date set, hopefully Gollum will be able to stay on track and hit as its supposed to this year. We recently got to sit down to a preview of the game which showed off more of the inner turmoil between rational good and vicious evil inside of Gollum.

Be sure to check out our further coverage of The Lord of the Rings: Gollum. We’ll be sure to share any further updates as they drop leading up to the May 2023 release date.