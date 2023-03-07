Evening Reading - March 7, 2023

Welcome to the end of another fine Tuesday, Shackers. We hope you enjoyed the content we’ve provided for you so far this week, but there’s plenty more to come. We’re just getting to the middle of the week after all! That said, the end of another day means another Evening Reading to close it out. Join us and enjoy, won’t you?

An amazing Simpsons couch gag

Gotta say…one of the best couch gag intros for The Simpsons. 😂 pic.twitter.com/DOdWjRPFmR — Deon S. (@DLSinque) March 6, 2023

I think my favorite part of this is seeing the Bob’s Burgers intro from the inside looking out. Really clever.

A good cause

For my birthday, I'm joining @TransLifeline for their Trans Week of Visibility. Right now, trans folk are being targeted across the country, and I want to celebrate my 36 years of life supporting my trans siblings living theirs free and happy. https://t.co/gKOvzakCE8 pic.twitter.com/Xz9vOknLcq — Erika Ishii (@erikaishii) March 7, 2023

It’s tough for a lot of trans folk out there. Good on Erika and people like her for helping to make life a little less miserable for others.

Why it appears to be a Psyduck

pic.twitter.com/vH07oOQxR5 — frasier looking at video games (@frasier_looking) March 7, 2023

Better keep your tossed salad and scrambled eggs safe or Psy might chuck them around with Psychic.

Gods clash

Fan art | God of War Ragnarök



Artist: Patrick Brown pic.twitter.com/CLcn1HRLFZ — THE ART OF VIDEO GAMES (@VideoArtGame) March 7, 2023

From the impeccable Patrick Brown. Go check out more of his work.

Michael McDonald has something to satyr

Between the dead-on Michael McDonald impression and the ridiculous premise of the parody, I’ve listened to this clip for an embarrassingly long amount of time.

Don’t invite John Wick to slumber parties

Lord help you if you even think about hitting his dog with a pillow.

