Team Fortress 2 is getting a 'full-on update-sized update'
The game is seeing its first major update in years with items, maps, taunts, and more.
It’s been a while since Team Fortress 2, which originally released back October of 2007, has seen a sizable update. Despite this and the game’s age, many people still play Team Fortress 2 with SteamDB showing the game regularly averaging over 100,000 players.
With this in mind, the developers recently shared a post to the game’s blog confirming that Team Fortress 2 is getting a “full-on update-sized update” later this year.
As noted in the blog post, the last few updates for Team Fortress 2 have been smaller and solely focused on items. However, this year the game is getting more than just items with things like maps, taunts, unusual effects, war paints, and “who knows what else?!” listed.
The developers go on to ask players for their Steam Workshop content, encouraging them to get to work and have their submissions in by May 1st so they can be considered for “this as-yet-unnamed, un-themed, but still very exciting summer-situated (but not summer-themed) (unless you want to develop summer-themed stuff) update.” Overall, it’s exciting to hear that Team Fortress 2 is getting a brand new update, and that it’ll incorporate player creations as submitted to the Steam Workshop (before May 1st).
Once the update rolls out, we’ll be sure to share the patch notes and everything that’s new in Team Fortress 2. Until then, check out some of our previous coverage how a massive Valve leak recently revealed assets from Portal, Half-Life 2, and Team Fortress 2, and how one of the last big updates for Team Fortress 2 back in 2021 cracked down on bots messing with the game.
-
Morgan Shaver posted a new article, Team Fortress 2 is getting a 'full-on update-sized update'