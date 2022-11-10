Evening Reading - November 10, 2022

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Tactics Ogre: Reborn review: Exceptionally repolished strategy
- War Robots: Frontiers announced by Pixonic and My.Games
- Google Stadia refunds begin as service heads for a shutdown
- Dying Light 2 Bloody Ties DLC brings a gladiator arena & narrative today
- Battlefield 2042 comes to Xbox Game Pass via EA Access
- Sam Bankman-Fried issues statement on FTX liquidity issues
- Apple invests $450M in satellite networks for Emergency SOS texting
- Evil Dead: The Game free on Epic Games Store starting November 17
- Saints Row (2022) November update features 200+ fixes
- Twitter CISO and other top security execs resigned last night
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Studio Ghibli is making a Star War?!
November 10, 2022
Whatever this is, inject it into my veins.
That's one way to raise awareness...
“The Office” star Rainn Wilson has changed his name to Rainnfall Heat Wave Extreme Winter Wilson to protest climate change. https://t.co/gfwm0XSPjn— Variety (@Variety) November 10, 2022
Go off, Recyclops.
Running God of War Ragnarok on a PS4
God of War about to have PS4's across America detonate at 12 AM like when the Riddler blew up Gotham— Big Boss (@LordBalvin) November 9, 2022
Say a prayer for the folks pushing their PS4s to the absolute limit this week.
Instant mood-booster
Lamar Jackson meeting a young fan with a heart condition will make your day. This is fantastic: pic.twitter.com/3jDebYf2H7— Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) November 8, 2022
What a wholesome guy, that Lamar Jackson.
Aging Obama
Obama: I’m getting old and gray.— Renee (@PettyLupone) October 29, 2022
Black lady: You fine than a mfer. pic.twitter.com/8ilpc5GsKM
You know what lady, shoot your shot.
It was worth a try
me trying my best pic.twitter.com/LVI7ha4Wtv— cats being weird little guys (@weirdlilguys) November 10, 2022
Maybe some day, little fella.
Koko the gorilla
Koko, the gorilla who could understand about 2000 words in English used to watch Mister Rogers’ on TV. When Fred Rogers met Koko, she immediately wrapped her arms around him and did what she’d always seen him do on-screen: she proceeded to take his shoes off. pic.twitter.com/GpX4u9zwji— jim rose circus (@jimrosecircus1) November 10, 2022
I'd like to hang out with Koko
Verified impostors
ok ok made a handy guide for the gamers to understand pic.twitter.com/ejgZpw6mY3— Victoria Tran 🧋 (@TheVTran) November 10, 2022
There are impostors... Among Us.
