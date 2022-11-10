Google Stadia refunds begin as service heads for a shutdown Google has posted a FAQ in regards to Google Stadia's final service days and the rollout of refunds to customers.

Google’s ill-fated Stadia cloud-gaming platform is still headed for a shutdown, but refunds are still in order. If you’re among those who have been waiting to hear about how Google intends to refund your money, the company has just posted a FAQ document. The good news is that refunds are beginning to roll out and process. The bad news is that there are a lot of them and it could take a while for some customers.

Google updated its refund FAQ for Stadia products and services on November 9, 2022. According to the announcement, refunds are beginning to process for applicable services and products bought before Stadia’s announced shutdown.

“Starting November 9, 2022, Stadia will attempt to automatically process refunds for all purchases of games, add-on content and subscriptions fees other than Stadia Pro made through the Stadia Store,” the statement reads.

Google expects that refunds for Stadia will be complete by January 18, 2023, which is when service ends.

Source: Google

Unfortunately, it may be a while before everyone gets their money back. Google also stated that it expects the refund process on Stadia will run into 2023.

“We ask for your patience as we work through each transaction and ask that you refrain from contacting Customer Support as they will not be able to expedite your refund during this time,” the FAQ continues. “We still expect the majority of refunds to be processed by January 18th, 2023.”

Stadia’s eventual shutdown was announced back at the end of September. The service is set to continue running so players can finish games on the platform until January 18, 2023, when servers will fully shut down.

Google Stadia was an interesting venture, arguably bringing cloud gaming to a new level. Nonetheless, those who want their money back should be seeing account activity soon. In the meantime, take a look at what could have been a Death Stranding spinoff and Stadia exclusive.