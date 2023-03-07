LEGO revenues grew 17% in 2022 to $9.28 billion The sale of a diverse range LEGO sets have boosted the company's revenue.

LEGO is one of the most recognizable entertainment brands, with its iconic toy blocks remaining one of the hottest toys throughout generations. The Danish company is private, but still shared financial insight in a recent release. After seeing the official numbers, it’s not hard to imagine why. LEGO’s revenue was up 17 percent in 2022, totalling $9.28 billion.

LEGO shared its annual results for 2022 in a post to its website early this morning. It’s here that the company shares that its revenue in 2022 grew to DKK 64.6 billion, which translates to $9.28 billion USD. LEGO credits multiple factors for its recent financial success, including demand, retailer partnerships, and a solid supply chain. Looking at some of the specific brands that LEGO names in the report, it’s clear that the company’s products were highly sought-after by both children and adults. LEGO City, LEGO Technic, LEGO Star Wars, and LEGO Harry Potter were some of the company’s best performers in 2022.



Source: LEGO

LEGO CEO Niels B. Christiansen spoke about the toy-maker's 2022 results:

I am very satisfied with our performance. We achieved double digit top line growth and landed the year beyond expectations on the back of exceptional growth last year and despite challenging market conditions. This was due to our relevant brand, a fantastic, diverse portfolio, inspiring shopping experiences and outstanding execution from our teams.

Arguably the most notable thing about LEGO’s 2022 annual results is that it didn’t have to share them at all. Since LEGO is a private company, it’s not actually required to provide quarterly or yearly earnings results to the public, unlike a lot of other major players in the toy business. It goes to show how confident LEGO is in the current state of its business. We often cover the newest LEGO sets as they pertain to gaming and entertainment, so stick with us for timely news and updates.