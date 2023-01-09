Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Apple rumored to announce VR headset this spring

The company's new mixed reality headset is set to be announced later this spring at or ahead of Apple's annual Worldwide Developers Conference.
Morgan Shaver
Morgan Shaver
Apple, WWDC22
5

As reported by outlets like Bloomberg and CNBC, Apple plans to unveil its new virtual reality headset sometime later this spring either at or ahead of its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC23) in June. The headset, which focuses on providing more of a mixed reality experience as opposed to cut-and-dry VR, has been in development at Apple over the last seven years.

Plans to roll out the device first cropped up in 2020 before being pushed back to 2021, then into 2022. Most recently, Apple had allegedly intended to show off the headset in January of 2023 but as previously noted by the likes of Bloomberg and CNBC, this has since been pushed back to an unspecified date later this spring.

Photo of Apple's Tim Cook from WWDC22 with Cook on stage holding a microphone with a blurred crowd in the foreground
© Apple, WWDC22

While consumers will finally be able to get a closer look at Apple’s VR headset at or around the time of WWDC23, the company has already given a number of high-profile software developers a look at the device both for testing purposes and to help them “get started on third-party apps” as reported by Bloomberg. Additionally, Bloomberg mentions that the operating system for Apple’s VR headset will be publicly named xrOS, though it’s referred to as “Borealis” within the company.

A name for the device itself has yet to be shared though Bloomberg notes it’ll likely fall under the title Reality Pro. Given the amount of developmental effort Apple has been placing into its mixed reality headset, the company is also said to only have minor updates to announce for its other products this year including MacBooks, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and iPad.

While we wait to hear more about Apple’s headset, reportedly dubbed Reality Pro, we’ve got a wealth of other Apple-related coverage for you to read up on including how Apple Computer Inc.'s first trade sign is up for auction, and Apple announcing new user data protection features for iCloud and iMessage back in December.

Senior Editor
Senior Editor

Morgan is a writer from the frozen wastelands of Maine who enjoys metal music, kpop, horror, and indie games. They're also a Tetris fanatic who's fiercely competitive in games like Tetris 99... and all games in general. But mostly Tetris. You can follow Morgan on Twitter @Author_MShaver.

