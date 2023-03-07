Aragami creator Lince Works to cease development of new games indefinitely Lince Works cites economic struggles as the cause of its shutdown.

Some unfortunate news has hit the indie gaming world. Lince Works, the developer behind the Aragami games, will soon close its doors. The studio stated that it was working on new IPs, but it will no longer be able to complete then. It will officially stop developing new projects next month.

The news came from Lince Works itself in a post to the company’s blog. In the post, Lince Works thanks fans for supporting its games over the years. The studio also provides some details about what’s been going on behind closed doors and what led to this closing.

The last couple of years have been particularly difficult as we shifted towards the development of new IPs and a new course for the company. We were ambitious about what we wanted to achieve as a studio, but sadly, although we made good progress, the economic context was not favorable and we ran out of time.

Source: Lince Works

Lince Works’ most recent game was Aragami 2, a 2021 third-person stealth game that was the sequel to 2016’s Aragami. Lince Works has confirmed that both games will remain available on all store fronts, and that players can continue to participate in online co-op.

The developers also leave a message to the community that it’s cultivated over the years.

We will always be grateful to our community and players around the world. Your loyalty and passion for our games have been our driving force, and we cannot thank you enough for the invaluable support you have shown us throughout these years.

Lastly, Lince Works confirms that all of its employees will be parting ways once the company officially shuts down. It’s an unfortunate end for a company that was looking to head in an ambitious new direction with its future projects. We hope the best for the folks departing Lince Works.