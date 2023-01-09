Evening Reading - January 9, 2023

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Shacknews Most Anticipated Games of 2023
- Year of the Games: 2022
- Shacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022
- Do it for Shacknews Award 2022 - Lola
- Vall-E AI voice tool can mimic human speech in seconds
- CES 2023 smashed expectations with over 115,000 attendees
- An Xbox Developer Direct is rumored for later this month
- HBO's The Last of Us gets companion podcast ft. Baker, Druckmann, and Mazin
- Apple rumored to announce VR headset this spring
- Spicy, Sweet & Sour Splatfest winner - Splatoon 3
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Your daily dose of sudoku
Hunker down because this is a long sudoku solve!
The Post-Endgame Problem
What happens now with Marvel? Definitely a good question in this new era of Marvel films.
Pool balls in slow motion
These blokes have a bit of fun together, don't they?
How do non-Euclidean games work?
These games always seem like pure magic.
Dunkey reflects on 2022
What do you think of his list?
You S04 trailer
I can't wait for this. I'm so down to keep following Joe's story.
Hunting Achievements in Portal 2
These Achievements sound wild. I loved Portal 2. I wonder if Valve will ever do a sequel?
King of the Hill screens
January 5, 2023
I'm so keen to see more King of the Hill. The reboot is still happening, right?
Remember your values
[finally standing up to a bully] hey asshole...— Steven (with a ph) (@SJKSalisbury) September 17, 2022
[but remembering that first and foremost I am a poet] I will engulf you like a fog
Stay true to yourself when standing up to bullies.
