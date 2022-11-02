Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope DLC roadmap includes Tower of Doooom & Rayman Three substantial DLC drops are planned for Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, all set to arrive in 2023.

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope has proven to be the bright light that players expected it to be, offering a fun follow-up to the original crossover. However, Ubisoft is not stopping with the base adventure. There's a substantial DLC roadmap outlined for the next year, which will include a new game mode and end with the promised return of beloved Ubisoft mascot Rayman.



Source: Ubisoft

The Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope DLC releases will begin with The Tower of Doooom, with two extra O's to signify additional doom. As noted by the Ubisoft website, this is a new game mode in which Madame Bwahstrella tasks our heroes with rescuing Spawny from a multi-dimensional tower. Each floor will provide different challenges, as players must overcome them all and reach the top.

Ubisoft is being tight-lipped about the second DLC pack. However, it looks like it will be a more story-based add-on, as it will feature an unexplored planet filled with new characters and enemies. More details on this DLC are expected prior to its mid-2023 release.

Rayman's return in the third DLC pack will get the most buzz and was originally revealed by Ubisoft back in September. He's confirmed to be a playable character, joining forces with Mario and Rabbid Peach to explore a new area. It will mark one of the first instances that Rayman will be playable in any game following original Rayman creator Michel Ancel's exit from Ubisoft in the wake of toxic workplace allegations. The Rayman DLC is expected in late 2023.

It should be noted that the Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope DLC packs can be picked up a la carte with one exception. The Tower of Doooom is a Season Pass exclusive, so anyone who wants it will either have to purchase the full pass or pick it up from the Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope Gold Edition. The Tower of Doooom kicks off the DLC releases in early 2023. If you're interested in learning more about the base Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope adventure, you can check out our full review. You may also want to look into how long it takes to complete.