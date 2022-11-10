Evening Reading - November 10, 2022

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

Studio Ghibli is making a Star War?!

Whatever this is, inject it into my veins.

That's one way to raise awareness...

“The Office” star Rainn Wilson has changed his name to Rainnfall Heat Wave Extreme Winter Wilson to protest climate change. https://t.co/gfwm0XSPjn — Variety (@Variety) November 10, 2022

Go off, Recyclops.

Running God of War Ragnarok on a PS4

God of War about to have PS4's across America detonate at 12 AM like when the Riddler blew up Gotham — Big Boss (@LordBalvin) November 9, 2022

Say a prayer for the folks pushing their PS4s to the absolute limit this week.

Instant mood-booster

Lamar Jackson meeting a young fan with a heart condition will make your day. This is fantastic: pic.twitter.com/3jDebYf2H7 — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) November 8, 2022

What a wholesome guy, that Lamar Jackson.

Aging Obama

Obama: I’m getting old and gray.



Black lady: You fine than a mfer. pic.twitter.com/8ilpc5GsKM — Renee (@PettyLupone) October 29, 2022

You know what lady, shoot your shot.

It was worth a try

me trying my best pic.twitter.com/LVI7ha4Wtv — cats being weird little guys (@weirdlilguys) November 10, 2022

Maybe some day, little fella.

Koko the gorilla

Koko, the gorilla who could understand about 2000 words in English used to watch Mister Rogers’ on TV. When Fred Rogers met Koko, she immediately wrapped her arms around him and did what she’d always seen him do on-screen: she proceeded to take his shoes off. pic.twitter.com/GpX4u9zwji — jim rose circus (@jimrosecircus1) November 10, 2022

I'd like to hang out with Koko

Verified impostors

ok ok made a handy guide for the gamers to understand pic.twitter.com/ejgZpw6mY3 — Victoria Tran 🧋 (@TheVTran) November 10, 2022

There are impostors... Among Us.

