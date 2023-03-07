Guilty Gear Strive now available on Xbox Game Pass
You can now play Guilty Gear Strive on Xbox either by purchasing it, or downloading it from the Xbox Game Pass catalog.
If you’ve been itching for a reason to check out Guilty Gear Strive, you’re in luck as the game is now available on Xbox, Windows PC, and through Xbox Cloud Gaming. What’s more, it’s available right now to Xbox Game Pass subscribers as well.
The base game is available for purchase on the Microsoft Store for $40 (USD), with its Ultimate Edition that comes with Season Pass 1 & 2 content available for $80 (USD). As previously noted, the game can also be downloaded directly from the Xbox Game Pass catalog.
For those unfamiliar with Guilty Gear Strive, here’s a summary of the game as shared on the game’s Steam page:
Other games to follow Guilty Gear Strive on Xbox Game Pass this March include Dead Space 2 & 3, Valheim, and Sid Meier’s Civilization VI. Now that you’re caught up on Guilty Gear Strive’s availability on Xbox and Game Pass, brush up on some of our previous coverage including the EVO 2023 main game lineup featuring Street Fighter 6 and Guilty Gear Strive, and the Guilty Gear Strive devs previously addressing R-Code exploits that were causing game crashes and bugs.
