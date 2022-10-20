How long to beat Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope Want to know how much time to set aside if you want to roll credits on Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope? We have you covered.

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope is finally out and players can dig into the new collaborative adventure from Nintendo and Ubisoft. There’s a lot to do in Sparks of Hope, so if you’re wondering how long it will take to see everything the game has to offer, we have the answers you’re looking for. Let’s go over how long it takes to beat Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope!

How long to beat Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope?

If you want to sprint through Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, it will likely take around 15 to 20 hours, but that doesn't include the wide variety of side quests and optional content.

Source: Ubisoft

After everything was said and done, Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hopes main quests and story took about 15 to 20 hours to complete. That doesn’t include the multitude of side quests and activities players can explore outside of the main adventure. There are Sparks, World Coins, Secret Areas, and all sorts of other fun asides to the main adventure that will ultimately make your team stronger if you complete them. If you’re looking to lock down every bit of what the game has to offer of Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, you’re probably going to take closer to 30 to 35 hours to achieve 100 percent completion.

So, there you have it. That’s how long it’s going to take to get done with Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope! The game has come to Nintendo Switch as of October 20, 2022, so you can play now! Be sure to check out our Shacknews review as well to see our full thoughts on the game.