GameStop (GME) details plan for attaining profitability in the near-future

GameStop (GME) shared a wealth of information today for its third quarter ending on October 29, 2022. Alongside details reflecting things like the company’s earnings and revenue results missing EPS expectations, GameStop offered up a plan for attaining profitability in the future.
In terms of what GameStop is considering, it first notes that it primarily focused on “rebuilding the company’s decaying infrastructure” during the period as well as strengthening its value proposition. Moving forward, GameStop is planning further action with a number of steps listed.
Among these are ones that point to ensuring the company’s cost structure is “sustainable relative to revenue” which includes optimizing its workforce and improving margins via operational discipline with an “increased emphasis on higher margin collectibles and pre-owned product categories.”
Overall, it’s interesting to see GameStop reflecting on attaining profitability in the future, and in particular, that it’s considering steps such as an increased focused on higher margin collectibles and pre-owned products. For more on this, be sure to check out the report from GameStop (GME).
