HBO's The Last of Us gets companion podcast ft. Baker, Druckmann, and Mazin A companion podcast featuring Troy Baker, Neil Druckmann, and Craig Mazin will air alongside the show.

If you’ve been eagerly looking forward to the premiere of HBO’s adaptation of The Last of Us you’re in for a treat as not only does the first episode air this coming Sunday, January 15, it’s also getting a companion podcast to air alongside it.

Not only will this podcast give new and returning fans a unique opportunity to dig deeper into each episode after it airs, it features the likes of Troy Baker who played Joel in the Last of Us games from Naughty Dog along with series creators Neil Druckmann and Craig Mazin. Together, the trio will offer further insight into the show with a “scene-by-scene deep dive of each episode.”

In the official description of the podcast, it’s noted that Baker, Druckmann, and Mazin will also share details centered around their own personal relationships to the game along with other behind-the-scenes stories.

Again, the first episode of HBO's adaptation of The Last of Us will air this coming Sunday, January 15 and stars actor Pedro Pascal as Joel and actress Bella Ramsey as Ellie.