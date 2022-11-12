Weekend Discussion - November 12, 2022

It's another chilly Saturday. The perfect day to play some games, and read this edition of Weekend Discussion!

Signalis is creepy and definitely worth checking out. TJ dived right into the game on this week's Indie-licious. Watch the full episode here.

The Retail Therapy crew also had a good time opening up fresh packs from the recently released Silver Tempest set. Watch more of the Pokemon fun here.

Michelle Yeoh is having an amazing year. Will you be giving this Witcher prequel a try? Given the recent Geralt re-casting news, it seems like the franchise could use some positive news.

There was a ton of hype at Worlds 2022 last week. Glad to see the esport getting so much hype state-side.

It was nice to see Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimte Showdown on the list for EVO Japan. There's plenty of hype, even when it comes to voice acting!

This was so much fun. ❤️



I upgraded my PC, sound-proofed my studio & recorded as Akira from #VirtuaFighter5. All sounds compiled from scratch - this was the perfect warm up in getting back into audio production! 😎



Original 4K video (C) @zKingofGamesz - please follow them! 👍 pic.twitter.com/AMQMc4iWp1 — Elson Wong (@Darkspeeds) November 6, 2022

Well, Elon Musk has taken over Twitter and declared himself the final word. My friend drew a MODOk inspired version of the Twitter king.

The King Twit pic.twitter.com/TeMCc7Hw5J — KHAN 可汗 (@YungKhan) November 8, 2022

Speaking of Mr. Musk, I found this Mad Men thread that I felt was fairly accurate. Enjoy

Mad Men characters on Elon Musk.

Don Draper

"You tell me you're rich, you're powerful. I say show me. The most powerful man in the world is nothing when the only people in the room are laughing at him. What are you showing me besides your ass and asking me to put $8 inside it." pic.twitter.com/hU13E2W4xt — Ben Crew (@BenjaminCrew1) November 7, 2022

I am a massive Dark Souls fan and I would love to see a metroidvania game in that world! Oh, what could have been.

A Dark Souls 3 - 2D pixelart metroidvania was pitched to Bandai Namco ~6 years ago.

This is now finally out of NDA, so enjoy the visuals created back then. pic.twitter.com/Dt5BDasWbU — Thomas Feichtmeir (@cyangmou) November 8, 2022

This is pretty disrespectful haha.

Nah this was a violation pic.twitter.com/EOLgbYqdcI — Plathanos 🐝🇩🇴 (@SavinTheBees) November 2, 2022

Weekend Vibes

Doechii continues to show off the versatility and I've been pretty impressed by her lately.

Wakanda Forever dropped this week. I'm heading to the theaters this evening to check it out. So, it only feels right that I drop Rihanna's new song on the official soundtrack. Have a great night!

That's all for this week folks. Thanks for reading and take some time to get those swipes in on Shackpets! See you all next weekend.