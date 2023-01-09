Apple rumored to announce VR headset this spring The company's new mixed reality headset is set to be announced later this spring at or ahead of Apple's annual Worldwide Developers Conference.

As reported by outlets like Bloomberg and CNBC, Apple plans to unveil its new virtual reality headset sometime later this spring either at or ahead of its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC23) in June. The headset, which focuses on providing more of a mixed reality experience as opposed to cut-and-dry VR, has been in development at Apple over the last seven years.

Plans to roll out the device first cropped up in 2020 before being pushed back to 2021, then into 2022. Most recently, Apple had allegedly intended to show off the headset in January of 2023 but as previously noted by the likes of Bloomberg and CNBC, this has since been pushed back to an unspecified date later this spring.

While consumers will finally be able to get a closer look at Apple’s VR headset at or around the time of WWDC23, the company has already given a number of high-profile software developers a look at the device both for testing purposes and to help them “get started on third-party apps” as reported by Bloomberg. Additionally, Bloomberg mentions that the operating system for Apple’s VR headset will be publicly named xrOS, though it’s referred to as “Borealis” within the company.

A name for the device itself has yet to be shared though Bloomberg notes it’ll likely fall under the title Reality Pro. Given the amount of developmental effort Apple has been placing into its mixed reality headset, the company is also said to only have minor updates to announce for its other products this year including MacBooks, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and iPad.

While we wait to hear more about Apple's headset, reportedly dubbed Reality Pro,