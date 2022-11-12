Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Weekend Discussion - November 12, 2022

Fall is in full effect and so is Weekend Discussion!
Dennis White
Dennis White
1

It's another chilly Saturday. The perfect day to play some games, and read this edition of Weekend Discussion!

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

Signalis is creepy and definitely worth checking out. TJ dived right into the game on this week's Indie-licious. Watch the full episode here.

The Retail Therapy crew also had a good time opening up fresh packs from the recently released Silver Tempest set. Watch more of the Pokemon fun here.

And Now...The Internet

Michelle Yeoh is having an amazing year. Will you be giving this Witcher prequel a try? Given the recent Geralt re-casting news, it seems like the franchise could use some positive news. 

There was a ton of hype at Worlds 2022 last week. Glad to see the esport getting so much hype state-side.

It was nice to see Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimte Showdown on the list for EVO Japan. There's plenty of hype, even when it comes to voice acting! 

Well, Elon Musk has taken over Twitter and declared himself the final word. My friend drew a MODOk inspired version of the Twitter king.

Speaking of Mr. Musk, I found this Mad Men thread that I felt was fairly accurate. Enjoy 

I am a massive Dark Souls fan and I would love to see a metroidvania game in that world! Oh, what could have been. 

This is pretty disrespectful haha. 

Weekend Vibes

Doechii continues to show off the versatility and I've been pretty impressed by her lately. 

Wakanda Forever dropped this week. I'm heading to the theaters this evening to check it out. So, it only feels right that I drop Rihanna's new song on the official soundtrack. Have a great night! 

That's all for this week folks. Thanks for reading and take some time to get those swipes in on Shackpets! See you all next weekend.

