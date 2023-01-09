Evening Reading - January 9, 2023

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Your daily dose of sudoku

Hunker down because this is a long sudoku solve!

The Post-Endgame Problem

What happens now with Marvel? Definitely a good question in this new era of Marvel films.

Pool balls in slow motion

These blokes have a bit of fun together, don't they?

How do non-Euclidean games work?

These games always seem like pure magic.

Dunkey reflects on 2022

What do you think of his list?

You S04 trailer

I can't wait for this. I'm so down to keep following Joe's story.

Hunting Achievements in Portal 2

These Achievements sound wild. I loved Portal 2. I wonder if Valve will ever do a sequel?

King of the Hill screens

pic.twitter.com/og9npP0Gpq — King of the Hill Screens (@kothscreens) January 5, 2023

I'm so keen to see more King of the Hill. The reboot is still happening, right?

Remember your values

[finally standing up to a bully] hey asshole...

[but remembering that first and foremost I am a poet] I will engulf you like a fog — Steven (with a ph) (@SJKSalisbury) September 17, 2022

Stay true to yourself when standing up to bullies.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Don't want to spend any money? You can support Shacknews for free by checking out Shackpets! Download it today on iOS and Android and fill your life with more pictures of cute pets!

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.