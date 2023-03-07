Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2023 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022Elden Ring strategy guide
2023 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022
Elden Ring strategy guide

Evening Reading - March 7, 2023

It's nighttime in America, which means it's time for another round of the Evening Reading.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
2

Welcome to the end of another fine Tuesday, Shackers. We hope you enjoyed the content we’ve provided for you so far this week, but there’s plenty more to come. We’re just getting to the middle of the week after all! That said, the end of another day means another Evening Reading to close it out. Join us and enjoy, won’t you?

In case you missed it at Shacknews…

And now… More stuff from The Internet!!!

An amazing Simpsons couch gag

I think my favorite part of this is seeing the Bob’s Burgers intro from the inside looking out. Really clever.

A good cause

It’s tough for a lot of trans folk out there. Good on Erika and people like her for helping to make life a little less miserable for others.

Why it appears to be a Psyduck

Better keep your tossed salad and scrambled eggs safe or Psy might chuck them around with Psychic.

Gods clash

From the impeccable Patrick Brown. Go check out more of his work.

Michael McDonald has something to satyr

Between the dead-on Michael McDonald impression and the ridiculous premise of the parody, I’ve listened to this clip for an embarrassingly long amount of time.

Don’t invite John Wick to slumber parties

Lord help you if you even think about hitting his dog with a pillow.

And there you have it. That’s your Evening Reading for this fine March 7. We hope you enjoyed it. We certainly enjoy your readership, and if you’d like to support Shacknews, don’t forget that you can for as little as a dollar a month via Mercury. Don’t have a dollar? Don’t need one to enjoy Shackpets! That’s our free app where you can upload, challenge, and vote in the ultimate battle for pet cuteness. It’s available on iOS and Android devices and you can also check out the Latest Pets on Shacknews.com! We’ve even released sticker packs to spruce up your pet picks, including the recently released pirate pack! Have I ever mentioned you can tilt and warp the stickers as you please? Behold Pirate Flaff’s big mustache and tiny li’l captain hat.

A mini-Aussie shepherd in a very tiny pirate hat with a very big mustache.
Cap'n Flaff sez vote for her or she'll throw ya in the brig where there's not even any treats!

There you have it, one and all. Thanks for stopping by and reading tonight. Take care and have a great evening!

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola