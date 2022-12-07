GameStop (GME) cash on hand decreased by $97.5 million in Q3 2022 The company's latest earnings report shows things like cash on hand decreasing by $97.5 million in Q3 2022.

GameStop (GME) has shared its financial results for the third quarter which ended on October 29, 2022, and included in the report is information regarding cash on hand which decreased by $97.5 million. Additionally, the report remarks that cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities came in at $1.042 billion at the end of Q3.

In the company’s consolidated statement, cash flows from operating activities reported a loss of $94.7 million, with other data reflected including net cash flows used in investing activities coming in at $249.6 million. Despite a decrease in cash according to GAAP during the quarter, the non-GAAP free cash flow reconciliation showed an increase of $164.3 million during Q3 2022.

The following table reconciles the Company's cash flows provided by operating activities as presented in its unaudited Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows and prepared in accordance with GAAP to its free cash flow. Free cash flow is considered a non-GAAP financial measure.



Management believes, however, that free cash flow, which measures our ability to generate additional cash from our business operations, is an important financial measure for use by investors in evaluating the company’s financial performance.

Other key information included in GameStop’s reporting center around how net sales were $1.186 billion compared to $1.297 billion in Q3 2021, how long-term debt remains “limited to a low-interest, unsecured term loan” as associated with the French government’s COVID-19 response, and aspects like selling, general, and administrative expenses (SG&A) reported at $387.9 million or 32.7 percent of sales compared to the previous year’s $421.5 million or 32.5 percent of sales.

