Weekend PC Download Deals for Feb. 10: Gotta go fast with Sonic

Don't be too slow to catch these savings. The best of Sonic the Hedgehog is on sale across various retailers this weekend, including Steam, the Humble Store, GamesPlanet, and others. That includes 2022 releases Sonic Frontiers and the old-school compilation Sonic Origins.

Elsewhere, there's another week left to pick up the Insomniac Spider-Man game of your choice, whether it's Miles Morales or Spider-Man Original Recipe. That's on sale across a slew of retailers, including the Epic Games Store, which is still going strong with its February Savings promotion.

Plus, be sure to check out 2022 breakout indie hit Vampire Survivors, which is in the middle of one of its first Steam sales. It's up right now for 20 percent off.

Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:

Blizzard

Epic Games Store

Fanatical

Build Your Own Platinum Bundle! For the month of February, select from the following games: ITORAH, Metamorphosis, Minute of Islands, The Surge: Augmented Edition, The Citadel, Aquarist, Trials of Fire, Charterstone Digital Edition, Fallout 3 GOTY Edition, Fallout Classic Collection, Dusk '82 Ultimate Edition, SUPERHOT Mind Control Delete, Trudograd, Airport CEO, and Spirit of the Island. Select 3 for $9.99, 5 for $14.99, or 7 for $19.99. DRMs vary.

Gamebillet

Gamersgate

GamesPlanet

GOG.com

Green Man Gaming

Use the promo code FEB15 to save 15% off a regularly priced purchase. Exclusions apply.

Humble Bundle

Subscribe to Humble Choice for $11.99 each month. For the month of February, you'll receive Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous, Fallout 76 + the original Fallout, Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales, Othercide, Shady Part of Me, ScourgeBringer, Five Dates, and Fobia - St. Dinfna Hotel. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store.

Pay $12 for Kaichu: The Kaiju Dating Sim, Later Daters Premium, A Story Beside, ValiDate: Struggling Singles in your Area, Ambition: A Minuet in Power, Sucker for Love: First Date, Max Gentlemen Sexy Business, and When the Past was Around. These activate on Steam.

Pay $10 for Luna's Fishing Garden, Staxel, Summer in Mara, Winkeltje: The Little Shop, Garden Paws, Townscaper, Lake, and Yonder: The Cloud Catcher Chronicles. These activate on Steam.

Pay $10 for Semblance, Marlow Briggs and the Mask of Death, Swimsanity, An Airport for Aliens Currently Run by Dogs, Jay and Silent Bob: Mall Brawl, Shaq Fu: A Legend Reborn, Shadow Man Remastered, and Mafia 3 Definitive Edition. These activate on Steam.

Pay $15 for Starsand, SurrounDead, Volcanoids, The Long Dark: Survival Edition, State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition, SCUM, and Chernobylite Enhanced Edition. These activate on Steam.

Ubisoft Store

Steam

