Mario Kart 8 Deluxe got an item selection menu alongside Booster Course Wave 3 Why not embrace insanity and make an all-Blue Shell race? You can as of the latest Mario Kart 8 Deluxe update.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe’s items are both the boon and bane of every driver’s existence and now we can adjust exactly how much we want them to appear. The latest update for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe brought more than just Wave 3 of the Booster Course Pass. It also brought a new menu that allows players to adjust which items will appear in a Mario Kart race or circuit. You can now turn all items on or off, and even pick and choose which ones you want disabled or left intact.

It was the Nintendo UK Twitter which pointed out this interesting new feature in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. It follows hot on the heels of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe’s Booster Course Pass Wave 3 launch, which brought eight more courses to the game for players to race. However, unlike the Booster Course Pass, this feature is available to all players for free as part of the recent update. You don’t need the DLC to access the item selection menu. It's available to access in VS Races and certain online modes.

With the new Item Selection Menu in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, players can turn all items on or off, or pick and choose which ones will appear in races.

Source: Nintendo

Few things feels as delicious as sniping a top place in a race with a perfectly timed shell. It’s also quite an embittering blow to come within a breath of victory only to be hit by Lightning, a Blue Shell, or other misfortune when first place is within reach. The new menu will allow players to embrace their preferred level of chaos in the game whether you want to have all items on or maybe turn all of them off, as well as everything in between. You could even have singular item races such as Blue Shells or Lightning being the only available items in a race.

The item selection menu brings a whole new wrinkle of possibilities to Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. With Wave 3 of the Booster Course Pass out as well, there’s plenty of new fun to be had on new courses. Stay tuned for more updates for the game and be prepared for new wacky racing shenanigans ahead.