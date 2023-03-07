Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Aragami creator Lince Works to cease development of new games indefinitely

Lince Works cites economic struggles as the cause of its shutdown.
Donovan Erskine
Lince Works
1

Some unfortunate news has hit the indie gaming world. Lince Works, the developer behind the Aragami games, will soon close its doors. The studio stated that it was working on new IPs, but it will no longer be able to complete then. It will officially stop developing new projects next month.

The news came from Lince Works itself in a post to the company’s blog. In the post, Lince Works thanks fans for supporting its games over the years. The studio also provides some details about what’s been going on behind closed doors and what led to this closing.

Lince Works’ most recent game was Aragami 2, a 2021 third-person stealth game that was the sequel to 2016’s Aragami. Lince Works has confirmed that both games will remain available on all store fronts, and that players can continue to participate in online co-op.

The developers also leave a message to the community that it’s cultivated over the years.

Lastly, Lince Works confirms that all of its employees will be parting ways once the company officially shuts down. It’s an unfortunate end for a company that was looking to head in an ambitious new direction with its future projects. We hope the best for the folks departing Lince Works.

News Editor
Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

