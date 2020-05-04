Lord of the Rings: Gollum screens give us our first look at the game It's looking like Daedalic Entertainment intends to take players deep inside the twisted world inside and outside of Gollum's mind on PS5 and Xbox One.

It’s been awhile since we heard anything about Daedalic Entertainment’s new Lord of the Rings adventure game featuring Gollum of all characters, but recently the developer release a nifty collection of screenshots for the game. It would appear that we’ll be exploring deep inside the darkest caverns of Lord of the Rings lore, surviving orcs, spiders, and other nasty creatures as the diminutive little twisted hobbit.

Daedalic Entertainment released screenshots for Lord of the Rings: Gollum on May 4, 2020, as reported by IGN. An adventure game set to launch on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and PC in 2021 in which players play as the titular Gollum, we haven’t had much else to go by about what this would actually be since its announcement back in May 2019. The screenshots do help to give some idea of what we’ll be dealing with in the game. If anything, Lord of the Rings: Gollum is looking like a stealth adventure in which the nasty little creature must slip around some of Mordor’s deadliest denizens. There are looks at orc fortresses, forests, the canyons of the Sauron-controlled lands of Middle-Earth, and even glimpses at dens of giant spiders such as Shelob.

It’s not just physical areas we’ll seemingly be exploring in the game either. Daedalic Entertainment is, after all, known for their association with various narrative-driven games like the Deponia series and Ken Follett’s The Pillars of the Earth. As such, at least one screen seems to take us inside the mind of Gollum himself for his trademark split-persona debates in which one seems to choose his thoughts and conversation. It will remain to be seen what parts this plays in the actual game, but it’s safe to say, Lord of the Rings: Gollum is a pretty far step from the more action-centered games like Middle-Earth: Shadow of Mordor and Shadow of War.

Stay tuned as we await further news on Lord of the Rings: Gollum, including a firm release date and its gameplay leading up to its 2021 release date on next-gen systems and PC.