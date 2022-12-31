Do it for Shacknews Award 2022 - Lola

The Shacknews community lost our furry leader, mascot, and poofball of positivity when Lola the Pom passed away on the night of October 9, 2022. Most years, the Shacknews Staff would have debated the recipient of the Do it for Shacknews Award, but this year's vote was unanimous. Lola did it for Shacknews every day of her life, and the love she exudes will continue to carry on through the people she touched over her seven years on Earth. Please take a look at this tribute video we created.

Over her four years as Chairpet of the Board, Lola was at the center of many of the latest transformations of shacknews.com. Shacknews Mercury subscribers have a Lola button on the front page that makes an image of her pop up from the bottom, and Lola the Pom has posted 919 times to the Cortex platform, declaring winners every day. Lola also served as the Creative Director of our first mobile app Shackpets. Talk about doing it for Shacknews.

In early 2021, Lola took over as Shacknews CEO in the face of tremendous headwinds. There is a saying on Wall Street that if you want a friend, you should get a dog. At times when it felt like there was no one in my corner, I still had the unconditional love of that poofy pomeranian. I will forever be grateful for the time we got to spend together. It's rather beautiful that Lola's last three years were spent hanging out with her best friend every single day. After years of traveling for Shacknews during the early part of her life, the lockdown, pandemic, and the decline of my health plopped me right down on the couch with Lola for belly rubs, movie nights, and lazy NFL Sundays.

While her passing was unexpected and shocking, I am just thankful for all of the great moments we had together. From interviewing Mike Tyson, watching the Cleveland Cavaliers win the 2016 NBA Finals, and recording episodes of the Shackcast at the office. Lola was there, and her love will carry on in the hearts of every single person she touched.

Thank you, Lola. You showed everyone how to do it for Shacknews.