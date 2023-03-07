LEGO has big plans for Mario Day, including a major reveal It seems likely that the next big reveal for the LEGO Super Mario line is coming this week.

The LEGO Group and Nintendo are no strange bedfellows at this point with the LEGO Super Mario line of sets, and it looks like their next collaboration is coming soon. With Mario Day coming up this week (March 10, or Mar10), LEGO put out a tease that it has major plans for the day that will include a number of fun updates. LEGO also teased it has at least one big reveal in store for Mario Day.

The LEGO Group teased its plans for Mario Day via the official LEGO Twitter early this week. The tweet suggests that fans watch LEGO channels on March 10, 2023, for major updates and reveals related to Nintendo.

“Final preparations are underway for our LEGO Super Mario YouTube Premiere... Tune in on March 10 for big updates... and even bigger reveals...!” the tweet reads.

This would suggest that fans can likely catch whatever LEGO has in store for us on its official YouTube channel this week.

LEGO teased that it's getting something big ready for Mario Day, which is highly likely to be the next reveal in the LEGO Super Mario series.

Source: The LEGO Group

LEGO and Nintendo have had a very good relationship over the last few years with the launch of the LEGO Super Mario line. What began humbly with “build your own level” LEGO Mario toy sets would eventually lead to a LEGO set replicating the classic NES, as well as a huge 2,800-piece Mighty Bowser set. LEGO even put together a massive 663k-piece Bowser display for San Diego Comic Con in 2022. The sets between Nintendo and LEGO have been quite fun and varied and it should be exciting to see what comes next.

Mario Day is right around the corner on March 10. Stay tuned for plenty of announcements on that day, as well as whatever comes next for the LEGO Super Mario line. We’ll have it right here at Shacknews as news becomes available.