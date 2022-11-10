Evil Dead: The Game free on Epic Games Store starting November 17 The game will be available for free from November 17 through November 22.

A delightful surprise for Evil Dead fans was revealed today as Evil Dead: The Game from developer Saber Interactive will soon be available for free on PC courtesy of the Epic Games Store. Not only can you grab a free digital copy of Evil Dead: The Game from November 17 through November 22, but once you’ve added it to your library, the game is yours to keep forever.

In terms of how much you’re saving by getting the game for free, Evil Dead: The Game normally retails for $39.99 (USD). If you love the Evil Dead franchise but aren’t certain as to whether the game is worth your time, even for free, Shacknews’ own Greg Burke gave it a glowing review back in May.

Scoring it a 9, Greg notes in his review that:

Evil Dead: The Game surprised me in every single way. It was more than I expected. The attention to detail in the characters, enemies, and environments. The Knowby cabin is outstanding and nearly a 1 for 1 replica. The finishers are beautiful, the environments eerie and creepy, the gameplay loop addictive, but most importantly it is fun.

Additional information about the game can also be found on the Epic Games Store page for Evil Dead: The Game. Among the information shared is how the game offers co-op and PVP multiplayer, and how you and your friends can play as a “team of four survivors” seeking key items to help “seal the breach between worlds” with the game inspired by all three Evil Dead films as well as the Ash vs Evil Dead television series.

Again, Evil Dead: The Game will be available for free on the Epic Games Store from November 17 to November 22.