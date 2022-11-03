GoPro (GPRO) Q3 2022 earnings results beat EPS and revenue expectations The earnings results for GoPro's third quarter have been shared and reflect the company beating both EPS and revenue expectations.

GoPro (GPRO) shared earnings results for its third quarter and included in the report are details indicating it beat both EPS and revenue expectations. Estimates had placed revenue around $297 million and EPS at $0.16 per share, with the results showing GoPro pulling in $305 million at $0.19 per share. GoPro notes that revenue was down 4 percent on a dollar basis, but up 2 percent in constant currency compared to the previous year.

Revenue including subscription and service revenue increased 4 percent year-over-year (YoY) to $99 million or 32 percent of total revenue. Subscription and service revenue increased an impressive 48 percent YoY to $21 million, with GoPro’s subscriber count similarly increasing by a substantial 55 percent YoY to 2.1 million.

The report goes on to show GAAP and non-GAAP margin down from the previous year, and GAAP net income down due in part to a $263 million tax valuation allowance during Q3 2021.

Third quarter cash net of debt was $205 million, nearly doubling from $110 million in Q3'21. GAAP and non-GAAP gross margin was 38.0% and 38.2% respectively, down from the prior year period at 43.6% and 43.8%, respectively.



GAAP net income was $18 million, or $0.10 per share, down year-over-year from net income of $312 million or $1.92 per share, which was primarily driven by the release of a $263 million tax valuation allowance during the third quarter of 2021.

In a statement included in the report from GoPro founder and CEO, Nicholas Woodman, it’s noted that the company delivered revenue at “the high-end of guidance” along with solid GAAP and non-GAAP earnings, with GoPro’s showing resilience during “this challenging economic environment.”

Additionally, Brian McGee remarked on how GoPro has crossed the two million subscriber threshold, positioning the company to generate “more than $100 million in annual recurring high-margin subscription revenue moving forward.”

"GoPro continued to drive solid operating and financial results, including effective management of key balance sheet metrics," said Brian McGee, GoPro's CFO and COO.



"Revenue of $305 million was down 4% on a dollar basis and up 2% year-over-year on a constant currency basis, while subscription and service revenue grew 48% year over-year to $21 million for the quarter. Now that we have crossed the two million subscriber threshold, we are positioned to generate more than $100 million in annual recurring high-margin subscription revenue moving forward."

For more on GoPro's third quarter results, be sure to read through the full report.