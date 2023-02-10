The Division 2 devs encountered a bug so bad, they currently can't update the game Ubisoft claimed the bug wrecked Tom Clancy's The Division 2's 'build generation system' which the devs say currently makes it impossible to update the game.

Ubisoft and particularly Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 have stumbled upon a very remarkable error. While preparing the newest season of The Division 2, the developers apparently created a bug so bad, it broke the system the developers use for updating the entire game. As Ubisoft attempts to recreate the system from scratch, The Division 2 is currently in a state where it cannot be updated. Obviously, The Division 2 Season 11 has been delayed as a result.

The Division 2 developer team shared a statement on the issues affecting the game via The Division 2 Twitter on February 9, 2023. According to the developers, when chasing down a localization issue that had previously delayed The Division 2 Season 11, the team encountered an error that broke the “build generation system.” This system is responsible for taking source code and assets of a project and turning it into something that operates on a client machine, such as player-side consoles or PCs. Unfortunately, this being broken means Ubisoft can’t push an update.

According to The Division 2 devs, a break in the build generation system has made it currently impossible to deliver updates to either client (player) or server side.

Source: Ubisoft

Apparently, it’s even worse than just not being able to push an update to The Division 2, however. The team also admitted that this build generation system having to be rebuilt means that as the previous season ended, it can’t be extended because Ubisoft can’t push client or server-side updates to extend Season 10.

In the past, when a Season was delayed, we extended the previous Season’s activities. Unfortunately, this is not possible in the current situation, as we are unable to make server or client side updates until the build generation system is restored.

Ubisoft goes on to say that it has made good progress in recreating the system so far, but it still can’t commit to a timeline for fixes just yet. It’s a strange case affecting Tom Clancy’s The Division 2, which has been out since 2019 and kept a good following through its regular content updates. Stay tuned as we continue to update on this story with further information.