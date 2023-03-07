FaZe Clan signs esports org's first all-female team The new team will represent FaZe in Valorant and specifically the Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) Game Changers Series.

It’s a big day for FaZe Clan as the esports company introduces a new team of competitors into its active roster: An all-female Valorant team. Drawn together of multiple professionals from across the Valorant and CSGO competitive scenes, this new squad will be representing FaZe as Riot Games kicks off its Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) Game Changers Series in 2023.

FaZe Clan announced the new Valorant all-women roster via the org’s official Twitter on March 7, 2023. The new members of the roster include Jennifer “refinnej” Le, Emma “emy” Choe, Vannesa Emely “panini” Emory, Madison “maddiesuun” Mann, and Diane “di^” Tran.

“It’s been a long time coming but we’re stoked to officially announce bringing on our first all female esports pro team for VALORANT,” Head of Esports at FaZe Clan Erik Anderson said of the new team. “Signing this group of talented women is just the beginning of bringing female gamers to the forefront at FaZe and I can’t wait to watch them play as a team. Check them out during the 2023 VCT Game Changers Series - they’re ready to bring the heat to the competition.”

FaZe Clan's all-female Valorant team will compete in the ongoing VCT Game Changers Series throughout 2023.

Source: FaZe Clan

As mentioned, the first bit of action the new squad will see is the VCT Game Changers Series in 2023. The event runs throughout the year, featuring national and international events as squads compete to secure their place in the final tournament and play for the World Championship in August. The squad is ready and raring to go as well, with a wealth of combined experience between all five of them. Refinnej, panini, and maddiesuun previously played together for Complexity GX3, and refinnej, mmy, and di^ competed together in CS:GO for Count Logic Gaming (CLG) Red.

With the VCT Game Changer Series already in swing, stay tuned for more esports and Valorant news out of that corner of competitive gaming. We’ll share new updates here at Shacknews as they become available.