Weekend PC Download Deals for Feb. 10: Gotta go fast with Sonic

Don't be too slow to catch these savings. The best of Sonic the Hedgehog is on sale across various retailers this weekend, including Steam, the Humble Store, GamesPlanet, and others. That includes 2022 releases Sonic Frontiers and the old-school compilation Sonic Origins.
Elsewhere, there's another week left to pick up the Insomniac Spider-Man game of your choice, whether it's Miles Morales or Spider-Man Original Recipe. That's on sale across a slew of retailers, including the Epic Games Store, which is still going strong with its February Savings promotion.
Plus, be sure to check out 2022 breakout indie hit Vampire Survivors, which is in the middle of one of its first Steam sales. It's up right now for 20 percent off.
Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:
Blizzard
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 6 Structure Skin Bundles - $22.42 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 5 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 4 Structure Skin Bundles - $22.42 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 3 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 2 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 1 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2 Carbot Complete Bundle - $9.99 (19% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Welcome to the Nexus Bundle - $15.99 (70% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Heroic Reinforcement Bundle - $39.99 (70% off)
Epic Games Store
- Recipe for Disaster - FREE until 2/16
- DKO: Divine Knockout - FREE from Prime Gaming
- Goat Simulator 3 - $22.49 (25% off)
- Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection - $34.99 (30% off)
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales - $33.49 (33% off)
- Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered - $40.19 (33% off)
- God of War - $29.99 (40% off)
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human - $29.99 (50% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $19.79 (67% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 Premium Edition - $14.99 (50% off)
- Deathloop - $19.79 (67% off)
- A Plague Tale: Requiem - $34.99 (30% off)
- Gotham Knights - $26.99 (55% off)
- Saints Row - $32.99 (45% off)
- Need for Speed Unbound - $34.99 (50% off)
- Sonic Origins - $19.99 (50% off)
- Card Shark - $13.99 (30% off)
- Trek to Yomi - $9.99 (50% off)
- Ghostwire: Tokyo - $23.99 (60% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - $22.49 (55% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 9 - $20.99 (30% off)
- Madden NFL 23 - $17.99 (70% off)
- It Takes Two - $14.79 (63% off)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition - $14.99 (75% off)
- Riders Republic - $17.99 (70% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Extraction - $15.99 (60% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege - $7.99 (60% off)
- Back 4 Blood - $14.99 (75% off)
- Alan Wake Remastered - $14.99 (50% off)
- Inscryption - $11.99 (40% off)
- Dead by Daylight - $9.99 (50% off)
- Chorus - $15.99 (60% off)
- Solar Ash - $23.99 (40% off)
- Death's Door - $9.99 (50% off)
- Axiom Verge 2 - $15.99 (20% off)
- Risk of Rain 2 - $12.49 (50% off)
- Quake - $3.99 (60% off)
Fanatical
Build Your Own Platinum Bundle! For the month of February, select from the following games: ITORAH, Metamorphosis, Minute of Islands, The Surge: Augmented Edition, The Citadel, Aquarist, Trials of Fire, Charterstone Digital Edition, Fallout 3 GOTY Edition, Fallout Classic Collection, Dusk '82 Ultimate Edition, SUPERHOT Mind Control Delete, Trudograd, Airport CEO, and Spirit of the Island. Select 3 for $9.99, 5 for $14.99, or 7 for $19.99. DRMs vary.
- River City Girls 2 [Steam] - $29.99 (25% off)
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales [Steam] - $29.99 (40% off)
- Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered [Steam] - $35.99 (40% off)
- Gotham Knights [Steam] - $26.99 (55% off)
- Sonic Frontiers [Steam] - $37.79 (37% off)
- Sonic Origins [Steam] - $16.39 (59% off)
- Ixion [Steam] - $25.09 (28% off)
- Evil Dead: The Game [Epic] - $19.99 (50% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Galactic Edition [Steam] - $31.49 (55% off)
- Death Stranding Director's Cut [Steam] - $31.19 (22% off)
- Back 4 Blood [Steam] - $16.79 (72% off)
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance Royal Edition [Steam] - $11.99 (70% off)
- Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered [Steam] - $6.24 (75% off)
Gamebillet
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales [Steam] - $28.39 (43% off)
- Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered [Steam] - $35.24 (41% off)
- Sonic Frontiers [Steam] - $37.24 (38% off)
- Sonic Origins [Steam] - $15.84 (60% off)
- Far Cry 6 [Ubisoft] - $17.00 (72% off)
- South Park: The Fractured But Whole [Ubisoft] - $12.88 (79% off)
- MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries [Steam] - $10.84 (64% off)
Gamersgate
- Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak [Steam] - $35.10 (50% off)
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales [Steam] - $33.49 (33% off)
- Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered [Steam] - $40.19 (33% off)
- Far Cry 6 [Ubisoft] - $17.61 (71% off)
- Solar Ash [Steam] - $31.99 (20% off)
- Chorus [Steam] - $22.72 (43% off)
- Metro Exodus [Steam] - $8.99 (70% off)
- Dead Island Definitive Collection [Steam] - $9.89 (75% off)
GamesPlanet
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales [Steam] - $29.99 (40% off)
- Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered [Steam] - $35.99 (40% off)
- Sonic Frontiers [Steam] - $38.99 (35% off)
- Sonic Origins Digital Deluxe Edition [Steam] - $18.99 (58% off)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection [Steam] - $24.99 (38% off)
- Pac-Man World Re-PAC [Steam] - $16.99 (43% off)
- Dune Spice Wars [Steam Early Access] - $23.99 (20% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Deluxe Edition [Steam] - $27.50 (54% off)
- Riders Republic [Ubisoft] - $16.99 (72% off)
- DOOM Eternal [Steam] - $8.99 (78% off)
- Tekken 7 Definitive Edition [Steam] - $13.99 (87% off)
GOG.com
- The Elder Scrolls 3: Morrowind GOTY Edition - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 3/2)
- A Plague Tale: Requiem - $34.99 (30% off)
- A Plague Tale: Innocence - $9.99 (75% off)
- Blade Runner Enhanced Edition - $7.49 (25% off)
- Necromunda: Hired Gun - $19.99 (50% off)
- Spiritfarer: Farewell Edition - $7.49 (75% off)
- Frostpunk GOTY Edition - $13.71 (72% off)
- This War of Mine Complete Edition - $4.89 (82% off)
- Katana ZERO - $8.99 (40% off)
- System Shock 2 - $2.49 (75% off)
- System Shock Enhanced Edition - $1.49 (85% off)
- Moonlighter Complete Edition - $4.85 (80% off)
- Rayman Origins - $3.99 (80% off)
Green Man Gaming
Use the promo code FEB15 to save 15% off a regularly priced purchase. Exclusions apply.
- Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered [Steam] - $35.77 (40% off)
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales [Steam] - $29.81 (40% off)
- Marvel's Midnight Suns [Steam] - $30.95 (48% off)
- River City Girls 2 [Steam] - $28.79 (28% off)
- Tiny Tina's Wonderlands [Steam] - $25.80 (57% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 Ultimate Edition - $25.80 (74% off)
- New Tales from the Borderlands [Steam] - $17.20 (57% off)
- The Quarry [Steam] - $25.80 (57% off)
- Neon White [Steam] - $17.59 (30% off)
- Life is Strange: True Colors [Steam] - $24.00 (60% off)
- Life is Strange Remastered Collection [Steam] - $20.00 (50% off)
- Nioh 2 Complete Edition [Steam] - $24.60 (51% off)
- Fatal Frame: Maiden of Black Water [Steam] - $25.49 (36% off)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla Complete Edition [Ubisoft] - $42.14 (70% off)
- Prince of Persia (2008) [Ubisoft] - $1.72 (83% off)
Humble Bundle
Subscribe to Humble Choice for $11.99 each month. For the month of February, you'll receive Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous, Fallout 76 + the original Fallout, Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales, Othercide, Shady Part of Me, ScourgeBringer, Five Dates, and Fobia - St. Dinfna Hotel. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store.
Pay $12 for Kaichu: The Kaiju Dating Sim, Later Daters Premium, A Story Beside, ValiDate: Struggling Singles in your Area, Ambition: A Minuet in Power, Sucker for Love: First Date, Max Gentlemen Sexy Business, and When the Past was Around. These activate on Steam.
Pay $10 for Luna's Fishing Garden, Staxel, Summer in Mara, Winkeltje: The Little Shop, Garden Paws, Townscaper, Lake, and Yonder: The Cloud Catcher Chronicles. These activate on Steam.
Pay $10 for Semblance, Marlow Briggs and the Mask of Death, Swimsanity, An Airport for Aliens Currently Run by Dogs, Jay and Silent Bob: Mall Brawl, Shaq Fu: A Legend Reborn, Shadow Man Remastered, and Mafia 3 Definitive Edition. These activate on Steam.
Pay $15 for Starsand, SurrounDead, Volcanoids, The Long Dark: Survival Edition, State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition, SCUM, and Chernobylite Enhanced Edition. These activate on Steam.
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection [Steam] - $29.99 (25% off)
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales [Steam] - $33.49 (33% off)
- Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered [Steam] - $40.19 (33% off)
- Sonic Frontiers [Steam] - $41.99 (30% off)
- Sonic Origins [Steam] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Team Sonic Racing [Steam] - $9.99 (75% off)
- Lovers x Fighters Sale
- Sifu [Epic] - $27.99 (30% off)
- Capcom Fighting Collection [Steam] - $29.99 (25% off)
- Arcade Spirits [Steam] - $9.99 (50% off)
- Tacoma - $7.99 (60% off)
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl [Steam] - $9.99 (80% off)
- Bendy and the Dark Revival [Steam] - $17.99 (40% off)
- Metal Gear Solid 5: The Definitive Experience [Steam] - $7.49 (75% off)
Ubisoft Store
- Valentine's Day Sale
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla Complete Edition - $26.40 (67% off)
- Far Cry 6 Deluxe Edition - $24.00 (70% off)
- Riders Republic Deluxe Edition - $24.00 (70% off)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising - $12.00 (80% off)
- Anno 1800 Gold Edition Year 4 - $39.99 (50% off)
Steam
- Vampire Survivors - $3.99 (20% off)
- Sonic Frontiers - $41.99 (30% off)
- Sonic Origins - $19.99 (50% off)
- Return to Monkey Island - $18.74 (25% off)
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales - $33.49 (33% off)
- Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered - $40.19 (33% off)
- Two Point Campus - $27.99 (30% off) (FREE WEEKEND until 2/12 @ 1PM PT)
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human - $29.99 (50% off)
- SNK Publisher Sale
- The King of Fighters 15 - $14.99 (75% off)
- Samurai Shodown - $12.36 (83% off)
- SNK Heroines: Tag Team Frenzy - $9.99 (80% off)
- Metal Slug XX - $4.99 (75% off)
- NeoGeo Pocket Color Selection Vol. 2 - $29.99 (25% off)
- Sea of Thieves - $19.99 (50% off)
- Madden NFL 23 - $18.00 (70% off)
- Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon - $14.99 (25% off)
- Pac-Man World Re-PAC - $19.49 (35% off)
- Chivalry 2 - $19.99 (50% off)
- Terra Invicta [Steam Early Access] - $31.99 (20% off)
- Squad - $39.99 (20% off)
- Tales of Arise Deluxe Edition - $33.99 (60% off)
- Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time - $19.99 (50% off)
- Crash Bandicoot N-Sane Trilogy - $15.99 (60% off)
- Spyro Reignited Trilogy - $9.99 (75% off)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ - $8.99 (85% off)
- Tekken 7 - $13.49 (85% off)
- SOMA - $7.49 (75% off)
If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Weekend PC Download Deals for Feb. 10: Gotta go fast with Sonic