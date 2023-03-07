Guilty Gear Strive now available on Xbox Game Pass You can now play Guilty Gear Strive on Xbox either by purchasing it, or downloading it from the Xbox Game Pass catalog.

If you’ve been itching for a reason to check out Guilty Gear Strive, you’re in luck as the game is now available on Xbox, Windows PC, and through Xbox Cloud Gaming. What’s more, it’s available right now to Xbox Game Pass subscribers as well.

The base game is available for purchase on the Microsoft Store for $40 (USD), with its Ultimate Edition that comes with Season Pass 1 & 2 content available for $80 (USD). As previously noted, the game can also be downloaded directly from the Xbox Game Pass catalog.

For those unfamiliar with Guilty Gear Strive, here’s a summary of the game as shared on the game’s Steam page:

Discover the Smell of the Game with Guilty Gear -Strive-! Immerse yourself in new gameplay mechanics designed to be simple and welcoming for fighting game newcomers, yet deep and creative for veterans. Ride the Fire into a heavy metal inspired alternate future full of over-the-top action, style and fun! Blazing!



“Guilty Gear -Strive-“ is the latest entry in the critically acclaimed Guilty Gear fighting game franchise. Created by Daisuke Ishiwatari and developed by Arc System Works, “Guilty Gear -Strive-“ upholds the series’ reputation for a high octane soundtrack, groundbreaking hybrid 2D/3D cell-shaded graphics and intense, rewarding gameplay.

Other games to follow Guilty Gear Strive on Xbox Game Pass this March include Dead Space 2 & 3, Valheim, and Sid Meier’s Civilization VI. Now that you’re caught up on Guilty Gear Strive’s availability on Xbox and Game Pass, brush up on some of our previous coverage including the EVO 2023 main game lineup featuring Street Fighter 6 and Guilty Gear Strive, and the Guilty Gear Strive devs previously addressing R-Code exploits that were causing game crashes and bugs.