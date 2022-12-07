Elden Ring Version 1.08 patch notes open the Colosseums for expanded PVP Elden Ring Version 1.08 has opened the Colosseums throughout the land for single, team, and free-for-all duels. Read up on other changes here.

Following up as promised, FromSoftware and Bandai Namco have released one of the first major content expansions for Elden Ring. The free Colosseum update has launched on all platforms and it opens up the massive arenas around The Lands Between for players to take part in expanded PVP. Now, we have patch notes as Elden Ring Version 1.08 officially launches with the Colosseum features.

Elden Ring Version 1.08 patch notes

Elden Ring Version 1.08 is also called the Colosseum update, which opened up said arenas found throughout the game for new PVP action.

FromSoftware and Bandai Namco released Elden Ring Version 1.08 and its accompanying patch notes on December 7, 2022. It should come as no surprise here that the headliner of the patch notes is the Colosseum update that allows players to enter various arenas found in Limgrave, Leyndell, and Caelid. From there, you can engage in 1v1 duels, team battles, and free-for-alls to prove your combat superiority. There are other changes in the patch notes as well. You can find them all below.

Major new features

The Colosseums of Limgrave, Caelid and Leyndell are now open. In these arenas, players can engage in a variety of combat trials: one-on-one duels, free-for-alls & team battles up to six players, and special fights with spirit summoning enabled. Learn more about the Colosseums by visiting our dedicated article.

New hairstyles for character creation have been added. These are also available during character edition by using the Round Table Hold Clouded Mirror Stand.

PvP-exclusive balance adjustments

The adjustments in this section do not affect single-player or cooperative play.

Reduced thrusting weapons counterattack damage.

Reduced guard efficiency when attacking with your shield up for some weapon types.

The poise damage of the following weapons have been reduced (Weapon Arts poise damage remains unchanged): Straight Swords / Thrusting Swords / Heavy Thrusting Swords / Curved Swords / Axes / Spears / Twinblade Swords / Katanas

Reduced the poise damage of the Incantation Bestial Sling.

Reduced the power of the Spell Carian Slicer.

General balance adjustments

Increased the speed and distance of some attacks and reduced the recovery time for the following weapons: Daggers / Axes / Hammers / Flails (dual wielded)

Increased the speed of some attacks and reduced the recovery time for the following weapons: Twinblade (two-handed) / Reaper / Fist / Claw

Slightly increased the speed of crouching and rolling attacks of Colossal Swords.

Increased the stagger damage of Axes’ guard counters.

Increased poise when attacking with two-handed Hammers.

Increased poise damage of Claws. Weapon Arts remain unchanged.

Increased poise value during the active part of the Stamp (Upward Cut / Sweep) Weapon Art.

Increased poise damage of the weapon slash part of the Transient Moonlight Weapon Art, and reduced the poise damage of the magic wave.

Reduced the speed Thrusting Swords and Heavy Thrusting Swords crouching attacks.

Reduced the stagger caused by double-handed Heavy Thrusting Swords jumping attacks.

Reduced poise damage of Hammers, Great Hammers, and some Colossal Weapons. Weapon Arts remain unchanged.

Reduced the poise damage of the Cragblade Weapon Art.

Reduced hitbox duration of the flame portion of the Flaming Strike Weapon Art.

Reduced poise damage of the Flame of the Redmanes Weapon Art.

Reduced the time it takes to activate the guard part of the Shield Bash Weapon Art.

Reduced the poise damage of the Gravity Bolt Weapon Art.

Bug Fixes

Fixed a bug that sometimes prevented consumable items from being replenished when teleporting to a grace from the map.

Fixed a bug where stamina would replenish when switching to a crouching position while running.

Fixed a bug where Spell, Incantation, and item input actions were ignored while guarding against attacks.

Fixed incorrect physical attack values of some attacks of the Serpent-Hunter weapon.

Fixed a bug that prevented the follow-up attack from occurring when the Black Sword Incantation was activated with a Sacred Seal in the left hand.

Fixed a bug where the attack power of the right hand weapon was sometimes applied when casting the Inescapable Frenzy Incantation with a two-handed Sacred Seal in the left hand.

Fixed a bug that could cause multiple damage instances when certain Spells and Incantations were casted while jumping.

Fixed a bug that caused Weapon Arts to be incorrectly used with specific combinations of weapon and Weapon Arts.

That covers the entirety of patch notes for Elden Ring Version 1.08. Need to be combat ready for the Colosseum? Be sure to check out our Elden Ring strategy guide to help out with builds, farming, and more.