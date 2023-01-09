Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Evening Reading - January 9, 2023

It's nighttime in America, which means it is time for another edition of Shacknews Evening Reading.
Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Your daily dose of sudoku

Hunker down because this is a long sudoku solve!

The Post-Endgame Problem

What happens now with Marvel? Definitely a good question in this new era of Marvel films.

Pool balls in slow motion

These blokes have a bit of fun together, don't they?

How do non-Euclidean games work?

These games always seem like pure magic.

Dunkey reflects on 2022

What do you think of his list?

You S04 trailer

I can't wait for this. I'm so down to keep following Joe's story.

Hunting Achievements in Portal 2

These Achievements sound wild. I loved Portal 2. I wonder if Valve will ever do a sequel?

King of the Hill screens

I'm so keen to see more King of the Hill. The reboot is still happening, right?

Remember your values

Stay true to yourself when standing up to bullies.

Sam's cat Rad looking out a window, sunlight on his face

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

