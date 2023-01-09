Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Vall-E AI voice tool can mimic human speech in seconds

The Vall-E AI tool only requires a few seconds of training to mimic human speech.
Donovan Erskine
Microsoft
AI technology continues to evolve, automating services and altering the way we interact with one another. Some forms of AI are able to mimic human speech, though the process of training an AI to learn and reproduce a human voice can usually take a while. However, the Vall-E AI voice tool has astonished audiences with how fast it can do such a thing. This particular AI voice tool can mimic a person’s speech after just a few seconds of training.

As reported by PC Gamer, Vall-E was created by a group of researchers at Microsoft. Its advantage over similar AI voice tools is that it can replicate human speech with a very small sample size. Roughly, Vall-E only needs three seconds of training in order to mimic a person’s speech. A paper was published at Cornell University (which we learned of from Windows Central) that breaks down the difference between Vall-E and other text-to-speech synthesizers.

A graph illustrating how the Vall-E TTS works

Source: Vall-E

Vall-E seems like the next major step forward for AI text-to-speech synthesizers. As AI becomes more commonplace in entertainment, communication, and art, stick with Shacknews for the most fascinating stories.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

