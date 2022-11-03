Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Symbiogenesis is an 'NFT Collectible Art Project' from Square Enix

Square Enix has pulled back the curtain on Symbiogenesis, a new NFT collection game.
Donovan Erskine
1

After some speculation, Square Enix has pulled back the curtain on its next game, Symbiogenesis. While fans believed the mysterious project could have been a revival of Parasite Eve, that’s not the case. In fact, Symbiogenesis is an NFT game that will see players collecting digital art. It’s currently set to be released in spring 2023.

Square Enix revealed Symbiogenesis in an official news release on BusinessWire. In the post, the company details what the player experience will be like in the upcoming NFT game.

Earlier this year, Square Enix leadership reaffirmed the company’s dedication to implementing NFT technology into its games. Symbiogenesis is the result of these efforts and will arrive next spring. Despite backlash, the company appears to be full steam ahead in its blockchain endeavors. With the publisher describing the game as a new franchise, it’s likely that we could see more projects set in the Symbiogenesis world down the line.

Square Enix is just the latest developer to implement NFTs into its games. It’ll certainly be interesting to see how the final product performs when it launches next spring. For more on Square Enix and how NFTs are impacting the gaming industry, stick with us here on Shacknews.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

