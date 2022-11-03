New Splatoon x Pokémon Splatfest Keychain available via My Nintendo Rewards The newly added keychain set is tied to Splatoon 3's upcoming Splatfest collaboration with Pokémon starting November 11.

If you’ve been hankering for some new Splatoon or Pokemon-related items to choose from in the My Nintendo Rewards lineup, you’re in luck as Nintendo announced a brand new keychain set today tied to Splatoon 3’s upcoming collaboration event.

The new Splatoon x Pokemon Splatfest Keychains are available right now via My Nintendo Rewards for 550 My Nintendo Platinum Points and feature three different color designs. If you’re a few points shy of that 550 mark, there’s also a new way to get 100 Platinum Points with a Splatoon 3 mission in which Nintendo notes that you’ll need to, “Find these squiddos around the site to dive a little deeper into the world of Splatoon 3. Poke all five to earn 100 My Nintendo Platinum Points.”

In addition to the new Splatoon x Pokemon Splatfest Keychains, Nintendo also reminded fans about the upcoming Splatfest collaboration event between Splatoon 3 and Pokemon that’s set to take place starting Friday, November 11 at 4:00 p.m. (PT) until Sunday, November 13 at 4:00 p.m. (PT).

“When choosing your partner Pokémon, which type would you choose: Grass-type, Fire-type, or Water-type? Yep, it’s true—the next Splatfest in the Splatoon 3 game is going to be a Splatoon x Pokémon collaboration!”

The Pokemon-themed Splatfest in Splatoon 3 comes ahead of the release of Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet on November 18.

Other information to note include the presence of other Splatoon-related items available in My Nintendo Rewards like a Splatoon 3: Splatsville Shopping Bag for 800 Platinum Points, and a Splatoon 3: Graffiti Sticker Set for 400 Platinum Points. If you’ve been enjoying Mario + Rabbids Spark of Hope, there’s also a cute Spark Keychain for 400 Platinum Points worth checking out as well.

Overall, the new Splatoon x Pokemon Splatfest Keychains are adorable and we’re looking forward to the start of the Splatoon x Pokemon collaboration Splatfest in Splatoon 3 starting November 11. For more Nintendo news to read up on, check out some of our previous coverage including the Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope DLC roadmap featuring Tower of Doooom and Rayman, and the Splatoon 3 update 1.2.0 patch notes that dropped last week.