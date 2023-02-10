Evening Reading - February 10, 2023

Greetings, football fans. It's a new Friday and I am here again to send you off into... well, it isn't really a holiday, but it should be. Before going into Super Bowl weekend, let's look at some news, memes, and entertainment! It's the Friday edition of Evening Reading!

Around the gaming horn

Take a closer look at PlayStation VR2.

The build to Minecraft Legends continues with this look at the music and sounds of the game.

ICYMI yesterday, there's a new update for Vampire Survivors up now!

Finally, Street Fighter 6 has released JP's theme, so let's take a listen.

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

F is for Family

It's the beginning of the end for the Fast franchise, starting with this trailer for Fast X.

F is for Flash

Check out the teaser poster for The Flash and tune in during the big game for the official trailer. #TheFlashMovie pic.twitter.com/qLY711eoOj — DC (@DCComics) February 10, 2023

Oh.

We're still doing this?

Alright, sure.

F is for Feesh

The world is up! Watch the trailer and play on Switch now!



Please download the levels in case the world goes down - you can continue your playthrough on our website: https://t.co/OZsm3y8IDvhttps://t.co/AM2YgHpERI https://t.co/qGnlb1t6iv — The Banned Wagon Team (@bannedwagonteam) February 10, 2023

I've made it no secret that I'm a big fan of the Super Mario Maker 2 community, specifically the troll end of it. The content creators like CarlSagan42, Geek, and juzcook are loads of fun to follow, but let's take a moment to appreciate the level creators, who spend weeks on end discovering some of the game's wildest interactions and using them to create the hardest levels ever conceived.

A hardened crew of troll makers have come together to create an entire world called Super Wagon World. By the time you read this, it might already have been taken down by Nintendo's moderation team. If it's still up, I encourage you to download the levels individually and enjoy them. If they're already down, first, leave your F's in the chat. Then, follow Carl, Geek, Juz, Barb, Shoujo, and the entire Mario Maker community on Twitch and YouTube. Watch the magic. You won't be sorry.

A year of betting on themselves

It's been one year since we started creating content on our own! THANK YOU so much for your support. We're going to continue to do our best for all of you. pic.twitter.com/T04gaZSSYj — Kit & Krysta (@KitandKrysta) February 10, 2023

Shoutout to Kit & Krysta, who left the Nintendo world a year ago and decided to bet on themselves with their own Patreon and podcast. It's been a full year and they're still going strong. We salute them and their efforts and look forward to the next episode.

On shrooms

Checking my calendar now and... no, it is still not April.

Nothing but the Hotfix

The Metroid Dread speedrunning community is still developing, so learn how to get started with this latest episode of How To Train A Speedrunner.

GDQ's Hotfix shows air every week and you can catch them all at the Games Done Quick Twitch account.

Under the learning tree with Masahiro Sakurai

Masahiro Sakurai started a YouTube channel! Let's learn from his decades of experience together by looking at one of his latest videos. This week, we go back to this video from Monday, as Sakurai just outright deconstructs the idea of video games themselves and puts forward the question of why we even have enemies in games in the first place.

This week in Shaqnews

From earlier this week, Shaq and the Inside the NBA B-team talk to the great Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

IT'S STILL REAL TO ME, DAMMIT!

We go to... NXT? Hang on, do I have that right? Yes! We go to NXT this week, where Toxic Attraction have an epic break up that... should look really familiar to old-school wrestling fans. Man, it's almost like Shawn Michaels is booking this show or something.

Tonight in video game music

We're continuing our look back at MAGFest with one of my personal favorite musical acts: The Super Soul Bros.

That's it for the second Friday Evening Reading for the month of February! Be sure to keep the spirit of the classic Evening Reading alive by jumping into the comments about whatever you see here or whatever randomness you'd like to discuss. Join the conversation and dive into the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below. I'll see you all next week!