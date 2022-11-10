Dying Light 2 Bloody Ties DLC brings a gladiator arena & narrative today Dying Light 2: Stay Human players with the season pass or individual DLC can explore the Carnage Hall opera house-turned-colosseum today.

Dying Light 2: Stay Human may have come out earlier in 2022, but Techland has been working non-stop to both improve on it and bring new content to the game since. Today marks a major new update, allowing players to access the new Bloody Ties expansion DLC with new fights, stories, allegiances, betrayals, and branching paths. As you enter the Carnage Hall and its barbaric battles, where will you stand when the last opponent falls?

Techland released the Bloody Ties DLC for Dying Light 2 on November 10, 2022, alongside a launch trailer. This DLC is a major story expansion for Dying Light 2, giving players access to visit Carnage Hall. It’s an opera house that has been converted into a colosseum where combatants destroy each other in bloody combat for the enjoyment of spectators. Players will enter the arena and compete in its battles alongside a multitude of new quests, new weapons, and plenty more to uncover as you unravel the politics behind Carnage Hall’s bloody spectacle.

Skullface is a daunting new addition among the characters players will face and interact with in Dying Light 2's Bloody Ties expansion.

Source: Techland

Dying Light 2: Stay Human came out in February 2022 and garnered a mixed response from critics and players, but Techland has polished and spruced the game up since, making it a more solid co-op action adventure through a zombie-infested world. Even this particular Bloody Ties DLC was delayed while the studio worked on polishing up the main game and getting the expansion fully ready for launch. Now players can enjoy it on all available platforms today.

With Dying Light 2 Bloody Ties launching today, a new adventure in Villedor awaits. Are you going back to the game? Let us know in the Chatty section below and stay tuned for further Dying Light 2 updates!