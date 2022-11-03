Evening Reading - November 3, 2022

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

Other Stuff From The Internet

Fighting games are art

when street fighter becomes art 🤯 pic.twitter.com/BZeikVn4L6 — Windows Central Gaming (@WCGamingTweets) November 3, 2022

It's almost hypnotic.

Accidental success

When your code works, but you have no idea how pic.twitter.com/zNKc0C6pyy — Aleksandr Morozov (@morozov_dev) November 3, 2022

Works for me.

Stephen King continues to dunk on Elon Musk

Musk makes me think of Tom Sawyer, who is given the job of whitewashing a fence as punishment. Tom cons his friends into doing the chore for him, and getting them to pay for the privilege. That's what Musk wants to do with Twitter. No, no, no. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) November 3, 2022

Absolute legend.

After yesterday's match...

One of the most random wrestling pictures of 2022 😂 pic.twitter.com/96qLUCHFC9 — Public Enemies Podcast (@TheEnemiesPE3) November 3, 2022

Lamar Jackson really can do it all

November = The Shining

All work and no play makes Jack a dull boy.

Fruit Cake Mountain Dew

I think the R&D at the Mountain Dew HQ just throws darts at a wall full of pinned cards with foods, drinks, and general flavors written on them and then they just figure out how to make it “safe” for human consumption. pic.twitter.com/pH7lvLvsci — TJ Denzer (@JohnnyChugs) November 3, 2022

I love the holiday season.

Every single podcast

podcaster 40 mins into an ep: okay, so let’s just dive right in — Madeleine Aggeler (@mmaggeler) November 2, 2022

I've probably been guilty of this myself.

Eagles WR banter

"You officially faster than him."



A.J. Brown got roasted for getting caught from behind 😂 @1kalwaysopen_ pic.twitter.com/f5g7ExldO8 — NFL Films (@NFLFilms) November 2, 2022

I wonder how slow I am compared to these guys...

Grand Moff Styles

did he just leave his shift at rise of the resistance https://t.co/OzjEfiBp3I — ems 🫧 (@atotalposer) November 2, 2022

So he's in the MCU and Star Wars?

