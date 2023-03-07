Evening Reading - March 7, 2023

Welcome to the end of another fine Tuesday, Shackers. We hope you enjoyed the content we’ve provided for you so far this week, but there’s plenty more to come. We’re just getting to the middle of the week after all! That said, the end of another day means another Evening Reading to close it out. Join us and enjoy, won’t you?
In case you missed it at Shacknews…
- Former Riot Games leads launch The Believer Company studio with $55 million in funding
- Ra Ra Boom is a side-scrolling co-op brawler/shooter coming to PC in fall 2023
- LEGO revenues grew 17% in 2022 to $9.28 billion
- LEGO has big plans for Mario Day, including a major reveal
- Aragami creator Lince Works to cease development of new games indefinitely
- Try these Nimrod decks in Marvel Snap
- Dark and Darker won't utilize pay-to-win in future monetization
- Guilty Gear Strive now available on Xbox Game Pass
- Playdate handheld to get price increase on new orders to keep up with costs
- FaZe Clan signs esports org's first all-female team
- The Finals is a chaotically fun first-person shooter
And now… More stuff from The Internet!!!
An amazing Simpsons couch gag
Gotta say…one of the best couch gag intros for The Simpsons. 😂 pic.twitter.com/DOdWjRPFmR— Deon S. (@DLSinque) March 6, 2023
I think my favorite part of this is seeing the Bob’s Burgers intro from the inside looking out. Really clever.
A good cause
For my birthday, I'm joining @TransLifeline for their Trans Week of Visibility. Right now, trans folk are being targeted across the country, and I want to celebrate my 36 years of life supporting my trans siblings living theirs free and happy. https://t.co/gKOvzakCE8 pic.twitter.com/Xz9vOknLcq— Erika Ishii (@erikaishii) March 7, 2023
It’s tough for a lot of trans folk out there. Good on Erika and people like her for helping to make life a little less miserable for others.
Why it appears to be a Psyduck
March 7, 2023
Better keep your tossed salad and scrambled eggs safe or Psy might chuck them around with Psychic.
Gods clash
Fan art | God of War Ragnarök— THE ART OF VIDEO GAMES (@VideoArtGame) March 7, 2023
Artist: Patrick Brown pic.twitter.com/CLcn1HRLFZ
From the impeccable Patrick Brown. Go check out more of his work.
Michael McDonald has something to satyr
New video #NoDaysOff pic.twitter.com/JkbDHUpk3G— Gabriel Gundacker (@gabegundacker) April 27, 2019
Between the dead-on Michael McDonald impression and the ridiculous premise of the parody, I’ve listened to this clip for an embarrassingly long amount of time.
Don’t invite John Wick to slumber parties
March 7, 2023
Lord help you if you even think about hitting his dog with a pillow.
And there you have it. That’s your Evening Reading for this fine March 7. We hope you enjoyed it. We certainly enjoy your readership, and if you’d like to support Shacknews, don’t forget that you can for as little as a dollar a month via Mercury. Don’t have a dollar? Don’t need one to enjoy Shackpets! That’s our free app where you can upload, challenge, and vote in the ultimate battle for pet cuteness. It’s available on iOS and Android devices and you can also check out the Latest Pets on Shacknews.com! We’ve even released sticker packs to spruce up your pet picks, including the recently released pirate pack! Have I ever mentioned you can tilt and warp the stickers as you please? Behold Pirate Flaff’s big mustache and tiny li’l captain hat.
There you have it, one and all. Thanks for stopping by and reading tonight. Take care and have a great evening!
-
TJ Denzer posted a new article, Evening Reading - March 7, 2023
-
Evening BUMP https://i.imgur.com/QCsllcT.gif
-