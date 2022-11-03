LoL Worlds 2022: Schedule, brackets, prize pool, VOD & where to watch As the latest season of League of Legends winds down to its final matches, get the full details on the Worlds 2022 Finals here.

The latest season of League of Legend has played out almost entirely and now we’re coming down to the final teams and matches of the fierce competition. Only two squads remain standing and they are going to be throwing down in San Francisco when the League of Legends Worlds 2022 finals kick off this weekend. Want to know more about when and where to watch the action, who’s playing, and what will be on the line? We have all of that info gathered right here for you.

LoL Worlds 2022 Finals schedule & where to watch

The LoL Worlds 2022 Finals is set to take place on Saturday, November 5, 2022, at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET. It’s worth noting that this is when the actual matches will take place. There will also be an opening ceremony before the main event which includes a live performance by Lil Nas X, who has partnered with Riot Games for Worlds 2022. The event will take place live at the Chase Center in San Francisco. If you can’t be there in person, you can catch the action on the Riot Games Twitch channel, or just above.

LoL Worlds Finals 2022 Bracket

The League of Legends Worlds 2022 Finals showdown is set to take place between T1 and DRX on November 5, 2022.

The final showdown in League of Legends Worlds 2022 is between DRX and T1 in a best-of-5 match. It’s been a long road for both teams as they have battled their way out of the LCK region and conquered all other competitors on their way to the main event. It’s a particularly big one for T1 this year. Not only is crowd favorite and multi-time Worlds champion Lee “Faker” Sang-hyeok working the mid lane for the team, but the team is currently coached by former T1 Jungle and Worlds Champ Bae “Bengi” Seong-woong. Bengi is one of very few pro players that has successfully transitioned to a coaching role in League of Legends, and if T1 wins, Bengi will be the first person to win Worlds 2022 as both a player and coach.

That’s not to count out DRX though. The fellow Korean squad is looking for their first taste of Worlds victory. The squad has already made some history as the first play-in squad to ever advance to the League of Legends Worlds Finals. The team has gotten this far on the consistently proficient bot lane play by Kim “Deft” Hyuk-kyu, and some major highlight plays by Cho “BeryL” Geon-hee on Support. It will be interesting to see if DRX’s hunger can overcome the veteran talents that have led T1 to the opposite corner of this match.

LoL Worlds 2022 prize pool

The payout for the winner of League of Legends Worlds 2022 Finals will be substantial with $489,500 going to the winner between T1 and DRX.

Whoever wins at League of Legends Worlds 2022’s Finals, there’s a big payday on the line. The initial prize pool of the event was $2,225,000 USD. It’s being split up between 8 places. 3rd through 8th places already have their payouts locked in. Now it will be between DRX and T1 to decide who takes home the biggest paycheck. The breakdown is as follows:

1st - $489,500: TBD

2nd - $333,750: TBD

3rd to 4th - $178,000: JD Gaming & Gen.G Esports

5th to 8th - $100,125: Rogue, Royal Never Give Up, DAMWON Gaming, & Edward Gaming

And so, you have T1 and DRX battling for nearly $500,000 of the winnings. Stay tuned to see who comes out on top.

That covers all things League of Legends Worlds 2022 leading up to the main event. Stay tuned for Worlds 2022 Finals on November 5 and check out the action as T1 and DRX clash and decide who takes home the Summoner’s Cup and the lion’s share of the prize pool in 2022.