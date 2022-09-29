Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameVow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2Elden Ring strategy guide
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
Elden Ring strategy guide

Google to shut down Stadia cloud-based game streaming service

Google is winding down its Stadia game streaming platform.

Asif Khan
Asif Khan
50

Google is no stranger to taking risks and admitting defeat. Most of the public failures in the history of the company have been chat apps, but sometimes Google shuts down truly innovative and cool things. Google Reader, iGoogle, and now Google Stadia joins the pile of shuttered projects born out of innovation and the hard work of the teams based in Mountain View, California. Google Stadia VP and General Manager of Stadia Phil Harrison announced the platform will be winding down. 

Here's the full statement from Phil Harrison's blog post:

For many years, Google has invested across multiple aspects of the gaming industry. We help developers build and distribute gaming apps on Google Play and Google Play Games. Gaming creators are reaching audiences around the world on YouTube through videos, live streaming and Shorts. And our cloud streaming technology delivers immersive gameplay at massive scale.

A few years ago, we also launched a consumer gaming service, Stadia. And while Stadia's approach to streaming games for consumers was built on a strong technology foundation, it hasn't gained the traction with users that we expected so we’ve made the difficult decision to begin winding down our Stadia streaming service.

We’re grateful to the dedicated Stadia players that have been with us from the start. We will be refunding all Stadia hardware purchases made through the Google Store, and all game and add-on content purchases made through the Stadia store. Players will continue to have access to their games library and play through January 18, 2023 so they can complete final play sessions. We expect to have the majority of refunds completed by mid-January, 2023. We have more details for players on this process on our Help Center.

The underlying technology platform that powers Stadia has been proven at scale and transcends gaming. We see clear opportunities to apply this technology across other parts of Google like YouTube, Google Play, and our Augmented Reality (AR) efforts — as well as make it available to our industry partners, which aligns with where we see the future of gaming headed. We remain deeply committed to gaming, and we will continue to invest in new tools, technologies and platforms that power the success of developers, industry partners, cloud customers and creators.

For the Stadia team, building and supporting Stadia from the ground up has been fueled by the same passion for games that our players have. Many of the Stadia team members will be carrying this work forward in other parts of the company. We’re so grateful for the groundbreaking work of the team and we look forward to continuing to have an impact across gaming and other industries using the foundational Stadia streaming technology.

Shacknews Luminary Asif Khan seen during the Shackpets Direct showing off his Google Stadia controller during a briefcase unboxing.
The Google Stadia controller will always be one of the best dedicated cloud-gaming input devices.
Source: Shacknews Direct: Introducing Shackpets!

While today's news is a gut punch to any Stadiacs out there, the good news is that the platform will stay live until January 18, 2023. In a truly classy move, all game and DLC purchases made through the Stadia Store and all hardware purchased in the Google Store will be refunded to customers. 

While Google Stadia may be dying, the underlying technology will live on and potentially be applied to other Google projects like YouTube, Google Play, and even upcoming AR projects.

As the Internet's #1 Google Stadia Influencer on the internet, this is devastating news. Shacknews thanks the entire Google Stadia team for their tireless efforts to bring cloud-based video game streaming to the masses. 

We will all get to celebrate Google Stadia's third anniversary on November 19, 2022. Let's all send off the platform with a Stadia-tastic celebration of the magic of cloud-gaming!

Luminary
Luminary

Asif Khan is the Luminary and majority shareholder of Shacknews. He began his career in video game journalism as a freelancer in 2001 for Tendobox.com. Asif is a CPA and was formerly an investment adviser representative. After much success in his own personal investments, he retired from his day job in financial services and is currently focused on new private investments. His favorite PC game of all time is Duke Nukem 3D, and he is an unapologetic fan of most things Nintendo. Asif first frequented the Shack when it was sCary's Shugashack to find all things Quake. When he is not immersed in investments or gaming he is a purveyor of fine electronic music. Asif also has an irrational love of Cleveland sports.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
  • Shacknews legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
    reply
    September 29, 2022 9:35 AM

    Asif Khan posted a new article, Google to shut down Stadia cloud-based game streaming service

    • CptPlankton moderator legacy 10 years mercury super mega
      reply
      September 29, 2022 9:25 AM

      Google is shutting down Stadia, because of course they are:

      https://twitter.com/jaypeters/status/1575519579987902464

      Not surprising, but kinda sad.

      • cruncht1me legacy 10 years
        reply
        September 29, 2022 9:24 AM

        STADIA IS DEAD. Damn, I was close. I think I said 5 years after launch.

        https://twitter.com/geoffkeighley/status/1575520541678587907?s=46&t=_V31tA-rbt2_6u8-ETsvlw

      • shirif legacy 10 years
        reply
        September 29, 2022 9:26 AM

        Google shuts down Stadia
        https://blog.google/products/stadia/message-on-stadia-streaming-strategy/

        Refunds for all, at least

        • hirez moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
          reply
          September 29, 2022 9:33 AM

          We will be refunding all Stadia hardware purchases made through the Google Store

          Was not expecting that

          • Maddog_Delphi97 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
            reply
            September 29, 2022 9:35 AM

            I didn't even know there was actual hardware involved from Google. Shows you how bad the marketing was. I thought it was mostly software only and no hardware at all.

            • hirez moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
              reply
              September 29, 2022 9:36 AM

              When it launched, you needed a special chromecast and controller.

              • Maddog_Delphi97 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
                reply
                September 29, 2022 9:37 AM

                Hm.. so what was missing? Was it just too expensive and too bandwidth intensive or what?

                • hirez moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
                  reply
                  September 29, 2022 9:44 AM

                  They made you buy games in stadia, instead of letting you use your own game library, like GeForce Now does it.

                  • Maddog_Delphi97 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
                    reply
                    September 29, 2022 9:55 AM

                    Right, right. I was thinking of a subscription model where you'd pay money each month and you'd be able to play games without actually buying the games. Ideally you wouldn't have to install the games either but I don't think that's feasible yet.

                    You'd rent the experience each month. Gamepass is pretty close to that concept.

                    I say this without actually using Gamepass.

                    Also is Gamepass one word or two words?

                    • Schnapple legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
                      reply
                      September 29, 2022 9:59 AM

                      Two words and yeah, that's essentially Game Pass's cloud part. Game Pass has X number of games and some of them can be done through cloud, others can't.

                      As anti-cloud gaming as I am, if anyone is going to make this work it's going to be Microsoft. Advertising and search engine companies are not just going to waltz in and own this space.

        • stevenRsiegel
          reply
          September 29, 2022 9:35 AM

          capitalism is the most efficient distribution of resources

          • derelict515 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
            reply
            September 29, 2022 9:36 AM

            what does this even mean

            • stevenRsiegel
              reply
              September 29, 2022 10:05 AM

              it means that it is ridiculous how much money google has spent on products that serve no real purpose, solve no goal, and they have later killed. probably billions of dollars.

              • derelict515 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
                reply
                September 29, 2022 10:13 AM

                the soviets would've designed the perfect game streaming service the first time

          • Maddog_Delphi97 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
            reply
            September 29, 2022 9:36 AM

            I'd respect capitalism more if companies would just stick to their core competencies. Especially large companies that practically have a natural monopoly.

            M&A activity just makes it more confusing. Who's doing what?

          • WhoaEagleRay legacy 10 years mercury mega
            reply
            September 29, 2022 9:49 AM

            In Soviet Russia gaming service streams you!

        • GodZilly legacy 10 years
          reply
          September 29, 2022 10:17 AM

          Cool, I bought a Stadia controller to get a cheap Chromecast Ultra. I will gladly refund the controller!

      • ThereCanBeOnlyOneCat legacy 10 years mercury ludicrous
        reply
        September 29, 2022 9:27 AM

        How many man years / dollars were just lost? I wonder what they learned from this business venture that actually added value to the company.

        • beepboopbeep
          reply
          September 29, 2022 9:33 AM

          Nothing i bet they’ll launch a stadia 2 in about a year and shut that down 3 years later too.

        • Downforce legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
          reply
          September 29, 2022 9:35 AM

          guessing the install base wasn't sufficient for data harvesting to translate to ad dollars

          • derelict515 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
            reply
            September 29, 2022 9:44 AM

            It was paid hardware with a paid subscription and paid games priced at or above competitors that have nothing to do with ads. Come on.

            • beepboopbeep
              reply
              September 29, 2022 10:41 AM

              Isn't that exactly it though? Google doesn't know how to make a product that needs to have profit without using ads.

              • beepboopbeep
                reply
                September 29, 2022 10:41 AM

                They didn't know how to translate unit sales to ads so shut it down instead of learning how to make a profit without ads.

              • derelict515 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
                reply
                September 29, 2022 11:34 AM

                There was no world in which this product was going to have a userbase relevant to ads. Even if Stadia was fantastically successful out of the gate and had 50m-100m users (essentially all at once becoming equivalent to Xbox or Playstation userbase) that's an irrelevant scale for advertising. It also wouldn't generate any particularly meaning data over the top of what Google also collects on those people to serve more lucrative ads in more lucrative places (ie search). The idea that this product was ever about being ad driven and that's why it failed is nonsensical.

                The product was priced to be profitable. The entire problem was it was overpriced to this end ($60 games on top of subscriptions). It just didn't actually find enough customers to continue and Google didn't have the appetite for the spending required to bootstrap it properly.

                • Schnapple legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
                  reply
                  September 29, 2022 11:44 AM

                  To me this only makes sense to me as a Google product if you consider Google as a company that has to do everything over the Internet and Web. That was the original deal with ChromeOS and Chromebooks, they were basically just web browsers in laptop form, because Google thinks everything should be done through the Internet and Web (or at least they did think this way). It's why you make a web browser - if you think everything should be done via web pages you need to have some level of control over web rendering technology and not be beholden entirely to third parties (and this is wildly successful seeing as how other browser vendors including Microsoft just said fuck it and use Chrome's rendering engine). And it's why they did the boondoggle that was Google+, they saw Facebook becoming what people thought the Internet was so let's make our own version of that and be in control again.

                  And so one of the things that will tether people to hardware and client-side installs and Windows as a platform is games so figure out how to do that over the Internet and Web, too. Cloud gaming makes perfect sense from this angle.

                  Google just doesn't have, for better or worse. Microsoft's determination to tough it out in the market. Famously the Xbox division lost money for many years, heck the hit they took on the RROD stuff probably dwarfs what this entire Stadia project cost, but they were determined. They even arguably have the inferior hardware offerings for this and the previous generation but they do crazy shit like Game Pass which makes them less money than just selling four first party exclusive games per year but it makes it a compelling offering.

                  • derelict515 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
                    reply
                    September 29, 2022 11:50 AM

                    Right. Just look at how much Sony and MS are spending lately on M&A of developers even on top of their existing set of first party developers and exclusives. Google must've imagined they were going to do some magical 'if you build it they will come thing' and somehow avoid having to spend billions (more likely 10s of billions). Otherwise how else do they pull the plug this fast? You had to know you were going to need to make a massive investment to become a player in this space. The same story we saw as they cancelled first party Stadia game development after 2-3 years. Like did you really not know how long it takes to make a videogame when you launched this product?

                    • Conan legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
                      reply
                      September 29, 2022 12:24 PM

                      You'd think they knew that, but it played out exactly like the predictions.

        • Masem legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
          reply
          September 29, 2022 9:36 AM

          I read they will still look to employ it as a white label service to publishers (eg streamable demos)

          • Borzoi legacy 10 years mercury mega
            reply
            September 29, 2022 9:38 AM

            Ok so they’re not shutting that down, then? That’s the best outcome.

            • Maddog_Delphi97 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
              reply
              September 29, 2022 9:39 AM

              It's an impressive tech demo is what it is to me. But terrible marketing and confusing the way it was packaged.

            • Schnapple legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
              reply
              September 29, 2022 10:02 AM

              The thing is I'm not sure what that market is either.

              GeForce Now started out as Nvidia Grid, with Nvidia wanting to basically white label the service to others. They couldn't get any takers so they rebranded it as GeForce Now and pissed off the publishers in different ways

              • Borzoi legacy 10 years mercury mega
                reply
                September 29, 2022 10:17 AM

                I don’t know if Capcom is using their services or not, but the example of bringing RE: Village to the Switch via cloud streaming has some good potential. The Switch has a huge player base to provide next-gen-ish games to without a hardware bump.

                • Masem legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
                  reply
                  September 29, 2022 10:29 AM

                  I am 99% sure Capcom has a different partner they are using for cloud games to switch. That partner is not doing any direct consumer

                  • Borzoi legacy 10 years mercury mega
                    reply
                    September 29, 2022 10:46 AM

                    If it works, you’d think Google will get some business too, with others.

                    The point is, Switch is viable revenue for this tech.

                  • Schnapple legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
                    reply
                    September 29, 2022 11:04 AM

                    I’ve always heard anecdotally that the primary market for these is Japan where there’s better ISP bandwidth. Granted the first Cloud game on Switch was Control, a western title.

                    But yeah it’s always seemed odd to me that you never hear of anyone buying or playing these, though there must be people doing it or else they wouldn’t keep releasing them.

                    • Maddog_Delphi97 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
                      reply
                      September 29, 2022 11:19 AM

                      The concept is great, the execution (from a tech part of view) is good but the marketing is both confusing and terrible.

                      Gamepass is the closest we've got to doing it right. I'm not sure if the next step is cloud gaming where you don't have to install anything at all. Pay a monthly fee and play games without thinking about installing anything at all.

                      That might require too many pieces sliding into place just right. At the very least it would be a controlled environment much like an Nintendo.

            • Masem legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
              reply
              September 29, 2022 10:09 AM

              There will be no consumer portion, so no need to have a whole division for it

        • cruncht1me legacy 10 years
          reply
          September 29, 2022 9:37 AM

          https://twitter.com/jasonschreier/status/1575524344859545602?s=46&t=_V31tA-rbt2_6u8-ETsvlw

        • GodZilly legacy 10 years
          reply
          September 29, 2022 10:18 AM

          The streaming technology is still usable elsewhere.

          • Schnapple legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
            reply
            September 29, 2022 10:21 AM

            ...for now

          • beepboopbeep
            reply
            September 29, 2022 10:44 AM

            If it needed "tens of millions" per game to make it work, I doubt anyone else would want to take the engineering burden on as a third party user of the service.

            Imagine someone offering you a Bugatti Veyron for $5 per day rental but told you you need to pay for your own tires (at 100,000 each, so 400,000 for 4 tyres) and gas, at 2 mpg, would you want to support this?

      • Conan legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        September 29, 2022 9:27 AM

        To the surprise of no one.

        • CptPlankton moderator legacy 10 years mercury super mega
          reply
          September 29, 2022 9:30 AM

          I feel like with places like Microsoft and Sony working on their own cloud gaming thing that will be seamless and obvious to gamers they didn't really have a chance unless they got one of them to license their tech.

          • Conan legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
            reply
            September 29, 2022 9:44 AM

            They didn't have a chance anyway. Very few people (in the US anyway) have network situations where choosing cloud gaming would make sense at all beyond it being a nice extra, a way to play or do minor stuff when traveling or on the go.

            It totally makes sense in other territories - cloud gaming on the Switch makes a ton of sense as an option in Japan, for instance.

            • CptPlankton moderator legacy 10 years mercury super mega
              reply
              September 29, 2022 9:55 AM

              That's a good point. If more people who couldn't afford a nice computer/console had fast internet this could have been a lot bigger with phone gaming, etc.

              I played Cyberpunk on my phone/laptop with it and it mostly worked well.

            • FrayLo legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
              reply
              September 29, 2022 11:04 AM

              Today that’s true, but big businesses don’t just invest for the short term opportunity

              • Conan legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
                reply
                September 29, 2022 1:35 PM

                It's not a matter of it being ready for tomorrow, it's not a good fit for the US period due to how spread out our population is.

                People in this thread tried it on fiber connections; it's not the last mile that's the problem (or at least, it doesn't have to be).

      • bill crystals legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        September 29, 2022 9:27 AM

        Even earlier than I thought, lmao. Who the hell is in charge over there, and do I want to know how much money they make?

      • cruncht1me legacy 10 years
        reply
        September 29, 2022 9:28 AM

        Someone find the Stadia Launch thread with our predictions. Who won?

      • gokart. legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        September 29, 2022 9:28 AM

        well, that was a slow motion train wreck.

        think they'll try again in a year with a new name?

        • Amusatron mercury ultra mega
          reply
          September 29, 2022 9:32 AM

          Google Game Duo

          • tangles legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
            reply
            September 29, 2022 9:40 AM

            Google Gaming for Education Workspace

        • wunderbred legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
          reply
          September 29, 2022 9:37 AM

          YouTube Gaming

          • Schnapple legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
            reply
            September 29, 2022 10:03 AM

            I seriously figured they'd do this first - rename it YouTube Gaming, movie it to youtube.com with fewer features, and please absolutely no one before shutting it down anyway.

      • sikander moderator mercury mega
        reply
        September 29, 2022 9:30 AM

        How and why is Google so bad at new products

        • dirge23 legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
          reply
          September 29, 2022 9:32 AM

          lack of commitment, and trying to create demand rather than respond to it

        • cruncht1me legacy 10 years
          reply
          September 29, 2022 9:32 AM

          Their marketing and monetization teams really suck. The engineers are good. The product itself worked really well. Everyone on day 1 said how expensive it was, but they still went ahead. Dead on arrival, honestly.

        • quazar legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
          reply
          September 29, 2022 9:34 AM

          They make these products that have nothing to do with their core business.
          They make so much money, they just throw it at stuff until they find something new to throw money at, the luxury of being a mega Corp.

        • EvilDolemite moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
          reply
          September 29, 2022 9:35 AM

          I think they're fine with failing fast. These ventures don't really seem to dent the core business success very much.

      • Maddog_Delphi97 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
        reply
        September 29, 2022 9:31 AM

        I feel like Stadia was a solution looking for a problem. What market did it really it compete in?

        It wasn't really competing with XBox or Nintendo or Sony's playstations.

        Google should've just made a console based on this technology instead of looking for people to provide their own take on it.

        I feel like Google wanted it to be like Microsoft's Game pass and it just wasn't like Microsoft's Game pass.

        I say this without using Game pass or Stadia.

        • bill crystals legacy 10 years mercury mega
          reply
          September 29, 2022 9:35 AM

          Did it have anything like a subscription/GamePass model?

          • ForcedEvolutionaryVirus legacy 10 years mercury super mega
            reply
            September 29, 2022 9:37 AM

            No it was more like Games with Gold or PSN+ where there were different games offered free on a schedule, but no full access type.

            • bill crystals legacy 10 years mercury mega
              reply
              September 29, 2022 9:39 AM

              Ah yeah that's right. So you essentially had to buy a bunch of games you owned again. I just don't understand who thought that would work.

              "Netflix of games / instantly play shit" I still think is a pretty good idea. They should just do that IMHO.

              • Maddog_Delphi97 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
                reply
                September 29, 2022 9:41 AM

                "Essentially had to buy a bunch of games you owned again."

                Ugh. You'd think Google managers would have seen that before committing to this. Definitely not their smartest moment.

      • Borzoi legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        September 29, 2022 9:36 AM

        I was hoping they would get into a groove of providing streaming service for other studios/publishers. Derp.

      • cruncht1me legacy 10 years
        reply
        September 29, 2022 9:36 AM

        https://twitter.com/jasonschreier/status/1575524344859545602?s=46&t=_V31tA-rbt2_6u8-ETsvlw

        Oof. The losses have to be close to 1 billion,
        Considering salaries, hardware costs, R&D and game acquisitions I’m betting.

        • ForcedEvolutionaryVirus legacy 10 years mercury super mega
          reply
          September 29, 2022 9:40 AM

          I expect games like Red Dead and Assassin's Creed don't just show up on a platform with users in the thousands without full moneyhats all around.

        • gokart. legacy 10 years mercury mega
          reply
          September 29, 2022 9:51 AM

          no wonder they wanted their customers to buy the games.

        • derelict515 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
          reply
          September 29, 2022 10:20 AM

          only being willing to spend that little is part of the reason for failure

      • ThrillKill legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        September 29, 2022 9:54 AM

        It feels like the most obviously Google engineering thing ever: the tech was absolutely fucking solid, Google just didn't know how to build revenue from it properly and half-assed internal development, subscription models, and third party licensing simultaneously.

        • ThrillKill legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
          reply
          September 29, 2022 9:56 AM

          I didn't pay a cent towards it but I'm still pissed it didn't work. I got it free with my Pixel 5, with a Pro sub for 6 months, and then let the subscription lapse because frankly I'm not the ideal customer for it.

    • aethyr legacy 10 years mercury super mega
      reply
      September 29, 2022 9:54 AM

      Aw man, so close,
      http://www.shacknews.com/chatty?id=38595932#item_38595932

    • mr.sleepy legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      September 29, 2022 10:01 AM

      Can someone explain this stuff to me? Okay so you have a product that has virtually no competition, and it has good technology underlying it and plenty of support. How does it fail?

      • snakeyez1979 legacy 10 years
        reply
        September 29, 2022 10:03 AM

        How does a failing product fail?

      • derelict515 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        September 29, 2022 10:03 AM

        It has significant competition at lower prices with more functionality

        • mr.sleepy legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
          reply
          September 29, 2022 10:11 AM

          How do I not know about any of them? Why do I feel like Stadia was announced like 5-6 years ago, it came out, and google never talked about it after they released it? And why do i ' not know' about any of its competitors? I know more about Apple Arcade than I know about Stadia - and I am in the market for something like Stadia and not for Apple Arcade

          • derelict515 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
            reply
            September 29, 2022 10:14 AM

            Xbox Game Pass offers game streaming as well as local execution of PC and Xbox games for $15/mo without having to buy individual games like Stadia.

          • Schnapple legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
            reply
            September 29, 2022 10:20 AM

            You make a good point - cloud gaming is legendary for being awfully or barely advertised.

            Like PlayStation Now. No one ever really understood it, and even now as I look at the Wikipedia page and see it got rolled into PlayStation Plus I still don't quite see what it is. Amazon has their own service called Luna, I know fuckall about it. GeForce Now has its fans but unless you're also a hardcore gamer you likely haven't heard of it. Game Pass Cloud is probably the best known and it's completely optional.

            The cynical side of me thinks that there's a concern that if they advertise it far and wide so many people will hop on and try and use it at the same time that the servers will crash and everyone will think it's crap. That's why Stadia forced you to buy some sort of controller thing before you could play. I know the reality is probably way more complicated than that but you do have to wonder.

      • Schnapple legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
        reply
        September 29, 2022 10:09 AM

        It had significant competition (GeForce Now, Xbox Game Cloud), it had technology frequently deemed inferior to said competition, and it didn't have plenty of support because the billion dollar company behind it had no clue what they were doing.

      • beepboopbeep
        reply
        September 29, 2022 10:47 AM

        No competition also could mean to customers and no market. That's why they had no competition. The smart companies chose not to invest hundreds of millions in a product space that no one wanted.

      • boarder2 legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        September 29, 2022 11:23 AM

        It did have competition. And the competition was significantly better.

      • ErneX legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
        reply
        September 29, 2022 12:02 PM

        It has plenty of competition

      • azuvatar legacy 10 years
        reply
        September 29, 2022 12:44 PM

        Two words: Phil Harrison.

    • Tripps legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
      reply
      September 29, 2022 10:02 AM

      Not surprising. I did a founder edition and lasted a couple of months before I walked from it. Even with a fiber connection it was just too latent IMO.

      • the man with the briefcase briefcase mercury ludicrous
        reply
        September 29, 2022 10:11 AM

        Yeah, I tried NBA 2K on it one time and the latency was so bad that I canceled my sub immediately.

      • nutop legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
        reply
        September 29, 2022 11:14 AM

        yep, bought baldurs gate to play with a friend who only had a macbook and it was awful. this is with hardwired fiber, too.

      • Schnapple legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
        reply
        September 29, 2022 11:53 AM

        I kinda want to buy one of the controllers now just because I collect stupid shit.

        They'll probably be cheap on eBay soon

    • FreshwaterAU legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      September 29, 2022 10:11 AM

      https://i.imgur.com/fLNC7DK.gifv

    • Schnapple legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
      reply
      September 29, 2022 10:14 AM

      Remember how at GDC 2019 they had this display for it that compared it to the Sega Dreamcast, the Power Glove and ET for the Atari 2600?

      https://www.reddit.com/r/gaming/comments/b3wflx/googles_reveal_for_stadia_was_built_up_by_the/

      So,
      - A game console whose lack of success led to the company bailing from the hardware market
      - A game controller legendary for being awful to use, and
      - A game that's famous for being awful and sold so poorly that it's more having its excess copies buried in a landfill

      That's what they wanted to compare themselves to.

      Really it was the first signal that Google had too many cooks on this thing that they couldn't even communicate correctly with the team designing the stupid display (eventually one of them chimed in and said yeah, this is what they came up with based on the conflicting messages coming from Google)

      • node legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
        reply
        September 29, 2022 10:33 AM

        The second signal was putting that paragon of failing upwards, Phil Harrison, in charge.

      • nwillard legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        September 29, 2022 1:14 PM

        What the hell lol? What kind of a joke was this?

    • gameindustryplant legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      September 29, 2022 10:16 AM

      Somewhere on a private 767 the two founders looked up from their unicycles and felt a disturbance of .0000000000001% of their net worth

    • Schnapple legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
      reply
      September 29, 2022 10:22 AM

      https://www.penny-arcade.com/comic/2019/06/10/stadioid

    • Turd Ferguson legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
      reply
      September 29, 2022 11:17 AM

      Almost lasted as long as the confederacy.

    • Prozium legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      September 29, 2022 11:21 AM

      https://twitter.com/AllGamesDelta_/status/1196833081082204160

    • Camaxide2
      reply
      September 29, 2022 11:23 AM

      I’m surprised it didn’t flop earlier. A ton of people could have told them beforehand that it was a horrible idea. Gaming and delay was always a bad combo.

    • MatthewPhillips legacy 10 years
      reply
      September 29, 2022 11:24 AM

      Who's going to get to keep all of the games??? Oh.

    • roushimsx legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
      reply
      September 29, 2022 11:26 AM

      Holy shit, I can't believe it. I didn't realize the service survived this long. That's an amazing Google success story

    • fleabug legacy 10 years
      reply
      September 29, 2022 11:40 AM

      We did it!

    • spazzium legacy 10 years mercury super mega
      reply
      September 29, 2022 11:41 AM

      The one time I tried something free on there it worked well. But there is no fucking way I will spend any money on them with something I intend to "keep".

    • Flynn legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      September 29, 2022 11:42 AM

      I paid 99 cents for Borderlands 3. Played a few times but time it takes to start the game is ridiculous. 2+ minutes. But, looking forward to my refund

    • redshak legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      September 29, 2022 11:44 AM

      I'll get the 70 bucks I spent on cyberpunk 2077 back? Decent! Glad they are refunding all games on it

    • demoncleaner legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
      reply
      September 29, 2022 11:51 AM

      Sorry for your loss, Briefcaseman. I hope you can become a #1 influencer for an equally dynamic product someday.

    • at0micgarden legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      September 29, 2022 12:48 PM

      Holy shit, talk about out of left field!

    • Prozium legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      September 29, 2022 1:27 PM

      Going to keep it sealed. Got it for free a year ago since I was a Youtube premium subscriber.

      https://www.flickr.com/photos/98845287@N00/52393807998/in/dateposted/

Hello, Meet Lola