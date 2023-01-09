CES 2023 smashed expectations with over 115,000 attendees The Consumer Technology Association has announced massive attendance numbers for CES 2023.

As CES 2023 comes to a close, people are reflecting on the consumer technology event and all of the products shown off at it. The second show back since CES was canceled as a result of the pandemic in 2021, CES 2023 saw some stellar attendance numbers. The Consumer Technology Association has announced that more than 115,000 people attended CES this year, surpassing expectation.

The official word on CES 2023 attendance was shared in a news release to Cision. The tech event brought in more than 115,000 attendees earlier this month. To put things into perspective, CES 2020, the final event before the pandemic wreaked havoc on global society, saw 171,000 attendees in Las Vegas. Last year saw a mix of in-person and remote coverage, and it’s clear that CES is trending towards returning to the monolith of an in-person event that it was in years past.



Source: Consumer Technology Association

Of the 115,000 attendees, 40,000 traveled internationally to be at the event, with a total of 140 countries represented in Las Vegas.

"CES 2023 was the great reconnection and rocked by every measure - from attendance to the keynote stage to press conferences and product debuts on the exhibit floor – showing the entire world that in-person events are BACK!" said Gary Shapiro, president and CEO, CTA. "The innovation unveiled this week will drive economic growth and change in meaningful ways to improve our lives and create a better future for the next generation."

The attendance numbers are certainly a good sign for the future of CES. The organization has also announced official dates for CES 2024, moving the event to mid-January. Perhaps giving folks more time to recover after the holidays will lead to another attendance jump next year.