Alan Wake 2 is 'playable from start to finish,' says Remedy CEO

Since Alan Wake 2 was revealed at the 2021 Game Awards, fans have been dying to see the next chapter the beloved story. The team at Remedy Entertainment has been hard at work on the sequel, and although we haven’t had any major updates on the status of the game lately, a recent earnings report provided some valuable information. Remedy Entertainment has confirmed that Alan Wake 2 is far along in the development process, and that the game is actually playable from start to finish.

In Remedy Entertainment’s earnings report for the fiscal year 2022, CEO Tero Virtala shared an update on Alan Wake 2’s development.

Alan Wake 2 is in full production. The game will soon have all content in place, and it is playable from start to finish. We will then move onto polishing the experience. Alan Wake is a unique brand that holds high value for the company today. Alan Wake Remastered has not yet generated royalties. However, we expect the sales to increase as the release of Alan Wake 2 becomes imminent and fans and new players want to experience the original story on new generation consoles.

Of course, a game being playable from start to finish doesn’t mean that it’s even close to being ready for a public release. That fact probably comes with some large asterisks, such as massive bugs, performance issues, or other problems that would ruin the experience for players. It is however good to know that Alan Wake 2 is trucking along, and that we can expect to see it not too far down the road.

Remedy Entertainment has a lot of irons in the fire, as we know the studio is also working on remakes of the first to Max Payne games and a sequel to Control. Fans of Alan Wake will likely to be pleased to know that the highly-anticipated sequel is a high priority to the studio. For future updates on Alan Wake 2, stick with Shacknews.