Evening Reading - November 3, 2022

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Fighting games are art
when street fighter becomes art 🤯 pic.twitter.com/BZeikVn4L6— Windows Central Gaming (@WCGamingTweets) November 3, 2022
It's almost hypnotic.
Accidental success
When your code works, but you have no idea how pic.twitter.com/zNKc0C6pyy— Aleksandr Morozov (@morozov_dev) November 3, 2022
Works for me.
Stephen King continues to dunk on Elon Musk
Musk makes me think of Tom Sawyer, who is given the job of whitewashing a fence as punishment. Tom cons his friends into doing the chore for him, and getting them to pay for the privilege. That's what Musk wants to do with Twitter. No, no, no.— Stephen King (@StephenKing) November 3, 2022
Absolute legend.
After yesterday's match...
One of the most random wrestling pictures of 2022 😂 pic.twitter.com/96qLUCHFC9— Public Enemies Podcast (@TheEnemiesPE3) November 3, 2022
Lamar Jackson really can do it all
November = The Shining
The Shining https://t.co/bdMsumjTk7— All Hallows’ Robb ✨💫 (@northerlyfilms) November 1, 2022
All work and no play makes Jack a dull boy.
Fruit Cake Mountain Dew
I think the R&D at the Mountain Dew HQ just throws darts at a wall full of pinned cards with foods, drinks, and general flavors written on them and then they just figure out how to make it “safe” for human consumption. pic.twitter.com/pH7lvLvsci— TJ Denzer (@JohnnyChugs) November 3, 2022
I love the holiday season.
Every single podcast
podcaster 40 mins into an ep: okay, so let’s just dive right in— Madeleine Aggeler (@mmaggeler) November 2, 2022
I've probably been guilty of this myself.
Eagles WR banter
"You officially faster than him."— NFL Films (@NFLFilms) November 2, 2022
A.J. Brown got roasted for getting caught from behind 😂 @1kalwaysopen_ pic.twitter.com/f5g7ExldO8
I wonder how slow I am compared to these guys...
Grand Moff Styles
did he just leave his shift at rise of the resistance https://t.co/OzjEfiBp3I— ems 🫧 (@atotalposer) November 2, 2022
So he's in the MCU and Star Wars?
