EVO 2023 Announcement Show slated for later this month

EVO organizers will soon announce the games for the 2023 tournament.
Donovan Erskine
Evolution, better known as EVO, is one of the biggest esports events every year. Focused on fighting games, EVO brings in competitors from all across the world to duke it out in games like Street Fighter, Mortal Kombat, and Tekken. Fans and fighters are heavily anticipating this year’s event, and it won’t be much longer until they have concrete details. The EVO 2023 Announcement Show will take place in less than a couple weeks.

EVO announced the EVO 2023 Announcement Show in a tweet earlier today. It all goes down on February 21, 2023, at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET. The show will be hosted by IFC YipeS and Ryan Hart, and will be streamed on the EVO Twitch channel. During the show, we expect to hear the line-up of games featured at EVO 2023. It’s also likely that we’ll get dates for the event confirmed as well.

The EVO line-up and the anticipation leading up to it is a huge deal. The games played at the tournament change every year, with several staples coming back for most events. EVO 2022 featured nine games, including Street Fighter 5, Guilty Gear: Strive, and Tekken 7. It will be interesting to see what games from last year’s show return once again in 2023. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate was once an EVO staple, but was pulled from last year’s show by Nintendo.

Beyond the games themselves, fans and fighters are also curious to see where and when matches are being played. The marquee match-ups usually take place on the Main Stage, with most other matches taking palace elsewhere within the venue.

With about a week and a half until the EVO 2023 Announcement Show, there will surely be a lot of speculation surrounding what games will be playable at the event. We here at Shacknews will be watching and reporting the EVO news as it breaks.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

