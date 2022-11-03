Elon Musk to reportedly fire 3,700 Twitter employees Following mass firings, remote Twitter employees will need to report to in-person offices.

There have been some massive changes to Twitter’s operations since Elon Musk took over, both on the user side and behind the scenes. The former CEO, CFO, and other top leadership have already been dismissed from the company following his takeover, and it now appears that a large portion of other employees will be shown the door as well. According to new reports, Elon Musk is planning to fire roughly half of Twitter’s staff.

CNBC reported that Elon Musk would be firing half of all Twitter staff following his takeover of the social media company. The outlet got a hold of internal communications where Musk coordinated a meeting with his top advisers to determine precisely how to go about the layoffs. Among the people expected to be present are David Sacks (Craft Ventures), Steve Davis (The Boring Company), and Sam Teller and Antonio Gracias (Valor Equity Partners). What’s more, details of this meeting were seen by a large share of Twitter workers, accidentally.

It’s no secret that Elon Musk is against remote work, and he’ll also bring that philosophy to Twitter. CNBC reports that of the Twitter employees that aren’t fired, the ones previously authorized to work from home will be required to come into the company’s in-person offices.

This story comes on top of what has been a whirlwind of Twitter news ever since Elon Musk officially took over as CEO. Within the next week or so, the billionaire is expected to launch a revamped version of Twitter Blue, which will put account verification and other unique features behind an $8 monthly paywall.