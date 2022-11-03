Symbiogenesis is an 'NFT Collectible Art Project' from Square Enix Square Enix has pulled back the curtain on Symbiogenesis, a new NFT collection game.

After some speculation, Square Enix has pulled back the curtain on its next game, Symbiogenesis. While fans believed the mysterious project could have been a revival of Parasite Eve, that’s not the case. In fact, Symbiogenesis is an NFT game that will see players collecting digital art. It’s currently set to be released in spring 2023.

Square Enix revealed Symbiogenesis in an official news release on BusinessWire. In the post, the company details what the player experience will be like in the upcoming NFT game.

‘Symbiogenesis’ is brand-new entertainment content set in a self-contained world where a wide cast of characters symbiosis, all of which can be collected as digital art; an interactive story and a dedicated community. The art can be used for social media profile pictures (PFP) and as a character in a story that takes place in an alternate world where the player can ’untangle’ a mystery by completing missions that revolve around questions of the monopolization and distribution of resources. With each strategic move players make, more of the story unfolds.

Source: Square Enix

Earlier this year, Square Enix leadership reaffirmed the company’s dedication to implementing NFT technology into its games. Symbiogenesis is the result of these efforts and will arrive next spring. Despite backlash, the company appears to be full steam ahead in its blockchain endeavors. With the publisher describing the game as a new franchise, it’s likely that we could see more projects set in the Symbiogenesis world down the line.

Square Enix is just the latest developer to implement NFTs into its games. It’ll certainly be interesting to see how the final product performs when it launches next spring. For more on Square Enix and how NFTs are impacting the gaming industry, stick with us here on Shacknews.