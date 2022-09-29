Google to shut down Stadia cloud-based game streaming service
Google is winding down its Stadia game streaming platform.
Google is no stranger to taking risks and admitting defeat. Most of the public failures in the history of the company have been chat apps, but sometimes Google shuts down truly innovative and cool things. Google Reader, iGoogle, and now Google Stadia joins the pile of shuttered projects born out of innovation and the hard work of the teams based in Mountain View, California. Google Stadia VP and General Manager of Stadia Phil Harrison announced the platform will be winding down.
Here's the full statement from Phil Harrison's blog post:
For many years, Google has invested across multiple aspects of the gaming industry. We help developers build and distribute gaming apps on Google Play and Google Play Games. Gaming creators are reaching audiences around the world on YouTube through videos, live streaming and Shorts. And our cloud streaming technology delivers immersive gameplay at massive scale.
A few years ago, we also launched a consumer gaming service, Stadia. And while Stadia's approach to streaming games for consumers was built on a strong technology foundation, it hasn't gained the traction with users that we expected so we’ve made the difficult decision to begin winding down our Stadia streaming service.
We’re grateful to the dedicated Stadia players that have been with us from the start. We will be refunding all Stadia hardware purchases made through the Google Store, and all game and add-on content purchases made through the Stadia store. Players will continue to have access to their games library and play through January 18, 2023 so they can complete final play sessions. We expect to have the majority of refunds completed by mid-January, 2023. We have more details for players on this process on our Help Center.
The underlying technology platform that powers Stadia has been proven at scale and transcends gaming. We see clear opportunities to apply this technology across other parts of Google like YouTube, Google Play, and our Augmented Reality (AR) efforts — as well as make it available to our industry partners, which aligns with where we see the future of gaming headed. We remain deeply committed to gaming, and we will continue to invest in new tools, technologies and platforms that power the success of developers, industry partners, cloud customers and creators.
For the Stadia team, building and supporting Stadia from the ground up has been fueled by the same passion for games that our players have. Many of the Stadia team members will be carrying this work forward in other parts of the company. We’re so grateful for the groundbreaking work of the team and we look forward to continuing to have an impact across gaming and other industries using the foundational Stadia streaming technology.
While today's news is a gut punch to any Stadiacs out there, the good news is that the platform will stay live until January 18, 2023. In a truly classy move, all game and DLC purchases made through the Stadia Store and all hardware purchased in the Google Store will be refunded to customers.
While Google Stadia may be dying, the underlying technology will live on and potentially be applied to other Google projects like YouTube, Google Play, and even upcoming AR projects.
As the Internet's #1 Google Stadia Influencer on the internet, this is devastating news. Shacknews thanks the entire Google Stadia team for their tireless efforts to bring cloud-based video game streaming to the masses.
We will all get to celebrate Google Stadia's third anniversary on November 19, 2022. Let's all send off the platform with a Stadia-tastic celebration of the magic of cloud-gaming!
Not surprising, but kinda sad.
Refunds for all, at least
Right, right. I was thinking of a subscription model where you'd pay money each month and you'd be able to play games without actually buying the games. Ideally you wouldn't have to install the games either but I don't think that's feasible yet.
You'd rent the experience each month. Gamepass is pretty close to that concept.
I say this without actually using Gamepass.
Also is Gamepass one word or two words?
Two words and yeah, that's essentially Game Pass's cloud part. Game Pass has X number of games and some of them can be done through cloud, others can't.
As anti-cloud gaming as I am, if anyone is going to make this work it's going to be Microsoft. Advertising and search engine companies are not just going to waltz in and own this space.
There was no world in which this product was going to have a userbase relevant to ads. Even if Stadia was fantastically successful out of the gate and had 50m-100m users (essentially all at once becoming equivalent to Xbox or Playstation userbase) that's an irrelevant scale for advertising. It also wouldn't generate any particularly meaning data over the top of what Google also collects on those people to serve more lucrative ads in more lucrative places (ie search). The idea that this product was ever about being ad driven and that's why it failed is nonsensical.
The product was priced to be profitable. The entire problem was it was overpriced to this end ($60 games on top of subscriptions). It just didn't actually find enough customers to continue and Google didn't have the appetite for the spending required to bootstrap it properly.
To me this only makes sense to me as a Google product if you consider Google as a company that has to do everything over the Internet and Web. That was the original deal with ChromeOS and Chromebooks, they were basically just web browsers in laptop form, because Google thinks everything should be done through the Internet and Web (or at least they did think this way). It's why you make a web browser - if you think everything should be done via web pages you need to have some level of control over web rendering technology and not be beholden entirely to third parties (and this is wildly successful seeing as how other browser vendors including Microsoft just said fuck it and use Chrome's rendering engine). And it's why they did the boondoggle that was Google+, they saw Facebook becoming what people thought the Internet was so let's make our own version of that and be in control again.
And so one of the things that will tether people to hardware and client-side installs and Windows as a platform is games so figure out how to do that over the Internet and Web, too. Cloud gaming makes perfect sense from this angle.
Google just doesn't have, for better or worse. Microsoft's determination to tough it out in the market. Famously the Xbox division lost money for many years, heck the hit they took on the RROD stuff probably dwarfs what this entire Stadia project cost, but they were determined. They even arguably have the inferior hardware offerings for this and the previous generation but they do crazy shit like Game Pass which makes them less money than just selling four first party exclusive games per year but it makes it a compelling offering.
Right. Just look at how much Sony and MS are spending lately on M&A of developers even on top of their existing set of first party developers and exclusives. Google must've imagined they were going to do some magical 'if you build it they will come thing' and somehow avoid having to spend billions (more likely 10s of billions). Otherwise how else do they pull the plug this fast? You had to know you were going to need to make a massive investment to become a player in this space. The same story we saw as they cancelled first party Stadia game development after 2-3 years. Like did you really not know how long it takes to make a videogame when you launched this product?
I’ve always heard anecdotally that the primary market for these is Japan where there’s better ISP bandwidth. Granted the first Cloud game on Switch was Control, a western title.
But yeah it’s always seemed odd to me that you never hear of anyone buying or playing these, though there must be people doing it or else they wouldn’t keep releasing them.
The concept is great, the execution (from a tech part of view) is good but the marketing is both confusing and terrible.
Gamepass is the closest we've got to doing it right. I'm not sure if the next step is cloud gaming where you don't have to install anything at all. Pay a monthly fee and play games without thinking about installing anything at all.
That might require too many pieces sliding into place just right. At the very least it would be a controlled environment much like an Nintendo.
-
If it needed "tens of millions" per game to make it work, I doubt anyone else would want to take the engineering burden on as a third party user of the service.
Imagine someone offering you a Bugatti Veyron for $5 per day rental but told you you need to pay for your own tires (at 100,000 each, so 400,000 for 4 tyres) and gas, at 2 mpg, would you want to support this?
They didn't have a chance anyway. Very few people (in the US anyway) have network situations where choosing cloud gaming would make sense at all beyond it being a nice extra, a way to play or do minor stuff when traveling or on the go.
It totally makes sense in other territories - cloud gaming on the Switch makes a ton of sense as an option in Japan, for instance.
waxthirteen, I think:
https://www.shacknews.com/chatty/38431900
I feel like Stadia was a solution looking for a problem. What market did it really it compete in?
It wasn't really competing with XBox or Nintendo or Sony's playstations.
Google should've just made a console based on this technology instead of looking for people to provide their own take on it.
I feel like Google wanted it to be like Microsoft's Game pass and it just wasn't like Microsoft's Game pass.
I say this without using Game pass or Stadia.
https://twitter.com/jasonschreier/status/1575524344859545602?s=46&t=_V31tA-rbt2_6u8-ETsvlw
Oof. The losses have to be close to 1 billion,
Considering salaries, hardware costs, R&D and game acquisitions I’m betting.
-
Aw man, so close,
http://www.shacknews.com/chatty?id=38595932#item_38595932
Did better than me, they lasted twice as long as I predicted
https://www.shacknews.com/chatty?id=38993025#item_38993025
How do I not know about any of them? Why do I feel like Stadia was announced like 5-6 years ago, it came out, and google never talked about it after they released it? And why do i ' not know' about any of its competitors? I know more about Apple Arcade than I know about Stadia - and I am in the market for something like Stadia and not for Apple Arcade
-
You make a good point - cloud gaming is legendary for being awfully or barely advertised.
Like PlayStation Now. No one ever really understood it, and even now as I look at the Wikipedia page and see it got rolled into PlayStation Plus I still don't quite see what it is. Amazon has their own service called Luna, I know fuckall about it. GeForce Now has its fans but unless you're also a hardcore gamer you likely haven't heard of it. Game Pass Cloud is probably the best known and it's completely optional.
The cynical side of me thinks that there's a concern that if they advertise it far and wide so many people will hop on and try and use it at the same time that the servers will crash and everyone will think it's crap. That's why Stadia forced you to buy some sort of controller thing before you could play. I know the reality is probably way more complicated than that but you do have to wonder.
Remember how at GDC 2019 they had this display for it that compared it to the Sega Dreamcast, the Power Glove and ET for the Atari 2600?
https://www.reddit.com/r/gaming/comments/b3wflx/googles_reveal_for_stadia_was_built_up_by_the/
So,
- A game console whose lack of success led to the company bailing from the hardware market
- A game controller legendary for being awful to use, and
- A game that's famous for being awful and sold so poorly that it's more having its excess copies buried in a landfill
That's what they wanted to compare themselves to.
Really it was the first signal that Google had too many cooks on this thing that they couldn't even communicate correctly with the team designing the stupid display (eventually one of them chimed in and said yeah, this is what they came up with based on the conflicting messages coming from Google)
Going to keep it sealed. Got it for free a year ago since I was a Youtube premium subscriber.
https://www.flickr.com/photos/98845287@N00/52393807998/in/dateposted/
