Twitter CISO and other top security execs resigned last night The hits keep coming for Twitter as its CISO, Chief Privacy Officer, and Chief Compliance Officer leave the company.

In the early hours of today, Elon Musk sent out an email to Twitter employees in which he announced the company would be ditching remote work and transitioning back to working in physical offices. Not long after, a new report revealed that some important roles on the privacy side had departed the social media company. Twitter’s CISO, Chief Privacy Officer, and Chief Compliance Officer have reportedly all resigned from their positions.

Platformer's Zoë Schiffer shared a tweet this morning that cites a message sent in the official Twitter slack channel by a company legal team member. “Everyone should know that our CISO, Chief Privacy Officer and Chief Compliance Officer ALL resigned last night. This news will be buried in the return-to-office drama. I believe that is intentional.”

Top leadership on the privacy side of Twitter’s operations all leaving simultaneously is deeply concerning, especially when you remember that the company also laid off thousands of employees last week. There were already worries about the safety of user data following the change in leadership, and this move certainly won’t quell those concerns.

The legal employee also expresses that they believe Musk intentionally announced the cancelation of remote work as a way to divert attention from the latest round of high-level exits at the company. The CEO’s anti-remote work stance is well known, and forcing Twitter employees to come back into offices stirred up quite the storm online. However, the CISO and other privacy executives could have severe consequences not only for the company but its users.

The resignation of Twitter’s CISO, Chief Privacy Officer, and Chief Compliance Officer, is just the latest chapter in the bizarre saga of Twitter post-Elon Musk takeover. Just yesterday, the company introduced a second, Official checkmark, but pulled the plug on it after a few hours.