LEGO revenues grew 17% in 2022 to $9.28 billion

The sale of a diverse range LEGO sets have boosted the company's revenue.
Donovan Erskine
LEGO
2

LEGO is one of the most recognizable entertainment brands, with its iconic toy blocks remaining one of the hottest toys throughout generations. The Danish company is private, but still shared financial insight in a recent release. After seeing the official numbers, it’s not hard to imagine why. LEGO’s revenue was up 17 percent in 2022, totalling $9.28 billion.

LEGO shared its annual results for 2022 in a post to its website early this morning. It’s here that the company shares that its revenue in 2022 grew to DKK 64.6 billion, which translates to $9.28 billion USD. LEGO credits multiple factors for its recent financial success, including demand, retailer partnerships, and a solid supply chain. Looking at some of the specific brands that LEGO names in the report, it’s clear that the company’s products were highly sought-after by both children and adults. LEGO City, LEGO Technic, LEGO Star Wars, and LEGO Harry Potter were some of the company’s best performers in 2022.

The LEGO 42081 Volvo Concept Wheel Loader ZEUX.

Source: LEGO

LEGO CEO Niels B. Christiansen spoke about the toy-maker's 2022 results:

Arguably the most notable thing about LEGO’s 2022 annual results is that it didn’t have to share them at all. Since LEGO is a private company, it’s not actually required to provide quarterly or yearly earnings results to the public, unlike a lot of other major players in the toy business. It goes to show how confident LEGO is in the current state of its business. We often cover the newest LEGO sets as they pertain to gaming and entertainment, so stick with us for timely news and updates.

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

