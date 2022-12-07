Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

GameStop (GME) details plan for attaining profitability in the near-future

The company is taking steps which include improving margins through an increased emphasis on higher margin collectibles and pre-owned products.
GameStop (GME) shared a wealth of information today for its third quarter ending on October 29, 2022. Alongside details reflecting things like the company’s earnings and revenue results missing EPS expectations, GameStop offered up a plan for attaining profitability in the future.

In terms of what GameStop is considering, it first notes that it primarily focused on “rebuilding the company’s decaying infrastructure” during the period as well as strengthening its value proposition. Moving forward, GameStop is planning further action with a number of steps listed.

Among these are ones that point to ensuring the company’s cost structure is “sustainable relative to revenue” which includes optimizing its workforce and improving margins via operational discipline with an “increased emphasis on higher margin collectibles and pre-owned product categories.”

Overall, it’s interesting to see GameStop reflecting on attaining profitability in the future, and in particular, that it’s considering steps such as an increased focused on higher margin collectibles and pre-owned products. For more on this, be sure to check out the report from GameStop (GME).

For more on the Q3 2022 earnings report for GameStop (GME), brush up on some of our previous coverage including how GameStop (GME) cash on hand decreased by $97.5 million in Q3 2022, and how GameStop (GME) Q3 2022 earnings and revenue results missed on expectations.

Morgan is a writer from the frozen wastelands of Maine who enjoys metal music, kpop, horror, and indie games. They're also a Tetris fanatic who's fiercely competitive in games like Tetris 99... and all games in general. But mostly Tetris. You can follow Morgan on Twitter @Author_MShaver.

