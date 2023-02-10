Bobby Kotick will allegedly remain at Activision Blizzard if the Microsoft deal fails According to sources close to Activision Blizzard's business, Bobby Kotick will 'absolutely remain' as CEO should the Microsoft acquisition fall through.

Activision Blizzard’s Bobby Kotick has been at the center of a lot of controversy regarding the gaming publisher in the last few years, and it seems he will continue to be if the Microsoft acquisition of Acti-Blizz fails. According to sources close to Activision Blizzard's business, it has seemingly been confirmed that, despite rumors of Kotick leaving the company after Microsoft takes over, Kotick would “absolutely remain” as CEO if the deal was struck down.

This information comes from Fox Business, who communicated with alleged sources familiar with the matter. Bobby Kotick and Activision Blizzard still certainly have a vested interest in moving the Microsoft deal along. However, with lawsuits from the US Federal Trade Commission, complaints from the European Union, and an investigation from the UK Competition and Markets Authority, Activision Blizzard seems to also be making contingency plans in case Microsoft’s $68.7 billion USD deal might fall through. This apparently includes keeping Kotick on as CEO.

Microsoft's proposed $68.7 billion USD acquisition of Activision Blizzard has seen no lack of resistance, and it seems Kotick will stay leading the latter if the deal falls through.

Bobby Kotick and Activision have been more vocal than usual as of late about moving the Microsoft and Activision Blizzard deal along. Recently, Activision Blizzard CFO Lulu Cheng Meservey made the rather curious claim that because of Sony’s success with The Last of Us TV Series on HBO Max, that proves Sony’s power in the market and the Microsoft deal should go through. Kotick himself also went on several interviews where he made claims that UK regulators stalling the deal might be jeopardizing the UK economy.

Kotick has also proven to be a highly controversial figure during his tenure at Activision Blizzard, allegedly forging an email decrying whistleblowers under another executive’s name and protecting known abusers within the company. Many authorities believe there’s a threat of Microsoft having too much power in gaming if the deal goes through, but a continued Bobby Kotick-led Activision Blizzard doesn’t sound much better. Stay tuned as we continue to follow for further updates.