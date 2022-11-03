Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameVow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2Elden Ring strategy guide
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
Elden Ring strategy guide

Elon Musk to reportedly fire 3,700 Twitter employees

Following mass firings, remote Twitter employees will need to report to in-person offices.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
Kim Kulish, Getty Images
4

There have been some massive changes to Twitter’s operations since Elon Musk took over, both on the user side and behind the scenes. The former CEO, CFO, and other top leadership have already been dismissed from the company following his takeover, and it now appears that a large portion of other employees will be shown the door as well. According to new reports, Elon Musk is planning to fire roughly half of Twitter’s staff.

CNBC reported that Elon Musk would be firing half of all Twitter staff following his takeover of the social media company. The outlet got a hold of internal communications where Musk coordinated a meeting with his top advisers to determine precisely how to go about the layoffs. Among the people expected to be present are David Sacks (Craft Ventures), Steve Davis (The Boring Company), and Sam Teller and Antonio Gracias (Valor Equity Partners). What’s more, details of this meeting were seen by a large share of Twitter workers, accidentally.

Elon Musk sitting in a chair on stage holding a microphone.

It’s no secret that Elon Musk is against remote work, and he’ll also bring that philosophy to Twitter. CNBC reports that of the Twitter employees that aren’t fired, the ones previously authorized to work from home will be required to come into the company’s in-person offices.

This story comes on top of what has been a whirlwind of Twitter news ever since Elon Musk officially took over as CEO. Within the next week or so, the billionaire is expected to launch a revamped version of Twitter Blue, which will put account verification and other unique features behind an $8 monthly paywall. It certainly won’t be the last major change coming to the company either, so be sure to bookmark our Twitter topic page for all future updates.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola