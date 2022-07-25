Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum has been delayed 'by a few months'

It looks like Daedalic's stealth action take on Lord of the Rings could slip out of the 2022 video game release calendar.
TJ Denzer
Image via Daedalic Entertainment
1

When it comes to video game releases in 2022, one of the most curious among the bunch might be The Lord of the Rings: Gollum from Daedalic Entertainment. Or it was. A newly announced delay is setting the game’s release date back a few months from its most recent planned launch in September. No new date has been set, but Gollum could slip into a 2023 release date with the latest delay.

The developers at Daedalic Entertainment announced the delay for The Lord of the Rings: Gollum via the game’s Twitter on July 25, 2022. According to the announcement, the team wants a few more months to polish LOTR: Gollum up before its final release to fans.

“In order to deliver the best possible experience, we have decided to push the release of The Lord of the Rings: Gollum by a few months,” the statement reads. “We will update you with an exact timing in the near future. We are grateful for our passionate community and we cannot wait to share this unique adventure with you soon!”

Source: Daedalic Entertainment

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum has proven to be quite the interesting proposal since it was first announced. Players will take on the role of the unlikely protagonist in his role throughout the Lord of the Rings stories as he seeks to find the One Ring while dodging around a dangerous world of orcs, goblins, and even elves and mankind. We enjoyed what was shown to us in a recent hands-off preview in which stealth-action and platforming were combined with Gollum’s split personalities and the battle between instinct and innocence. However, it looks like Daedalic will be spending some time to polish LOTR: Gollum into the best

As we await a new release date for The Lord of the Rings: Gollum, stay tuned here at Shacknews. We’ll share the new details as soon as they become available.

