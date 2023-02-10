Team Fortress 2 is getting a 'full-on update-sized update' The game is seeing its first major update in years with items, maps, taunts, and more.

It’s been a while since Team Fortress 2, which originally released back October of 2007, has seen a sizable update. Despite this and the game’s age, many people still play Team Fortress 2 with SteamDB showing the game regularly averaging over 100,000 players.

With this in mind, the developers recently shared a post to the game’s blog confirming that Team Fortress 2 is getting a “full-on update-sized update” later this year.

Steam Workshop Creators, can we have your attention please. The following message is so urgent, so time-sensitive, we made the executive decision to skip TikTok and Twitter entirely and break the glass on the most bleeding-edge communication technology available. Welcome to the future. Welcome… to a "blog-post". "Wow!" you're probably thinking. "I forgot how hard reading is!" Yeah, it's scary how fast you lose that. Don't worry, we'll be brief:



The last few Team Fortress summer events have only been item updates. But this year, we're planning on shipping a full-on update-sized update — with items, maps, taunts, unusual effects, war paints and who knows what else?! Which means we need Steam Workshop content! YOUR Steam Workshop content! So get to work! (Or back to work, if you were already working but got distracted when the entire internet simultaneously found out about this state-of-the-art blog-post.)



Make sure to get your submissions into the Steam Workshop by May 1st, so they can be considered for this as-yet-unnamed, un-themed, but still very exciting summer-situated (but not summer-themed) (unless you wanted to develop summer-themed stuff) update.

As noted in the blog post, the last few updates for Team Fortress 2 have been smaller and solely focused on items. However, this year the game is getting more than just items with things like maps, taunts, unusual effects, war paints, and “who knows what else?!” listed.

The developers go on to ask players for their Steam Workshop content, encouraging them to get to work and have their submissions in by May 1st so they can be considered for “this as-yet-unnamed, un-themed, but still very exciting summer-situated (but not summer-themed) (unless you want to develop summer-themed stuff) update.” Overall, it’s exciting to hear that Team Fortress 2 is getting a brand new update, and that it’ll incorporate player creations as submitted to the Steam Workshop (before May 1st).

