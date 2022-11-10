War Robots: Frontiers announced by Pixonic and My.Games The latest War Robots game was built in Unreal Engine 5 and arrives next year.

War Robots is a prominent mobile shooter in which players get to pilot massive mechs and face off against others in online battles. With the first game being released back in 2014, the creative teams behind the franchise are ready to usher it into a new era. Pixonic and My.Games have announced War Robots: Frontiers, a new installment in the mech shooter series. The game is currently targeting a multiplatform release in 2023.

Pixonic and My.Games shared details of War Robots: Frontiers with Shacknews in a press release. The game is set 200 years after the original, with players duking it out on The Wild 10, a new system of worlds.



Source: Pixonic

“Games will unfold over fully destructible environments on distant planets in intense 6v6 matches. As the battles rage, the great iron fury of the high powered weapons on the war machines will wreak havoc on the environment as players scramble for control of objectives. Pilots will have to be smart in how they utilize their limited amount of customizable mechs during battles.”

Though there will be similarities between Frontiers and the original War Robots, the developers have stated that this new title was built from the ground up. With that work being done in Unreal Engine 5, players can likely expect some visual and mechanical improvements. This new engine will also improve the game’s performance on different platforms, as War Robots: Frontiers will bring the series to PC and consoles.

War Robots: Frontiers will be available sometime in 2023. However, the game is going into Steam Early Access in just a few weeks on November 24 for those that buy the Pioneer Pack. In addition to early access, the pack also comes with some exclusive rewards that can be redeemed in-game. For more on War Robots: Frontiers, visit the game’s official website.