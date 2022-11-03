Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Evening Reading - November 3, 2022

Get a recap of everything that happened at Shacknews today, as well as some of the most interesting post from around the web.
Donovan Erskine
2

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Fighting games are art

It's almost hypnotic.

Accidental success

Works for me.

Stephen King continues to dunk on Elon Musk

Absolute legend.

After yesterday's match...

Lamar Jackson really can do it all

November = The Shining

All work and no play makes Jack a dull boy.

Fruit Cake Mountain Dew

I love the holiday season.

Every single podcast

I've probably been guilty of this myself.

Eagles WR banter

I wonder how slow I am compared to these guys...

Grand Moff Styles

So he's in the MCU and Star Wars?

  • Shacknews legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
    reply
    November 3, 2022 8:35 PM

    Donovan Erskine posted a new article, Evening Reading - November 3, 2022

    • smegula legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      November 3, 2022 9:54 PM

      that Streetfighter vid, WAU

    • AxeMan808 moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      November 3, 2022 10:21 PM

      The Code one is great.
      Also, that Wrasslin' shot is funnier because like 3-4 weeks ago, Jeff Jarrett clobbered Corey Ryan Forrester (a comedian who has a Wrasslin' Persona) with a guitar.

