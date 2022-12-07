Evening Reading - December 7, 2022

It’s Wednesday night once more which means it’s time for a little Evening Reading! If you’re new to our Evening Reading features, they’re a way to quickly catch up on everything posted to Shacknews for the day, and check out some fun and interesting finds from around the net. With that being said, let’s jump right into the Evening Reading for Wednesday, December 7!
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Season of the Seraph Triumphs for Seraph Title - Destiny 2
- Microsoft announces 10-year commitment to bring Call of Duty to Nintendo platforms
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe got an item selection menu alongside Booster Course Wave 3
- Panda Global former CEO releases extended statement refuting allegations
- Listen to the GameStop (GME) Q3 2022 earnings call here
- GameStop (GME) Q3 2022 earnings and revenue expectations
- Elden Ring Version 1.08 patch notes open the Colosseums for expanded PVP
- GameStop (GME) Q3 2022 earnings and revenue results miss expectations
- Apple announces new user data protection features for iCloud and iMessage
- GameStop (GME) cash on hand decreased by $97.5 million in Q3 2022
- GameStop (GME) reports 71.8 million shares directly registered with ComputerShare as of October 2022
- GameStop (GME) Wallet and NFT marketplace revenues were not material to Q3 2022 results
- GameStop (GME) details plan for attaining profitability in the near-future
And now, other stuff from the internet!
Big step
she do a big steppy pic.twitter.com/8otbw938to— Out of Context Pokemon (@OoCPokemon) November 30, 2022
One big step for Eevee, one giant leap for Eevee kind.
Classic covers
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Nintendo Gameboy 1996)#PokemonScarlet #PokemonViolet pic.twitter.com/7wGO1A83gO— Chris the Legendary ❁ (Exhausted art gremlin) (@Dines_Visual) December 2, 2022
Modern Pokemon meets classic Pokemon box art.
Rock, paper, scissors
sorry i can’t come tonight, i’m watching the rock paper scissors simulator season finale pic.twitter.com/n4l5xZtVHV— juan (@juanbuis) December 6, 2022
I'm a fan of rock in rock, paper, scissors because it requires no further action other than shaking your fist up and down a few times.
Sailor art
#今年も残りわずかなので今年一番伸びた絵を貼る見た絵描きさんも強制でやる— ぽちや (@nandawa_TW) December 6, 2022
今までTwitterにアップした中で1番たくさんの人が見てくれたみたい！ありがと〜✌️ pic.twitter.com/imEh6tSnkd
Stunning!
CVS
CVS is being sued for asking customers to donate to the American Diabetes Association when they check out. Those donations are in fact *not* sent to the ADA, but instead reimburse the CVS for a legally binding obligation of $10M that CVS promised earlier https://t.co/t8IAiqyu43— Emma van Inwegen (@emmavaninwegen) December 5, 2022
Wow, just wow.
Master Chief
hot girls sleep in the master chief position pic.twitter.com/FZQtKWKm3f— mimi 🤍 (@sinrael) December 4, 2022
It really is the best sleeping position.
Psyduck
bro couldn't get up the cliff LMAOOOO 😭 pic.twitter.com/wPKS0mvOp2— Out of Context Pokemon (@OoCPokemon) December 4, 2022
He tried so hard, but in the end...
Relatable
Enter password— introverts memes (@introvertsmemes) December 2, 2022
Wrong
Wrong
Wrong
Reset password
New password can't be your old password pic.twitter.com/xuuJ3JSfRh
Extremely relatable.
Anxiety
December 7, 2022
Oh look, it's me trying to blend in during social events.
Spring vs. Winter
the colors of spring vs winter from the same spot in my backyard 🌈✨ pic.twitter.com/Goga09T1us— Jubilee ❣️ 2023 CALENDARS OUT NOW (@16pxl) December 4, 2022
Pretty in both seasons.
Ghost Hunter
The camera in Ghost Hunter for PS2 has a collider on it and can push around physics objects like this lamp pic.twitter.com/M2yygeRxlF— Dan Pearce (mutuals DM me for Discord) (@GameDesignDan) December 6, 2022
This is pretty rad.
Oh, wait, no...
when you’re on the aux in the car and your weird music favourites accidentally start playing pic.twitter.com/qeml6DJ0yd— ☻ (@luvinflix) December 7, 2022
Every single time.
Elpis flower
EVERYONE STOP WHAT YOU'RE DOING AND LOOK AT THIS FFXIV ELPIS FLOWER OH MY GODDDDD!!!!! 🥹 pic.twitter.com/MvoE5BoUNg— ☆オードリーAudrey☆ (@aitaikimochi) December 7, 2022
It's so pretty!!!
Music Corner
In a music mood this evening so here are a few songs I've been listening to a lot lately starting with No Diggity.
Wildfire
The entire album this track is from is still one of my all-time MX favorites, it's so good.
Still Remains
Relatable, and also very good.
And there you have it, now it's time to bring our Evening Reading for December 7 to a close. Before we turn things over to Chatty, we want to take a moment to remind you that if you love what we do here at Shacknews and are looking for a way to show your support, you can do so by subscribing to Shacknews Mercury for as little as $1 a month.
Now, it’s your turn Chatty! How has your Wednesday been treating you? Any fun finds from around the net you’d like to share with us? Drop ‘em in the comments!
-
Morgan Shaver posted a new article, Evening Reading - December 7, 2022