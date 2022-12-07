GameStop (GME) Q3 2022 earnings and revenue expectations GameStop will release Q3 2022 financial results this afternoon, and we have compiled EPS and sales expectations.

Earnings season is winding down with GameStop set to release the company's Q3 2022 earnings results this afternoon. The video game retailer has been at the center of the ongoing individual investor movement that began over two years ago. We have compiled all of the important metrics and information to pay attention to when the earnings release drops. Please take a look.

GameStop (GME) Q3 2022 earnings and revenue Wall Street expectations

Earnings-per-share (EPS) expectations

Wall Street high EPS estimate: loss of $0.23/share

Wall Street mean EPS estimate: loss of $0.28/share

Wall Street low EPS estimate: loss of $0.35/share

Wall Street consensus EPS estimate: loss of $0.29/share

EPS whisper number: loss of $0.32/share

Wall Street Mean EPS of a loss of $0.28/share would be a slight improvement form Q3 2021's loss of $0.35/share.

Revenue (sales) expectations

Wall Street mean revenue estimate: $1.4 billion

Wall Street consensus revenue estimate: $1.35 billion

Wall Street mean revenue of $1.4 billion would be an 7.7% increase from Q3 2021.

GameStop's quarterly chart highlights the painful volatility of the stock this year.

Source: TC 2000

GameStop's Q3 2022 earnings release will be the first full quarter to include results from the NFT Marketplace. Shareholders will also be keeping an eye on the number of shares directly registered at ComputerShare. Another important data point will be GameStop's cash flow. We will be streaming the GME Q3 2022 earnings call on the Shacknews Twitch channel, so stop buy if you are into that sort of thing.

This article is only meant for educational purposes, and should not be taken as investment advice. Please consider your own investment time horizon, risk tolerance, and consult with a financial advisor before acting on this information.

Full Disclosure:

At the time of this article, Shacknews primary shareholder Asif A. Khan, his family members, or his company Virtue LLC had the following positions:

Long GameStop via GME shares (partially-hedged with out-of-the-money put options)

Long GameStop via GME call options