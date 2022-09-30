Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameVow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2Elden Ring strategy guide
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
Elden Ring strategy guide

Google Stadia allegedly canceled a single-player Death Stranding follow-up

Google reportedly greenlit the pitch from Kojima Productions, but shut it down out of concern for interest in single-player games.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
Image via Kojima Productions
8

As Google Stadia prepares to shut down for good, so too are we learning of various troubles and business dealings where Google may have stumbled along the way. One such was the canceling of what would have been an exclusive follow-up to Death Stranding from none other than Kojima Productions. Reportedly, Hideo Kojima’s studio was greenlit to develop a single-player experience in the Death Stranding universe, but the project was canceled due to a lack of faith in solo games at Google.

This alleged cancellation was shared by sources familiar with the matter in a report by 9to5Google. According to the report, Hideo Kojima’s studio proposed a follow-up for Death Stranding that would have been a Stadia-exclusive once completed. Initially, Google greenlit the pitch and development began. However, when mock-ups and early footage and screens were shown to Google in 2020, the company chose to scrap the project entirely. The reason is apparently that the game was meant to be a strictly single-player experience, forgoing the asynchronous multiplayer elements of the original Death Stranding to play as a sort of horror game. Ultimately, it was Stadia General Manager Phil Harrison that made the final call to scrap the game.

Stadia General Manager Phil Harrison
Stadia General Manager Phil Harrison reportedly made the final call to scrap what would have been a single-player Death Stranding follow-up, exclusive to Google Stadia.
Source: Google

In the wake of Google getting ready to pull the plug on Stadia permanently, this is a bit of a headscratcher. In 2020, there were still plenty of compelling cases and evidence to show that single-player games could still be quite popular. Nonetheless, Google seemed to believe that there wasn’t enough market interest in solo experiences, leading to the cancellation. It seems like another one of many missteps in the saga of the cloud-based gaming platform.

Death Stranding was quite a popular game, good enough to warrant a proper sequel being confirmed elsewhere. While it probably wouldn’t have been enough to save Google Stadia on its own, it seems like one of many decisions that led to the underperforming service’s cancellation. As we move towards Stadia shutting down in January 2023, stay tuned for more updates and information as it becomes available.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
  • Shacknews legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
    reply
    September 30, 2022 11:50 AM

    TJ Denzer posted a new article, Google Stadia allegedly canceled a single-player Death Stranding follow-up

    • Masem legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
      reply
      September 30, 2022 8:08 AM

      Google turned down a Death Stranding sequel for Stadia, based on it being only a single player experience rather than the asynchonous of the first game.

      https://www.eurogamer.net/google-reportedly-turned-down-a-stadia-exclusive-death-stranding-successor

      • Zek legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        September 30, 2022 9:52 AM

        I still don't know if anybody really likes Death Stranding or if it's just the novelty of it. Not sure that a sequel would have been a good idea.

        • vigilante
          reply
          September 30, 2022 10:10 AM

          what a weird reaction to knowing people like death stranding

          • Masem legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
            reply
            September 30, 2022 10:13 AM

            "The first rule of Stranding Club is that we don't talk about Stranding Club"

        • Modica Solis mercury mega
          reply
          September 30, 2022 12:10 PM

          One of my favorite games of all time. Kojima is a lunatic and a genius.

        • CrustaR legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
          reply
          September 30, 2022 12:31 PM

          It’s a go0d game.

        • ColoradoCNC legacy 10 years mercury mega
          reply
          September 30, 2022 2:26 PM

          I absolutely love it and think it's one of the better games I've played in the past decade or longer. That said, I 100% get why that game is not for everyone

        • opengl128 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
          reply
          September 30, 2022 2:28 PM

          i adore that game

      • AlphaMaj legacy 10 years
        reply
        September 30, 2022 1:57 PM

        I loved Death Stranding. I don't know if I can ever play it again but it was fantastic.

      • redshak legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        September 30, 2022 2:00 PM

        I thought DS could have been a great 5-6 hour game. As a 40-60 hour game I think it kind of sucks.

        • CrustaR legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
          reply
          September 30, 2022 2:10 PM

          N0, redshak, not like this…

          • redshak legacy 10 years mercury mega
            reply
            September 30, 2022 2:11 PM

            I made it 12 hours, the story doesn’t warrant such a long playtime!

      • Schnapple legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
        reply
        September 30, 2022 2:33 PM

        lol as if it would have been completed in time. The length of time between the Death Stranding announcement and its release on the PS4 is longer than the entire lifespan of Stadia.

        Also someone pointed out that the Wii U lasted longer than Stadia

Hello, Meet Lola